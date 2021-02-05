તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બિહારના ખગડિયામાં મોટી દુર્ઘટના:શાળાની દિવાલ તૂટી પડી, 12 લોકો કાટમાળમાં ફસાયા;6 શ્રમિકોના મોત, અને 3 ગુમ

ખગડિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
શાળાની પાસે એક નાળાને ખોદવાની કામગીરી ચાલી રહી હતી અને તેને લીધે દિવાલ પડી. આ દુર્ઘટના બાદ ઘટના સ્થળ પર અફરા-તફરીનો માહોલ ફેલાયો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
  • નાળુ ખોદવા શાળાની દિવાલ તેના પાયા સુધી ખોદવામાં આવી હતી. જેથી શાળાની દિવાલ નબળી પડી ગઈ

બિહારના ખગડિયામાં સોમવારે એક મોટી દુર્ઘટના સર્જાઈ છે. એક શાળાની દિવાલ પડી જવાને લીધે 6 લોકોના મોત નિપજ્યા છે. આ ઘટના ખગડિયાના મહેશખૂંટ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના બન્ની ચંડી ટોલા ગામમાં સર્જાઈ છે. અહીં એક શાળાની દિવાલ પડી જવાથી 12 શ્રમિકો દિવાલના કાટમાળમાં ફસાઈ ગયા હતા, અત્યાર સુધી 6 શ્રમિકોના મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યા છે, જ્યારે વધુ 3 શ્રમિકો ગુમ છે.

જ્યારે 3 શ્રમિકો સુરક્ષિત નિકળી ગયા છે. એક ઈજાગ્રસ્ત રામચંદ્ર સાહ ઘરે જતો રહ્યો હતો. ગુમ શ્રમિકોની શોધખોળ ચાલી રહી છે. 2 JCB મશીનોથી ગુમ શ્રમિકોની તપાસ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.આ દુઃખદ ઘટના અંગે મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતિશ કુમારે દુઃખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

શાળાની આ દિવાલ પડી ગઈ છે. તેની નીચે હજુ પણ 10 લોકો દટાયા હોવાની કહેવામાં આવે છે
દિવાલોને તેના પાયા સુધી ખોદી નાંખવામાં આવી
અહીં નિર્માણ કાર્ય કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું હતુ. આ માટે JCB મારફતે અહીં ખાઈ ખોદવામાં આવી રહી હતી. સ્થાનિક લોકોના મતે પંચાયત સમિતિ યોજનાથી અહીં નાળાનું નિર્માણ કાર્ય ચાલી રહ્યું હતું. નાળુ ખોદવા માટે શાળાની દિવાલને તેના પાયા સુધી ખોદવામાં આવી હતી. તેને લીધે શાળાની દિવાલ નબળી પડી ગઈ હતી. તેને લીધે આ દિવાલ તૂટી પડી હતી. સ્થાનિક લોકો પાસેથી મળેલી માહિતી પ્રમાણે મરનારા સૌથી વધારે શ્રમિકો હતા.

ઘટના સ્થળ પર DM શત્રુંજય મિશ્રા, DSP, ગોગરી SDO સહિત અગ્રણી અધિકારી બચાવ કાર્યમાં જોડાયા છે. જિલ્લા અધિકારીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે આ ઘટનાની તપાસ કરીને દોષિતો સામે કાર્ય કરવામાં આવશે.

JCB મશીનથી દિવાલ હટાવવાનું કામ ચાલતુ હતુ
ખગડિયા ઘટનાના સાક્ષી
પાણીના નિકાલ માટે નિર્માણ કાર્ય સાથે સંકળાયેલ શ્રમિકો પૈકી જીવિત બચી ગયેલાઓએ કહ્યું કે અમે 2 તારીખથી કામ કરી રહ્યા હતા. કુદાલથી નાળું ખોદી રહ્યા હતા. સોમવાર JCB લાવવામાં આવ્યું.જ્યારે અમે નાળુ સાફ કરી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે શાળાની દિવાલ ધ્રુજવા લાગી હતી. જ્યારે દિવાલ પડતી જોઈને ઘણા શ્રમિકો ભાગી ગયા હતા, જે શ્રમિકો ભાગી શક્યાં નહીં તેઓ કાટમાળમાં દબાઈ ગયા.

