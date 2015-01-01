તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મમતા પણ ચૂંટણી મૂડમાં આવી:લોકોને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવવા પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં 2 લાખ યુવાનોને મોટરસાઈકલ આપશે

કોલકાતા2 કલાક પહેલા
મમતા બેનર્જી - ફાઇલ તસવીર

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં આગામી વર્ષે ચૂંટણી યોજાવાની છે. તેને ધ્યાનમાં લઈ મુખ્યમંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જી પણ ચૂંટણી મૂડમાં આવી ગયાં છે. તેમણે લોકોને આત્મનિર્ભર બનાવવા બંગાળ સરકારની કર્મસાથી યોજના હેઠળ બે લાખ યુવાનોને મોટર સાઈકલ આપવાનું નક્કી કર્યું છે. 4 નવેમ્બર સુધીમાં 10 લાખ લોકોને મદદ પૂરી પાડવાનું લક્ષ્ય નક્કી કરાયું છે.

આ તમામ મોટરસાઈકલમાં એક એવું બોક્સ લગાવાશે કે જેના પર લાભાર્થી ફળ, શાકભાજી, કપડાં અને અન્ય આવશ્યક ચીજવસ્તુ મૂકીને તેનું વેચાણ કરી શકશે. આ યોજનાથી લગભગ 10 લાખ લોકોને લાભ થશે તેમ મનાય છે.

તમામ લાભાર્થીઓને રાજ્ય સહકારી બેન્કો દ્વારા ઓછા વ્યાજની લોન અપાશે અને રાજ્ય સરકાર પણ તેમને મદદ કરશે. 2 લાખ રૂપિયા સુધીની લોન કોઈપણ પ્રકારના વેપાર કે નવી આયાત ઉત્પાદન યોજના માટે અપાશે.

