UPમાં પોલીસ પર ફરી અટેક:કાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી

14 મિનિટ પહેલા
પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર આરોપી એલકારને નગલા ધીમર ગામમાં કાલી નદીના કાંઠે એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં ઠાર મારી દેવાયો. - Divya Bhaskar
પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર આરોપી એલકારને નગલા ધીમર ગામમાં કાલી નદીના કાંઠે એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં ઠાર મારી દેવાયો.

ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના કાસગંજમાં મંગળવારે પોલીસની ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર દારૂ માફીયાઓ પર એક્શન શરૂ થઈ ગયા છે. પોલીસે એક આરોપીને એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં ઠાર માર્યો છે. કાસંગજમાં મંગળવારે સાંજે 7 વાગ્યે SI અશોક અને સિપાહી દેવેન્દ્ર નગલા ધીમર ગામમાં ગેરકાયદે દારૂનો વેપાર કરનારને ત્યાં દરોડા પાડવા માટે ગયા હતા. જ્યારે બન્ને પહોંચ્યા તો તેમની પર બદમાશોએ લાકડી અને ડંડા વડે હુમલો કરી દીધો અને દેવેન્દ્રની મારી મારીને હત્યા કરી નાંખી.

SI અશોક પણ ખરાબ રીતે ઘાયલ થઈ ગયા છે. નગલા ધીમર ગામ ગેરકાયદે દારૂના વેપાર માટે કુખ્યાત છે. અહીં ઘણી વખત પોલીસ કાર્યવાહી થતી રહે છે.

એલકારને ઠાર માર્યો, હવે મોતી ધીમરની શોધખોળ
કાસગંજ મામલામાં ઠાર મરાયો આરોપી એલકાર છે. જે મુખ્ય આરોપી મોતી ધીમરનો પિતરાઈ ભાઈ હોવાનું કહેવાઈ રહ્યું છે, જે હાલ ફરાર છે. એલકારનું એન્કાઉન્ટર નગલા ધીમરમાં કાળી નદીના કાંઠે કરાયું છે. એન્કાઉન્ટર બુધવારે સવારે લગભગ 3 વાગ્યે થયું છે.

ગામમાં હુમલા પછી પોલીસકર્મીને અજાણી જગ્યાએ પર લઈ ગયા હતા આરોપી પોલીસના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે મોતી ધીમર અને તેમના સાથીઓએ પોલીસકર્મીઓને પહેલા ગામમાં માર્યા, પછી તેમને બાંધીને અજાણી જગ્યાએ લઈ ગયા હતા. સૂચના મળતાની સાથે પોલીસ ઘટનાસ્થળે પહોંચી. સર્ચિંગ દરમિયાન ખેતરમાં SI અર્ધનગ્ન સ્થિતિમાં ઘાયલ મળ્યા હતા.

મુખ્યમંત્રી યોગી આદિત્યનાથે આરોપીઓ પર રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા કાયદો(NSA) લગાવવાના આદેશ આપ્યા હતા. યોગીએ શહીદ સિપાહી દેવેન્દ્રના પરિવારજનોને 50 લાખનું વળતર અને પરિવારના એક સભ્યને સરકારી નોકરી આપવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.

નગલા ધીમરમાં હુમલા પછી ઘાયલ સબ ઈન્સ્પેક્ટર અશોક
કાનપુરના બિકરુમાં આવી ઘટના બની હતી, 8 પોલીસકર્મીઓની હત્યા થઈ હતી
નગલા ધીમર જેવી ઘટના ગત વર્ષે કાનપુરના બિકરુ ગામમાં બની હતી. જ્યાં હિસ્ટ્રીશીટર વિકાસ દુબેને પકડવા ગયેલી પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરાયો હતો. આ ઘટનામાં 8 પોલીસકર્મીઓની હત્યા કરી દેવાઈ હતી. ત્યારપછી વિકાસ દુબે ફરાર થઈ ગયો હતો.
યુપી પોલીસે વિકાસને મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં ઉજ્જૈન સ્થિત મહાકાલ મંદિર પરિસરમાંથી ઝડપી લીધો હતો.બીજા દિવસે કાનપુર પાસે વિકાસનું એન્કાઉન્ટર કરી દેવાયું હતું. પોલીસનો દાવો હતો કે, જે જીપમાં વિકાસ બેઠો હતો તે પલટી ખાઈ ગઈ હતી. વિકાસે પિસ્તોલ છીનવીને પોલીસ પર ફાયરિંગ કર્યું અને ભાગવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો. જવાબી કાર્યવાહીમાં તે ઠાર મરાયો.

