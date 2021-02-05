તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Peoples Engagement Get Lesser At Gazipur, Farmar Says; They Have Changed Their Plans, Farmers Will Come At Spot By Just One Sign Of Farmers

100 દિવસ પછી ખેડૂત આંદોલનની સ્થિતિ:ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર લોકોની સંખ્યામાં થયો ઘટાડો; ખેડૂતોએ કહ્યું- અમે માત્ર રણનીતિમાં બદલાવ કર્યો છે, એક આવાજ કરતા લાખો લોકો ઉમટી પડશે

  • ખેડૂત આંદોલનની રણનીતિમાં બદલાવ કરાયો છે, તેઓ ગામડે-ગામડે આંદોલનને મજબૂત બનાવાશે
  • દરેક ગામથી 10 વ્યક્તિ આંદોલન સ્થળ પર આવશે અને ગામના બાકીના લોકો તેમનું ખેતી-વાડીનું કામ કરશે
  • ગાઝિયાબાદ-નોઈડા વચ્ચે અપડાઉન કરતાં લોકોને ભારે મુશ્કેલીઓનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે

ભારતના ધરતીપૂત્રોએ કૃષિ કાયદા વિરૂદ્ધ ખેડૂત આંદોલનનો પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો. અત્યારે ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડરના ખેડૂત આંદોલનના સ્થળ પર ઘણી ઓછી માત્રામાં લોકોનો જમાવડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. મોટાભાગના પંડાલ ઓછી સંખ્યામાં આવતા લોકોને કારણે ખાલીખમ પડી રહ્યા છે. અત્યારે આ પંડાલોમાં જેટલા પણ ખેડૂતો હાજર છે, તેમાં મોટાભાગે મોટી ઉંમરના વયોવૃદ્ધ લોકો જ છે. ખેડૂત આંદોલનમાં અત્યારે યુવા વર્ગના લોકોની સંખ્યા ઘણી ઓછી છે. જોકે ગાઝીપુરમાં જ્યા ખેડૂતો ધરણા પર બેઠા હતા, તે જગ્યા પહેલાં કરતા વધારે વ્યવસ્થિત કરી દેવામાં આવી છે. ચલો 100 દિવસો પછીની ખેડૂત આંદોલનની પરિસ્થિતિને વિગતવાર જાણીએ.

કૃષિ કાયદાઓ પર કોઈપણ ચોક્કસ નિર્ણય આવ્યો નથી
ગાઝીપુર, ટીકરી અને સિંધુ બોર્ડર ઉપર અત્યાર સુધી ખેડૂત આંદોલનના પગલે 248થી વધુ ધરતીપૂત્રોના મૃત્યું થયા છે. સરકાર અને ખેડૂતો વચ્ચે 11 વખત ચર્ચા-વિચારણાઓ થઈ ચૂકી છે, પરંતુ તેમ છતા કૃષિ કાયદાઓ ઉપર કોઈ પણ પ્રકારનો ચોક્કસ નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો નથી. 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ ખેડૂતોની ટ્રેકટર પરેડ યોજાઈ હતી, જે હિંસક સ્વરૂપ ધારણ કરી લેતા હાલમાં તો કોઈ વાતચીતના માર્ગો મોકળા બને તેવા કોઈ અણસાર વર્તાઈ રહ્યા નથી.

અમે સાચ્ચા ખેડૂત પૂત્રો, પીછેહટ નહીં કરીએઃ ધર્મવીર
ગાઝીપુરથી બોર્ડર પર આ પ્રદર્શનમાં ભાગ લેવા માટે આવેલા ધર્મવીર જણાવે છે કે, જ્યાં સુધી કૃષિ કાયદો પાછો ખેંચવામાં નહીં આવે ત્યાં સુધી લોકોના ધરણા ચાલુ રહેશે અને તે બધા અહીંયા અડીખમ ઉભા રહેશે. અત્યારે તેમના ગામમાંથી લોકો અહીંયા આવ-જા કરી રહ્યા છે. 70 વર્ષીય ધર્મવીર વધુમાં જણાવે છે કે, તેમને મોદી પર વિશ્વાસ રાખીને વરરાજાની જેમ ઘોડાપર બેસાડી ફૂલોની હાર માળાઓ પહેરાવીને દિલ્હી મોકલ્યા હતા. પરંતુ અત્યારની પરિસ્થિતિને જોતા હવે તેમને દિલ્હીથી પાછા જવાનો સમય આવી ગયો છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે, તેઓ એક સાચા ખેડૂતના પૂત્ર છે, તેઓ ક્યારેય પણ પીછેહટ નહીં કરે.

ખેડૂત આંદોલનમાં હાલ યુવાનોની સંખ્યામાં ભારે ઘટાડો જણાઈ રહ્યો છે. મોટાભાગે વયોવૃદ્ધ લોકો જ આંદોલનના સ્થળ પર હાજર છે.
ગરમીથી બચવા તંબુઓ પર ઘાંસ નખાયા
ગાઝીપુરના જે પંડાલમાં ધર્મવીર બેઠા છે, તે લગભગ ખાલી છે. ત્યાની સ્થિતિ બદલાયેલી દેખાય છે. હવે પંડાલોમાં પહેલા જેવી ભીડ નથી અને લંગર પણ નથી. કડકડતી ઠંડીમાં દિલ્હીની સીમાઓ પર તંબુ તાણનાર ખેડૂતો હવે ગરમીઓમાં ટકી રહેવાની તૈયારીઓ કરી રહ્યા છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર હવે તંબુઓ પર ઘાસ નાખવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. આ છાપરા બિહારથી બોલાવવામાં આવેલા કારીગરો તૈયાર કરી રહ્યા છે.

આ છાપરાની બહારથી સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લાઈવ કરીને ખેડૂત નેતા ગુરુસેવક સિંહે મોબાઈલ પર કહ્યું કે, આગળ સ્ટેજ ઉપર પણ આવો શેડ બનાવી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. દરેક જગ્યાએ આવા શેડ બનાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે, જે ગરમીથી છુટકારો આપશે. મોટી સંખ્યામાં આંદોલન સ્થળ પર પહોંચો. દરેક ગામોમાં કમીટિ બની રહી છે. દરેક ગામથી 10 વ્યક્તિ આંદોલન સ્થળ પર આવશે અને ગામના બાકીના લોકો તેમનું ખેતી-વાડીનું કામ કરશે.

આંદોલન 200 દિવસ ચાલે કે 300, ખેડૂતો બોર્ડર પર ટકેલા રહેશેઃ ગુરુસેવર સિંહ
પોતાનું લાઈવ ખતમ કરીને ગુરુસેવર સિંહ કહે છે કે, સરકાર તરફથી અત્યારે કોઈ વાતચીતની ઓફર મળી નથી. લાગે છે કે, સરકાર ખેડૂતો સાથે ટેસ્ટ મેચ રમી રહી છે. કિસાન સંયુક્ત મોર્ચા અને ખેડૂતો સંપૂર્ણ રીતે તૈયાર છે. આંદોલન 200 દિવસ ચાલે કે 300 દિવસ, ખેડૂતો બોર્ડર પર ટકેલા રહેશે. હવે ગરમીઓ આવી રહી છે. અમે કેમ્પમાં ચટ્ટાઈ પણ પાથરી દીધી છે. કુલર-પંખા મંગાવી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે. એસીની ટ્રોલી પર તૈયાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર આવેલા લંગરોમાં પણ પહેલાની માફક ભીડ જોવા મળતી નથી. અત્યારે અહીંયા ઘણા ઓછા લોકો કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.
વયોવૃદ્ધ ખેડૂતો જ આંદોલનના સ્થળ પર હાજર
ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર પહેલા પોલીસ એક્શનની તૈયારીઓ અને પછી 28 જાન્યુઆરીએ ભારતીય ખેડૂત યુનિયનના પ્રવક્તા રાકેશ ટિકૈત કેમેરાની સામે ધ્રુસકેને ધ્રુસકે રડવા લાગ્યા હતા, જેના કારણે ખેડૂતો વધુ ઉર્જા પ્રસરી ગઈ હતી. આ ઘટના પછી તો ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર ઉપર લોકોની ભારે ભીડ ઉમટી જવા પામી હતી. અત્યારની પરિસ્થિતિની વાત કરીએ તો આ તમામ ભીડ વિખેરાઈ ગઈ છે અને લગભગ મોટાભાગના ખેડૂતો પણ આંદોલનના સ્થળ પરથી હટી ગયા છે. દરરોજ સાંજે પહેલાના સમયે જેમ હુક્કાની રંગતમાં ખેડૂતો જમાવડો કરીને બેસતા હતા, તે પણ હવે નજરે ચઢતા નથી અને માત્ર વયોવૃદ્ધ ખેડૂતો જ આંદોલનના સ્થળ પર દેખાઈ રહ્યા છે.

એક જ ટકોરે લાખો લોકો સ્થળ પર આવી જશેઃ જોગીંદર સિંહ​​​​​​​
આંદેલનમાં ભીડ ઓછી થઈ જવાના સવાલો પર મુઝફ્ફરનગરથી આવેલા જોગીંદર સિંહે કહ્યું કે, તેમણે ખેડૂતોની એકતા અને ભીડનો પરચો તો 26 અને 28મી જાન્યુઆરી બતાવી જ દીધો છે. વળી અત્યારે બટાકાની ખેતી અને શેરડીના પાકની વાવણીનો સમય ચાલી રહ્યો છે, જેથી અહીંયા તેઓ જાણી જોઈને ઓછા લોકોનો જમાવડો કરી રહ્યા છે. આ બાબતને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને તેઓ ગામડે ગામડે પંચાયતોનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે, જેથી કરીને આસપાસના ખેડૂતો પોતાના ઘરની નજીક જ આંદોલનમાં ભાગ લઈ શકે. વધુમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે, જ્યારે પણ આંદોલનના સ્થળ પર ખેડૂતોની જરૂર પડશે ત્યારે તેમના એક જ ટકોરે લાખો લોકો અહીંયા હાજર થઈ જશે.

અત્યારના સમયમાં પશ્ચિમ ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ, હરિયાણા અને રાજસ્થાનમાં કૃષિ મહાપંચાયતોને ચાલુ રાખવામાં આવી છે. આ ખેડૂતોની મહાપંચાયતોમાં માટી માત્રામાં લોકો હાજરી આપી રહ્યા છે. રાકેશ ટિકૈત પણ વારંવાર આવા પ્રકારની જ પંચાયતોમાં ભાગ લેવા માટે હરિયાણા અને રાજસ્થાનની મુલાકાત લેતા રહેતા હોય છે.

પહેલાના સમયે જેમ હુક્કાની સાથે ખેડૂતો જમાવડો કરીને બેસતા હતા, તેમાં હવે માત્ર બુઝુર્ગો જ દેખાઈ રહ્યા છે.
આંદોલનનું નવું સ્વરૂપ​​​​​​​
એડ્વોકેટ યોગેન્દ્ર આંદોલન સ્થળથી ખેડૂતોની સંખ્યા ઓછી થવા વિશે રણનીતિ બનાવી રહ્યા છે. તે વિશે તેમણે કહ્યું કે, હવે આંદોલને નવું સ્વરૂપ લઈ લીધુ છે. ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર હેડ ઓફિસ બનાવવામાં આવી છે. અહીંથી જ ખેડૂતોના કાર્યક્રમની રણનીતિ બનાવવામાં આવી રહી છે. આ એક રીતે અમારુ પીએમ હાઉસ છે, જ્યાં ટિકૈત સાહેબ બેસે છે. સિંધુ બોર્ડર હવે અમારી સંસદ ભવન છે, જ્યાં દરેક ખેડૂત નેતા બેસે છે.

તેઓ કહે છે કે, હવે અમે રણનીતિ બદલી દીધી છે. અમે હવે ગામડે-ગામડે આંદોલન મજબૂત કરી રહ્યા છીએ. જો આંદોલનની તાકાત જોવી હોય તો મહાપંચાયતોમાં આવો.

ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર હવે પત્રકારોની સંખ્યા પણ ઓચી થઈ ગઈ છે. એક-બે યુ-ટ્યૂબર જ જોવા મળે છે. એક પત્રકારે નામ ના આપવાની શરતે કહ્યું છે કે, હવે બોર્ડર પર પહેલાં જેવી વાત નથી. ખેડૂતોએ આંદોલન ગામડે-ગામડે શિફ્ટ કરી દીધું છે. હવે કઈક મોટું થશે ત્યારે જ અહીં ભીડ થશે.

ધીરે-ધીરે હવે ગરમીના પ્રમાણમાં પણ વધારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. જેને લઈને પણ ખેડૂતોએ તૈયારીઓ શરૂ કરી દીધી છે.
લંગરો ભલે હવે ભોજન કરનારા લોકોની સંખ્યા ઓછી થઈ છે પરંતુ સામાન અને સુવિધામાં કોઈ ઘટાડો નથી થયો. એક લંગરમાં જમતા એડ્વોકેટ સંજયે કહ્યું કે, આ ગુરુનું લંગર છે. 500 વર્ષથી ચાલે છે અને આગામી સમયમાં પણ ચાલતુ રહેશે. સંજય સિંહ અલાહાબાદ હાઈકોર્ટમાં પ્રેક્ટિસ કરે છે.

ગાઝીપુર બોર્ડર પર રોજનું 50 લીટર દુધ મોકલનાર એક યુવા ડેરી વેપારી આંદોલન સ્થળ પર વોલિયન્ટરની ભૂમિકા નીભાવે છે. પરંતુ હવે તેઓ કેમેરાની સામે આવતા ડરે છે. તેઓ કહે છે કે, સરકાર આંદોલનમાં સામેલ લોકો પર પાછળથી કોઈ એક્શન લઈ શકે છે. તેથી હવે હું કોઈની સાથે વાત નથી કરતો. તેઓ ક્યાં સુધી દૂધ મોકલી શકશે તે સવાલ વિશે કહે છે કે, હું હજી 4-6 મહિના સુધી ફ્રીમાં 50 લીટર દૂધ મોકલી શકીશ એવી મારી ક્ષમતા છે. ખેડૂત આંદોલન માટે હું આટલું તો કરી જ શકુ એમ છું.

ભીડ ઓછી થવા સિવાય દિલ્હી પોલીસ પણ હવે એટલી એક્ટિવ નથી રહી. કડક સુરક્ષા વ્યવસ્થામાં પણ થોડી ઢીલ આપવામાં આવી છે. હાઈવેનો એક લેન ટ્રાફિક માટે ખોલી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેમ છતાં રસ્તાઓ પર વિવિધ જગ્યાએ અવરોધોના કારણે સતત જામ દેખાઈ રહ્યો છે.

દિલ્હી, ગાઝિયાબાદ-નોઈડા વચ્ચે અપડાઉન કરતાં લોકો કહે છે કે, હવે તો ટ્રાફિક જામમાં ફસાઈ જવું રુટીન લાગે છે. ઈન્દિરાપુરમમાં રહેતા એક એન્જિનિયર કેમેરાથી મો છુપાવીને કહે છે કે, અમારુ પેટ્રોલ અને સમય બંને બગડી રહ્યા છે. કોઈને અમારી ચિંતા જ નથી. ખેડૂતો અને સરકાર વચ્ચેની આ લડાઈમાં અમારા જેવા લોકો શું કરી શકે છે?

