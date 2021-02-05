તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Pop Star Rihanna Paid 2.5 Million For Tweeting In Support Of Peasant Movement, Pro Khalistan PR Firm Claims To Have Paid

પ્રચારની કિંમત:પોપ સ્ટાર રિહાનાને ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થનમાં ટ્વીટ કરવા બદલ 18 કરોડ ચૂકવાયા, ખાલિસ્તાની સમર્થક PR ફર્મએ રકમ ચૂકવી હોવાનો દાવો

9 મિનિટ પહેલા
કૃષિ કાયદા વિરૂદ્ધ દેશમાં ખેડૂત આંદોલન દોઢ મહિનાથી વધુ સમયથી ચાલી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે હવે આ આંદોલનમાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય હસ્તિઓએ પણ સમર્થન કરતા આંદોલન વધુ ચર્ચાએ ચડ્યું છે. જો કે એક દાવા મુજબ પોપ સ્ટાર રિહાનાને ખેડૂત આંદોલનનું સમર્થન કરવા બદલ ટ્વીટ કરવા માટે અઢી મિલિયન ડોલરની ચુકવણી કરવામાં આવી છે. ઓપ ઈન્ડિયાએ ધ પ્રિન્ટના અહેવાલને આધારભૂત ગણાવી કહ્યું કે તેઓને એક સૂત્રએ જણાવ્યું કે કેનેડાની બહારના અનેક રાજકિય નેતા અને કાર્યકર્તા કિસાન આંદોલનનું સમર્થન કરી રહી છે. જે અંતર્ગત કેનેડાની સંસ્થા પોએટિક જસ્ટિસ ફાઉન્ડેશને ખેડૂત આંદોલનને લઈને વૈશ્વિક કેમ્પેન ચલાવવામાં મહત્વની ભૂમિકા ભજવી છે.

પોપ સ્ટાર રિહાના, પર્યાવરણ એક્ટિવિસ્ટ ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ, પોર્ન સ્ટાર મિયા ખલીફા, અમેરિકાના વાઈસ પ્રેસિડેન્ટના ભત્રીજી મીના હેરિસે ટ્વીટ કરતા ખેડૂત આંદોલને વધુ ચર્ચા પકડી છે.

એક ટ્વીટ અને 18 કરોડની કમાણીનો દાવો
ધ પ્રિન્ટ મુજબ સ્કાઇરોકેટ નામની એક PR ફર્મ પોપસ્ટાર રિહાનાને ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સમર્થનમાં ટ્વીટ કરવા માટે અઢી મિલિયન ડોલરની રકમ આપી હતી. ભારતીય રૂપિયા મુજબ 18 કરોડ રૂપિયા થાય છે. એટલે કે ખેડૂતના સમર્થનમાં માત્ર એક ટ્વીટ કરવાના રિહાનાને 18 કરોડ રૂપિયાની ચુકવણી કરવામાં આવી છે. સૂત્રોએ ધ પ્રિન્ટને પણ જણાવ્યું કે પર્યાવરણ એક્ટિવિસ્ટ ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગને આપવામાં આવેલી ટૂલકિટ તેને સ્પૂન ફીડિંગ કરવા માટે આપવામાં આવી હતી અને આવું દેશમાં મોટા પાયે અશાંતિ ફેલાવવા માટે કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું હતું. પીઆર કંપનીઓમાં રિલેશનશિપ મેનેજર તરીકે કામ કરનારા ધાલીવાલ, મરિના પેટરસન, કેનેડામાં વર્લ્ડ શીખ ઓર્ગેનાઇઝેશનના ડિરેક્ટર અનિતા લાલ અને કેનેડિયન સાંસદ જગમીતસિંહ જેવી વ્યક્તિઓ આમાં સામેલ છે.

ટ્વિટર વોર પાછળ કેનેડા કનેક્શન!
ધાલીવાલ પોએટિક જસ્ટિસ ફાઉન્ડેશનના ડાયરેક્ટર છે. અનીતા લાલ પણ પોએટિક જસ્ટિસ ફાઉન્ડેશનના સહ-સંસ્થાપક છે. આ ઓર્ગેનાઈઝેશને ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગને ષડયંત્ર માટેની ટૂલકિટ શેર કરી હતી. ખેડૂત આંદોલન અંગે ટ્વીટ કરતાં રિહાનાએ પૂછ્યું હતું કે લોકો આ અંગે કેમ વાત નથી કરી રહ્યાં. જે બાદ ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગ અને પોર્ન સ્ટાર મિયાં ખલીફા પણ આંદોલનના સમર્થનમાં કૂદી પડી હતી. જો કે આ સમગ્ર ષડયંત્ર ત્યારે નિષ્ફળ થયું, જ્યારે ગ્રેટા થનબર્ગે ભૂલથી ટૂલકિટને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર શેર કરી હતી, જેમાં સમગ્ર જાણકારી હતી કઈ રીતે નવેમ્બર 2020થી ભારત વિરૂદ્ધ ષડયંત્ર રચવાની શરૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેવું જ ટૂલકિટ સામે આવ્યું ભારતના સ્પોર્ટ્સ અને ફિલ્મ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ સાથે જોડાયેલાં પ્રતિષ્ઠિત લોકો દેશ વિરૂદ્ધ ચાલી રહેલા ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ષડયંત્રને નિષ્ફળ કરવા માટે એકજૂથ થઈ ઊભા થઈ ગયા.

અનેક હસ્તિઓએ પણ રિહાના રકમ મળી હોવાનો દાવો કર્યો
આ રિપોર્ટ પર અભિનેત્રી કંગના રનૌતે ટ્વીટ કર્યું છે. તેઓએ લખ્યું કે, 'આટલી રકમ! આટલામાં તો હું મારા ફ્રેન્ડ્સને ગિફ્ટસ આપી દઉં છું... કેટલાં સસ્તા છે આ લોકો યાર હાહાહાહા....ફોર્બ્સની યાદી સૌથી મોટું ફ્રોડ છે. તેમની પાસે કોઈ પણ કલાકારની નાણાંકીય લેવડ-દેવડની જાણકારી નથી હોતી, જો હું ખોટું બોલી રહી છું તો ફોર્બ્સ મારા પર માનહાનિનો દાવો કરી શકે છે.'

અન્ય ટ્વીટર યુઝર્સે પણ દાવો કર્યો છે કે રિહાનાને ભારત સરકાર વિરૂદ્ધ આવી પોસ્ટ કરવા માટે પૈસા આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેને રિહાના અને કેનેડાના MP જગમીત સિંહ વચ્ચે કથિત સંબંધો અંગે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું છે. ફિલ્મમેકર વિવેક અગ્નિહોત્રીએ પણ આ અંગે લખ્યું કે, 'રિહાના કેનેડાના સાંસદ જગમીત સિંહની ફોલોઅર છે.'

BJP મહિલા મોરચાની સોશિયલ મીડિયા ઈનચાર્જ પ્રીતિ ગાંધીએ પણ જગમીત સિંહ દ્વારા રિહાનાને અભિનંદન આપતા જગમીતના ટ્વીટને રી-ટ્વીટ કરતા લખ્યું કે, આ વસ્તુઓને અંદરોદર જોડીને જુઓ.

કોણ છે જગમીત સિંહ?
જગમીત સિંહ કેનેડાના સંસદ સભ્ય છે જેના પર ખાલિસ્તાની કેમ્પેનનું સમર્થન કરવાનો અને આતંકી ગ્રુપને સમર્થન કરવાનો આરોપ છે. તેઓને કેનેડાના એક કટ્ટર ખાલિસ્તાની સમર્થક તરીકે જોવામાં આવે છે. ભારતના આંતરિક મુદ્દાઓ પર તેમના રાજકીય દ્રષ્ટિકોણના કારણે તેઓને 2013માં ભારત સરકારે તેઓને વીઝા આપવાનો ઈનકાર કર્યો હતો. તેઓ સતત મોદી સરકારના નિર્ણયોની નિંદા કરે છે.

પાકિસ્તાની ઝંડા સાથે રિહાનાનો ફેક ફોટો વાયરલ
પોપસ્ટાર રિહાનાએ ખેડૂતોના વિરોધ પ્રદર્શનનું સમર્થન કર્યા બાદ અનેક રિએક્શનો જોવા મળ્યા છે. આ વચ્ચે તેની એક તસવીર સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ભારે વાયરલ થઈ રહી છે. આ તસવીરમાં રિહાના પાકિસ્તાનના રાષ્ટ્રીય ઝંડા સાથે જોવા મળી રહી છે. આ તસવીરને સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં હજારો લોકોએ શેર પણ કર્યો છે. જો કે રિહાનાની આ તસવીર ફેક છે.

હકિકતમાં આ એક ફોટોશોપ ઈમેજ છે, જેનો ઓરિજનલ ફોટો વર્ષ 2019ના એક ક્રિકેટ મેચની છે જેમાં રિહાનાએ વેસ્ટ ઈન્ડિઝનો ઝંડો પકડીને ઊભી છે. આ ઓરિજનલ ફોટો 1 જુલાઈ 2019નાં રોજ ઈન્ટરનેશનલ ક્રિકેટ કાઉન્સિલના સત્તાવાર ટ્વીટર એકાઉન્ટ પર ટ્વીટ કરાઈ હતી. જેમાં રિહાના વેસ્ટ ઈન્ડિઝના રાષ્ટ્રધ્વજ સાથે જોવા મળે છે.

કોણ છે રિહાના?
રિહાનાનો જન્મ 20 ફેબ્રુઆરી 1988ના બારબાડોસના સેન્ટ માઈકલમાં થયો. તેનું સાચું નામ રોબિન રિહાના ફેન્ટી છે. રિહાના પોતાના પહેલાં આલબમ મ્યૂઝિક ઓફ ધન સન અને અ ગર્લ લાઈક મીએ વર્ષ 2005માં રેકોર્ડ બનાવ્યો હતો. ત્યારે તે માત્ર 17 વર્ષની જ હતી. રિહાના નાનપણથી જ મેડોના, બોબ મારલે અને જેનેટ જેક્શન જેવા સ્ટાર્સની મોટી ફેન હતી. માત્ર 12 વર્ષના કેરિયરમાં રિહાનાને 8 ગ્રેમી એવોર્ડ અને 14 બિલબોર્ડ મ્યુઝિક એવોર્ડ્સ મળ્યા છે. 2019માં ફોર્બ્સે રિહાનાને સૌથી પૈસાદાર મ્યૂઝિશિયન ગણાવી હતી.ફોર્બ્સ મુજબ રિહાનાની કુલ સંપત્તિ 600 મિલિયન ડોલર એટલે કે લગભગ 4400 કરોડ રૂપિયા છે. રિહાનાએ માર્ચ 2020માં કોવિડ-19થી બચવા માટે 50 લાખ ડોલર એટલે કે લગભગ 36 કરોડ રૂપિયા દાનમાં આપ્યા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત તેમની સંસ્થાએ પણ ઘણી મદદ કરી હતી.

