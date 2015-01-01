તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

MPમાં લવ જેહાદ મામલે બનશે કાયદો:5 વર્ષની સજાની જોગવાઈ, સ્વૈચ્છિક ધર્મપરિવર્તન માટે 1 મહીના પહેલા અરજી કરવી જરૂરી

ભોપાલ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
સરકારના કહેવા મુજબ, આ કાયદો લાવ્યા બાદ બિનજામીનપાત્ર કલમ હેઠળ કેસ દાખલ કરવામાં આવશે. -ફાઇલ ફોટો
  • મધ્યપ્રદેશના નરોત્તમ મિશ્રાએ કહ્યું- ધર્મ સ્વાતંત્ર્ય કાયદો લાવવા જઇ રહી છે MP સરકાર, સાથ આપનાર વ્યક્તિ પણ હશે મુખ્ય આરોપી

મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં લવ જેહાદને લઈને હવે રાજ્યના ગૃહમંત્રી નરોત્તમ મિશ્રાનું નિવેદન આપ્યું હતું કે મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં સતત સામે આવી રહેલા લવ જેહાદના મામલાઓને રોકવા માટે મધ્યપ્રદેશ સરકાર કાયદો લાવશે. સરકાર તેને લઈને ધર્મ સ્વતંત્ર કાયદો બનાવવા જઇ રહી છે. આ માટે આગામી વિધાનસભા સત્રમાં કાયદો લાવવામાં આવશે. કાયદો લાવ્યા બાદ બિન જામીનપાત્ર કલમ હેઠળ કેસ દાખલ કરવામાં આવશે અને 5 વર્ષની કડક સજા આપવામાં આવશે. આ કાયદા હેઠળ લાલચ, ડરાવવા- ધમકી આપવી જેવા મામલાને પણ ગુનો નોંધવામાં આવશે.

સાથ આપનાર વ્યક્તિ પણ હશે મુખ્ય આરોપી
નરોત્તમે લવ જેહાદ કાયદાને લઈએન કહ્યું કે આ કાયદા હેઠળ બિન જામીન પાત્ર કલમ હેઠળ કેસ દાખલ કરી શકાશે, અને 5 વર્ષ સુધીની સજાની જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવશે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે લવ જેહાદ જેવા મામલે સાથ આપનાર વ્યક્તિને પણ મુખ્ય આરીપી બનાવવામાં આવશે. તેને ગુનેગાર ગણાવતા મુખ્ય આરીપીની જેમ જ સજા અપાવમાં આવશે. તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે લગ્ન માટે ધર્મ પરિવર્તન કરાવનારને સજા આપવાની જોગવાઈ આ કાયદામાં રહેશે.

એક મહીના પહેલા કલેકટરને અરજી કરવી જરૂરી
સ્વેચ્છાથી ધર્મપરિવર્તન માટે એક મહિના પહેલા અરજી કરવી પડશે. ઘણા કિસ્સાઓમાં તે જોવા મળ્યું છે કે યુવતિઓ સ્વેચ્છાથી ધર્મપરિવર્તન કરીને લગ્ન કરવા ઈચ્છે છે. આવા કિસ્સાઓને ધ્યાનમાં રાખતા એવા કાયદાની જોગવાઈ કરવામાં આવશે કે કોઈ લગ્ન માટે સ્વેચ્છાથી ધર્મપરિવર્તન કરાવવા ઇચ્છશે તો તેને એક મહીના પહેલા કલેકટર સમક્ષ અરજી કરવી પડશે. અહીં ધર્મપરિવર્તન કરવા માટે કલેક્ટરને અરજી કરવી ફરજિયાત રહેશે. અને અરજી કર્યા સિવાય કોઈ ધર્મપરિવર્તન કરશે તો તેની સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવશે.

