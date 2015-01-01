તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • 7 Workers Killed After Overturning From Pickup Van Bridge In Himachal, Collision With Van Bridge In UP; Death Of 6 Including 3 Children

2 રાજ્યમાં મોટા અકસ્માત:હિમાચલમાં પિક-અપ વાન પુલ પરથી પલટી ખાતાં 7 મજૂરનાં મોત, UPમાં વાન પુલ સાથે ટકરાઈ; 3 બાળક સહિત 6નાં મોત

સિદ્ધાર્થ નગર31 મિનિટ પહેલા
હિમાચલ પ્રદેશમાં મંડીમાં પિક-અપ વાન પુલ પરથી નીચે પડી જતાં 7 મજૂરનાં મોત થયાં છે. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના સિદ્ધાર્થનગરમાં બોલેરો પલટી ખાતાં 3 બાળક સહિત 6 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. બંને અકસ્માતમાં 5 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા છે. હિમાચલની ઘટનાને લઈને વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ટ્વીટ કરીને દુ:ખ વ્યક્ત કર્યું છે.

હિમાચલમાં બનેલી ઘટનાનો ભોગ બનનારા તમામ 7 મજૂર બિહારના નિવાસી હતા. તેમને કોન્ટ્રેક્ટરોએ કામ માટે બોલાવ્યા હતા. મજૂરો ભૂલથી મંડી બસ સ્ટેન્ડ ખાતે પહોંચી ગયા હતા, તેમણે ચક્કર કી લોકેશન પર ઊતરવાનું હતું. ત્યાંથી તેમણે કોન્ટ્રેક્ટરને ફોન કર્યો તો તેમણે પિક-અપ વાન મોકલી હતી. તેમને લઈને જઈ રહેલી પિક-અપ વાન ચંદીગઢ મનાલી હાઈવે પર પુલરધરાટની પાસે પુલની રેલિંગ તોડીને નીચે પડી ગઈ.

UPનો પરિવાર મુંડન કરાવવા બિહાર જઈ રહ્યો હતો
ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના સિદ્ધાર્થનગરમાં થયેલા અકસ્માતમાં ભોગ બનેલા લોકો બાળકોની બાબરી કરાવવા માટે બિહાર જઈ રહ્યા હતા. નેશનલ હાઈવે-233 પર મધુબેનિયા કસ્બની પાસે બોલેરો પલટી ખાઈ ગઈ. આ અકસ્માતમાં મૃત્યુ પામેલા 6માંથી 5 લોકો એક જ પરિવારના છે. ઘટનામાં 4 લોકો ઘાયલ પણ થયા છે. મૃત્યુ પામનારાઓમાં આઠ વર્ષની શિવાંગી, ત્રણ વર્ષના હિમાંશુ, 16 વર્ષના ઉમેશ, 52 વર્ષની સાવિત્રી દેવી, 67 વર્ષની સરસ્વતી અને 45 વર્ષની કમલાવતી સામેલ છે.

DM-SPએ ઘાયલોની સ્થિતિ જાણી
ઘટનાની માહિતી મળ્યા પછી પહોંચેલા પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના ઈન્ચાર્જ રાજેશ શુકલાએ ઘાયલોને જિલ્લા હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરાવ્યા હતા. અકસ્માત પછી DM દીપક મીણા, SP રામ અભિલાષ ત્રિપાઠી પણ જિલ્લા હોસ્પિટલમાં પહોંચ્યા અને ઘાયલોની સ્થિતિ જાણી હતી.

