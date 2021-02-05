તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સમગ્ર દેશમાં શરૂ થશે સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ:દિલ્હીથી જયપુર, ઉદયપુર, જોધપુર અને બદ્રીનાથ સુધી સીપ્લેનથી જઈ શકશે લોકો

નવી દિલ્હી43 મિનિટ પહેલા
કેવડિયાના સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી અને અમદાવાદના સાબરમતી રિવરફ્રન્ટની વચ્ચે પહેલી સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ શરૂ થયા પછી હવે સરકાર ઘણા માર્ગો પર સી-પ્લેન શરૂ કરવા પર વિચાર કરી રહી છે. આ વાત ગુરુવારે મંત્રી મનસુખ માંડવીયે કહી છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે પ્રસ્તાવિત માર્ગોમાં દિલ્હી-જયપુર, દિલ્હી-ઉદયપુર, દિલ્હી-જોધપુર અને દિલ્હી-બદ્રીનાથ અને ઘણા અન્ય રૂટ સામેલ છે.

કેન્દ્રીય મંત્રીએ કહ્યું કે પ્રસ્તાવિત સર્વિસમાં અંદમાન અને નિકોબારના ઘણા દ્વીપ, લક્ષદીપ, અસમમાં ગુવાહાટી રિવરફ્રન્ટ અને ઉમરાંસો રિઝર્વેયર, યમુના રિવરફ્રન્ટ/દિલ્હી(હબ)થી અયોધ્યા, ટિહરી, શ્રીનગર(ઉત્તરાખંડ), ચંદીગઢ અને ઘણા અન્ય પર્યટન સ્થળ પણ સામેલ છે. CPSE સાગરમાલા ડેવલોપમેન્ટ કંપની લિમિટેડે(SDCL) સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ માટે વિમાન કંપનીઓ પાસે અભિરૂચિ પત્ર(EOI) માંગ્યું છે.

સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ માટે હાલ કોઈ બજેટ નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી
મંત્રાલયના જણાવ્યા મુજબ હાલ સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ માટે અલગથી કોઈ બજેટ નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું નથી. EOIનો હેતુ એ સમજવાનો છે કે વિમાન કંપનીઓ SDCLની સાથે સીપ્લેન સર્વિસના વિકાસ અને પરિચાલન કરવા માટે કેટલો રસ ધરાવે છે. આ પહેલા માંડવીયે કહ્યું હતું કે રીજનલ કનેક્ટિવિટી સ્કીમ-ઉડે દેશનો આમ નાગરિક(RCS-UDAN) અંતર્ગત સમગ્ર દેશમાં 14 બીજા વોટર એરોડ્રામ બનાવવાની યોજના છે.

PM મોદીએ 31 ઓક્ટોબરે દેશની પહેલી સીપ્લેન સર્વિસ ઉદ્ધાટન કર્યું હતું
એરપોર્ટ ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા અને MOCAએ ઈનલેન્ડ વોટરવેઝ ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા(IWAI)થી હાઈડ્રોગ્રાફિક સર્વેક્ષણ કરવા માટે અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો. તે પછી તેણે મુસાફરોની અવર-જવર માટે જેટી બનાવવામાં મદદ કરવાનો પણ અનુરોધ કર્યો હતો. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ 31 ઓક્ટોબર 2020ના રોજ ભારતની પ્રથમ સીપ્લેન સર્વિસનું ઉદ્ધાટન કર્યું હતું. આ સર્વિસનું સંચાલન ગુજરાતના નર્મદા જિલ્લાના કેવડિયાની પાસે આવેલા સ્ટેચ્યુ ઓફ યુનિટી અને સાબરમતી રિવરફ્રન્ટની વચ્ચે કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

