મહાગઠબંધનમાં મતભેદ:RJDના નેતા બોલ્યા- બિહાર ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન રાહુલ પ્રિયંકાની સાથે પિકનિક મનાવી રહ્યાં હતા, માત્ર 3 રેલી કરી

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
કોંગ્રેસે બિહારમાં 70 સીટ પર ચૂંટણી લડી અને તેઓ માત્ર 19 સીટ જ જીતી શક્યા
  • RJDના નેતા શિવાનંદ તિવારીએ કહ્યું- મોદી રાહુલથી વધુ ઉંમરવાળી, છતાં પણ વધુ રેલીઓ કરી
  • તિવારીએ કહ્યું- કોંગ્રેસનું જોર માત્ર વધુ બેઠકો પર લડવાનો હતો, તેના જીતવા પર નહીં

બિહાર ચૂંટણીનું પરિણામ સામે આવ્યાં બાદ મહાગઠબંધનમાં મતભેદ સામે આવવા લાગ્યા છે. RJDના નેતા શિવાનંદ તિવારીએ કોંગ્રેસની ટોપ લીડરશીપ પર નિશાન સાધ્યું છે. સાથોસાથ ચૂંટણી લડનારી પાર્ટીના નેતા રાહુલ પર શિવાનંદે કહ્યું કે ગઠબંધન માટે કોંગ્રેસ અડચણરૂપ રહ્યું. તેઓ બોલ્યા કે ચૂંટણી તો કોંગ્રેસે 70 સીટ પર લડ્યા, પરંતુ 70 રેલીઓ પણ ન કરી. શિવાનંદે કહ્યું કે ચૂંટણી સમયે રાહુલ ગાંધી પિકનિક મનાવી રહ્યાં હતા.

માત્ર 3 દિવસ માટે બિહાર આવ્યા રાહુલ- તિવારી
શિવાનંદ તિવારીએ ન્યૂઝ એજન્સીથી વાતચીતમાં કહ્યું કે રાહુલ ગાંધી માત્ર 3 દિવસ માટે બિહાર આવ્યા. પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી તો આવ્યા જ નહીં. જે લોકોને બિહાર સાથે કોઈ સંબંધ જ ન હતો, તેઓ અહીં આવ્યા. આ યોગ્ય નથી. તેઓ બોલ્યા કે જ્યારે ચૂંટણી પૂરા જોરશોરથી ચાલી રહી હતી, ત્યારે રાહુલ ગાંધી શિમલામાં પ્રિયંકાની ઘરે પિકનિક મનાવી રહ્યાં હતા.

'કોંગ્રેસ બિહાર ચૂંટણીને લઈને ગંભીર ન હતું'
તિવારીએ કહ્યું કે, શું કોઈ પાર્ટી આ રીતે ચલાવી શકાય છે? જે પ્રકારે કોંગ્રેસને ચલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે, તેમની દ્રષ્ટીએ આ આરોપ હોય શકે છે. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી રાહુલ ગાંધીથી વધુ ઉંમરવાળા છે, પરંતુ તેઓએ રાહુલથી વધુ રેલીઓ કરી. રાહુલે માત્ર 3 રેલીઓ જ કેમ કરી? જે દેખાડે છે કે કોંગ્રેસ બિહાર ઈલેક્શનને લઈને ગંભીર ન હતું. પહેલાં સમાચાર એવા હતા કે પ્રિયંકા ગાંધી બિહાર જશે, પરંતુ આવું ન થયું.

તિવારીએ કહ્યું- કોંગ્રેસે વિધાનસભા સીટના પરિણામ જીતવાથી વધુ માત્રને માત્ર સીટ લડવા પર જોર આપ્યું. જે રીતે યુપીમાં કોંગ્રેસે અખિલેશની સાથે વ્યવહાર કર્યો, મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં તેઓ રાષ્ટ્રીય કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીથી વધુ સીટ પર કઈ રીતે લડ્યા અને તેનાથી ઓછી સીટ પર જીત મેળવી. તેમનું જોર વધુને વધુ સીટ પર લડવાનું જ રહે છે, પરંતુ તેઓ વધુ સંભવિત સીટ પર જીતવામાં સફળ નથી થતા. કોંગ્રેસે આ અંગે વિચારવું જોઈએ.

