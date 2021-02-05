તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  Sensex Crosses 51,000 For First Time, Nifty Crosses 15,000: Banking Stocks Top Buying

શેરબજાર LIVE:સેન્સેક્સે પહેલીવાર 51 હજારની સપાટી વટાવી, નિફ્ટી 15 હજારને પાર: બેન્કિંગ શેરોમાં સૌથી વધારે ખરીદી

એક કલાક પહેલા
રિઝર્વ બેન્કની બેઠક પહેલાં શેરબજારમાં મજબૂત તેજી જોવા મળી છે. સેન્સેક્સે પહેલીવાર 51 હજારની સપાટી ક્રોસ કરી છે. આ સિવાય નિફ્ટીએ પણ 15 હજારની સપાટી ક્રોસ કરી છે. હાલ સેન્સેક્સ 439 પોઈન્ટ વધીને 51,053ની સપાટીએ પહોંચી ગયો છે.

બજારની તેજીમાં બેન્કિંગ શેર સૌથી આગળ છે. તેના કારણે નિફ્ટી PSU ઈન્ડેક્સ એટલે કે સરકારી બેન્કોના ઈન્ડેક્સમાં 6.77%ની તેજી જોવા મળી છે. તેમાં SBIના શેર સૌથી વધુ 13% તેજી સાથે વેપાર કરી રહ્યા છે.

સવારે 9.40 વાગે સેન્સેક્સ 355 પોઈન્ટ વધીને 50,969 પર વેપાર કરી રહ્યો હતો. તેમાં SBI, ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક સહિત ટોપ 5 વાળા શેર બેન્કિંગ શેર છે. તે જ રીતે નિફ્ટી ઈન્ડેક્સ પણ 84.70 પોઈન્ટ વધીને 14,980ની સપાટીએ વેપાર કરતો હતો.

સેન્સેક્સે 21 જાન્યુઆરીએ જ 50 હજારની સપાટી ક્રોસ કરી હતી અને હવે માત્ર 15 દિવસ જેટલા ઓછા સમયમાં જ ફરી 1000 પોઈન્ટની તેજી જોવા મળી છે.

બજારમાં રેકોર્ડ બ્રેક તેજીનું કારણ

  • અમેરિકામાં નવા રાષ્ટ્રપતિ જો બાઈડન બન્યા. રોકાણકારોને આશા છે કે ટૂંક સમયમાં જ નવા રાહત પેકેજને મંજૂરી મળશે.
  • વિદેશી સંસ્થાગત રોકાણકારો (FII)નું રોકાણ સતત ચાલુ છે. NSDLના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, જાન્યુઆરીમાં અત્યારસુધી 20,236 કરોડનું રોકાણ થયું છે.
  • કોરોના મહામારી સામે મજબૂત લડાઈ. દેશમાં વેક્સિનેશન વિશે સતત પોઝિટિવ અપડેટ્સ આવી રહ્યાં છે.
  • મજબૂત સ્થાનિક સંકેતોની પણ અસર. વીજળીનો વપરાશ, મેન્યુફેક્ચરિંગ PMI ડેટા, GDPમાં રિકવરી સહિત અન્ય પોઝિટિવ આંકડાઓની અસર છે.

એક્સચેન્જ પર 62 ટકા શેરમાં વધારો
એક્સચેન્જ પર 2209 શેરમાં કારોબાર થઈ રહ્યો છે. 1362 શેરમાં વધારો અને 750 શેરમાં ઘટાડો છે. તેમાં 204 શેર એક વર્ષના સૌથી ઉંચા સ્તર પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. રેકોર્ડ વધારાના કારણે લિસ્ટેડ કંપનીઓની માર્કેટ કેપ 201.44 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ ગઈ છે.

આજે બેન્કોના વ્યાજ દરો પર RBI કરશે જાહેરાત
ભારતીય રિઝર્વ બેન્કન મોનિટરી પોલીસીની જાહેરાત શુક્રવારે થશે. બુધવારથી શરૂ થયેલી ત્રણ દિવસની બેઠક પછી આજે રેપો રેટ, રિવર્સ રેપો રેટ સહિત અન્ય વ્યાજ દરો પર નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવશે. શુક્રવારે RBI ગવર્નર શક્તિકાંત દાસ સવારે 10 વાગ્યે બેઠકના નિર્ણયની માહિતી સાર્વજનિક કરશે. હાલ રેપો રેટ 4 ટકાના રેકોર્ડ નીચલા સ્તરે છે.

