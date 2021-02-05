તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રાહુલ ગાંધીનો રાજસ્થાન પ્રવાસ:23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે

હનુમાનગઢ/શ્રીગંગાનગરએક કલાક પહેલા
રાહુલ ગાંધી ખેડૂતોના મુદ્દે અવાજ ઉઠાવી રહ્યા છે. રાજસ્થાનના બે દિવસના પ્રવાસ પર પહોંચેલા રાહુલે શુક્રવારે પીલીબંગા ખાતે ખેડૂત મહાપંચાયતને સંબોધન કરી હતી. મંચ પર સોફા-ખુરશીઓની જગ્યાએ ખાટ મૂકવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે તેમણે પોતાનું ભાષણ શરૂ કર્યું ત્યારે તેમણે કૃષિ કાયદાને લગતી વધુ વાતો જણાવી હતી, જે એક દિવસ પહેલાં લોકસભામાં કહી હતી. તેમણે કેટલાક નવા આરોપો પણ લગાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે જો ત્રણેય કૃષિ કાયદા લાગુ કરવામાં આવ્યા તો દેશના 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જાય છે.

23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 7 વખત ખેડૂતોની સાથે સાથે મજૂરો, નાના દુકાનદારોનાં નામ લીધાં હતાં. રાહુલે પોતાના ભાષણમાં 12 વખત વડાપ્રધાન મોદીનો ઉલ્લેખ કર્યો હતો

પીલીબંગામાં રાહુલના ભાષણના 5 મુદ્દા

1. કૃષિમાં ભારતની 40% વસતિ રોકાયેલી છે
રાહુલા ગાંધીએ સંબોધન કરતાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે આજે હું તમને આ ત્રણ કાયદા છે, એનું લક્ષ્ય શું છે, મોદીજી એને કેમ લાવી રહ્યા છે એ વિશે સમજાવીશ. કૃષિ એ વિશ્વનો સૌથી મોટો વ્યવસાય છે, કારણ કે કરોડો લોકોને એ દ્વારા ભોજન મળે છે. આજે આ વ્યવસાયને જોઈએ તો ભારતની 40% જનતા આ ધંધો ચલાવે છે. મતલબ કે કરોડો લોકો એની સાથે જોડાયેલા છે, જેમાં ખેડૂત, મજૂરો, નાના દુકાનદારો, વેપારીઓ સામેલ છે. કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટી આ વ્યવસાયને એક વ્યક્તિના હાથમાં ન જવા દેવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહી છે. આઝાદી બાદ આમારું એ જ લક્ષ્ય રહ્યું છે કે એમાં 40% લોકોની ભાગીદારી બની રહે.

2. ત્રણેય કાયદાથી બિઝનેસમેનને ફાયદા
ત્રણેય કાયદા શું છે? જે લોકો કૃષિના બિઝનેસને ખેડૂતથી છીનવી લેવા માગે છે. પ્રથમ કાયદો કહે છે કે દેશમાં કોઈપણ ખેડૂતને અનલિમિટેડ એક વ્યક્તિ ખેડૂત પાસેથી અનાજ ખરીદી શકે છે. મને જણાવો, જો એવું થશે તો માર્કેટની શું જરૂર, એટલે કે એ કાયદો માર્કેટને સમાપ્ત કરવા માટેનો છે. બીજી કાયદો- કોઈ બિઝનેસમેન કેટલું પણ શાકભાજી, કેટલું પણ અનાજ, ગમે એટલો ફળોનો પાક સ્ટોક કરી શકે છે. મતલબ કે તે વ્યક્તિ સમગ્ર માલનો સ્ટોક કરી શકે છે, આજે અનાજ માર્કેટમાં વેચાય છે, કોઈ જમાખોરી નથી કરતું. બીજો કાયદો અમલી બનતાં જ જમાખોરી શરૂ થઈ જશે. આવું કરવાથી દેશના અમીર લોકો વધુ અમીર બનશે.

3. વડાપ્રધાન 'અમે બે, અમારા બે' માટે કામ કરી રહ્યા છે
ત્રીજો કાયદો કહે છે- ખેડૂત જ્યારે તે બિઝનેસમેન સામે જઈને પોતાના પાકના યોગ્ય ભાવ માગશે તો ન મળવા પર તેઓ કોર્ટમાં નહીં જઇ શકે. સરકારનું લક્ષ્ય છે- 40% લોકોનો ધંધો 2-3 લોકોના હાથમાં આવી જાય. એક જ કંપની સમગ્ર દેશનું અનાજ, ફળ-શાકભાજી વેચે. જો આવું થયું તો આજે જે લોકો શાકભાજી, મહાફળી, ચણા વેચે છે તેમનું શું થશે. જે લોકો નાના વેપારીઓ છે તેમનું શું થશે? એક વાત સમજો, આ 40% ખેડૂતો પર આક્રમણ છે. હવે ખેડૂત ભવિષ્ય જોવા લાગ્યા છે. જો આ કાયદા અમલમાં આવ્યા તો ખેડૂત, નાના દુકાનદાર, મજૂર તો ગયા જ માનો. આ લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે. મોદી કહે છે કે તેમણે આ કામ ખેડૂતો માટે કર્યું. હું પૂછું છું કે ત્યારે હજારો ખેડૂતો દિલ્હીની બોર્ડર પર કેમ એકઠા થયા છે? ન તો તેમણે ખેડૂતો માટે કર્યું છે અને ન તો તેમણે નાના દુકાનદારો માટે કર્યું. તેમણે તો અમે બે, અમારા બે એટલે કે 4 લોકો માટે જ કર્યું છે.

4. મોદી પોતાના ઉદ્યોગપતિ મિત્રો માટે રસ્તો બનાવ્યો
નોટબંધીના સમયે મોદીજીએ શું કર્યું, લોકોની કરોડરજ્જુ જ તોડી નાખી. ત્યારે તેમણે નાના ઉદ્યોગો સમાપ્ત કરી નાખ્યા. પોતાના બિઝનેસમેન દોસ્તો માટે રસ્તો બનાવ્યો હતો. ગત વર્ષે કોરોના આવ્યો. મોદીજી કોઈ જ સૂચના આપ્યા વિના બધું જ બંધ કરી દીધું. રેલવે બંધ કરી દીધી, દુકાનો બંધ કરી નાખી. લોકો ભૂખ્યા મરી ગયા, લોકોને ચાલીને પોતાના ઘરે જવું પડ્યું. પોતાના બિઝનેસમેન દોસ્તોનું 1 લાખ 50 હજાર કરોડનું દેવું માફ કરી આપ્યું. મોદીજીનું પ્રથમ પગલું- નોટબંધી, બીજું- જીએસટી, ત્રીજું- કોરોનામાં લોકડાઉન ચોથું- ત્રણ કૃષિ કાયદા. હેતુ ખેડૂતોને સમાપ્ત કરવા અને પોતાના બિઝનેસમેન દોસ્તોને મદદ કરવી.

5. ચીનને આપણી જમીન આપી દીધી
હું અહીં તમને ખાતરી આપવા આવ્યો છું કે આ કાયદાઓને આગળ વધવા નહીં દઈએ. તેમને રદ કરાવીને જ માનીશું. એક વાત બીજી- ચીન આપણા દેશમાં હજારો કિ.મી.અંદર આવી ગયું. આપણા ઘણા સૈનિકો શહીદ થયા હતા. ગઈકાલે સંરક્ષણમંત્રીએ સંસદમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ચીન સમજૂતી પર પહોંચી ગયું છે. સમજૂતી એ થઈ કે મોદીજીએ ભારતની પવિત્ર ભૂમિ ચીનને આપી દીધી. મોદીજી ચીનની સામે ઊભા નહીં રહે, ખેડૂતોની વિરુદ્ધ કામ કરશે. ખેડૂત, નાના દુકાનદાર, મજૂર પોતાની શક્તિ મોદીજીને બતાવવા જઇ રહ્યા છે. તમે દૂર દૂરથી આવ્યા, એના માટે આભાર.

