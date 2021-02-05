તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

લગ્ન માટે સગીર હોવું જરૂરી નથી:પંજાબ-હરિયાણા હાઈકોર્ટે કહ્યું- યુવાન છોકરીને જીવન સાથી પસંદ કરવાનો હક્ક; સગીર છોકરીને પતિ સાથે રહેવા મંજૂરી

પંજાબ અને હરિયાણા હાઈકોર્ટે કહ્યું છે કે લગ્ન માટે છોકરી પુખ્ત વયની હોવી જરૂરી નથી. જો છોકરી યુવાન થઈ ચુકી છે તો તે પોતાના જીવન સાથીની પસંદગી કરવાનો અધિકાર ધરાવે છે. તે જાતે જ નક્કી કરી શકે છે કે તેણે પોતાનું જીવન કોની સાથે વિતાવવાનું છે. આ સાથે કોર્ટે સગીર હોવા છતાં છોકરીના લગ્નને યોગ્ય ઠરાવ્યા છે.

હાઈકોર્ટે બુધવારે એક મુસ્લિમ દંપતીની અરજી પર સુનાવણી કરતા ઉપરોક્ત ટીપ્પણી કરી છે. પંજાબના મોહાલીમાં રહેતા 36 વર્ષની વ્યક્તિએ જાન્યુઆરી મહિનામાં 17 વર્ષી સગીર છોકરી સાથે લગ્ન કર્યાં હતા. પ્રેમી જોડાના નિર્ણયથી તેનો પરિવાર નારાજ છે. તેને લીધે દંપતીએ નિકાહ બાદ હાઈકોર્ટ પાસેથી સુરક્ષા માંગી હતી.

દંપતીએ કહ્યું- નારાજ પરિવાર તરફથી જીવનું જોખમ છે
દંપતીએ અરજીમાં કહ્યું છે કે તેમણે મુસ્લિમ પરંપરા પ્રમાણે નિકાહ કર્યાં છે, પણ તેમને બન્ને પક્ષના પરિવાર તરફથી સહમતી મળી ન હતી. લગ્નથી નારાજ બન્ને પરિવાર તરફથી તેમને જીવનું જોખમ છે. સુરક્ષા માટે તેમને મોહાલીના SP સમક્ષ અરજી કરી હતી, જોકે તેમણે મદદ કરી ન હતી. જેને પગલે તેમણે હાઈકોર્ટના દરવાજા ખખડાવ્યા હતા.
હાઈકોર્ટે દંપતીને સુરક્ષા આપવા આદેશ કર્યો
બીજી બાજુ છોકરીના પરિવારની દલીલ હતી કે છોકરી સગીર છે, આ સંજોગોમાં આ લગ્નને ગેરમાન્ય ઠરાવવામાં આવે. પરિવારે છોકરીને તેમની સાથે મોકલવાની પણ માંગ કરી હતી, પણ હાઈકોર્ટે કહ્યું કે છોકરી તેના પતી સાથે રહી શકે છે. કોર્ટે દંપતીને સુરક્ષા આપવા માટે મોહાલીના SPને આદેશ આપ્યો છે.

