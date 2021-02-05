તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉપેક્ષાની ચરમસીમા:ઉત્તરાખંડમાં ફક્ત 6 ગ્લેશિયર સરોવરની દેખરેખ, 13 ગ્લેશિયર સરોવર અત્યંત સંવેદનશીલ સ્થિતિમાં

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અનિરુદ્ધ શર્મા
જિયોલોજિકલ સરવે ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા પ્રમાણે ઉત્તરાખંડમાં 486 ગ્લેશિયર છે, જેમાંથી ફક્ત 6 સરોવરની નિયમિત દેખરેખ રખાય છે. જોકે, વાડિયા ઈન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટનું માનવું છે કે ઉત્તરાખંડમાં આશરે દોઢ હજાર ગ્લેશિયર છે. આ સંસ્થા જ ગંગોત્રી, ચૌડાબાડી, ડોરિયાની, પિંડારી, દૂનાગિરી અને કફની ગ્લેશિયર પર રિયલ ટાઈમ દેખરેખ રાખે છે.

ઉત્તરાખંડના પર્યાવરણ સંબંધિત મામલે સુપ્રીમકોર્ટે બે જુદા જુદા કેસમાં ઉચ્ચ સ્તરીય કમિટી બનાવી હતી. આ કમિટીના સભ્ય રહેલા ભૂવિજ્ઞાની નવીન જુયાલ કહે છેકે, રવિવારે થયેલી ગ્લેશિયર ફાટવાની દુર્ઘટના કુદરતી હતી, પરંતુ તે આપણને ચેતવણી આપે છે કે ગ્લેશિયર અને હિમ સરોવરોની નિયમિત દેખરેખ રાખવાની સખત જરૂર છે. જેથી આપણને ખબર પડે કે, તેમાં કેવા પરિવર્તનો થઈ રહ્યા છે. હાઈડ્રો સ્ટેટિક પ્રેશર કેટલું વધી રહ્યું છે અને ત્યાંથી કેટલું પાણી નીચે વહીને આવી શકે છે. જેથી એ અનુમાન લગાવી શકાય કે, તેની કયા વિસ્તારમાં કેટલી અસર થશે.

જિયોલોજિકલ સરવે ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાના ડિરેક્ટર જનરલ ડૉ. રંજીત રથે કહ્યું કે, જૂન 2013ની કેદારનાથ દુર્ઘટના પછી ઉત્તરાખંડમાં 2014-16 વચ્ચે હિમાલયના ગ્લેશિયર સરોવરોની યાદી તૈયાર કરાઈ હતી. રિમોટ સેન્સિંગ અને મલ્ટીસ્પેક્ટ્રલ ડેટાના આધારે ઉત્તરાખંડમાં 486 ગ્લેશિયર સરોવરની ઓળખ કરાઈ છે, જેમાં 13 અત્યંત સંવેદનશીલ છે. આ સંવેદનશીલ સરોવરોમાં લેક આઉટબર્સ્ટ ફ્લડની શક્યતા ઘણી વધારે છે.આ યાદી પ્રમાણે ઋષિ ગંગા અને ઘૌલી ગંગા ઘાટીના ઉપરી ક્ષેત્રમાં વિવિધ આકાર-પ્રકારના 71 ગ્લેશિયર સરોવર છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં અત્યંત સાવધ રહેવું જરૂરી છે. રવિવારે આવેલા ફ્લેશ ફ્લડના કારણો જાણવાની પ્રક્રિયા ચાલુ છે. નિષ્ણાતોના મતે, આ વિસ્તારમાં રસ્તા, બંધ અને વિવિધ વિકાસ કાર્યોમાં ગ્લેશિયર સંશોધનના આંકડાનો ઉપયોગ નથી કરાતો જે અત્યંત જોખમી છે.
પાંચ વર્ષમાં 1798 પ્રોજેક્ટ્સે દેશમાં પર્યાવરણ નિયમો તોડ્યા
ભારતમાં છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં આશરે 1798 પ્રોજેક્ટમાં પર્યાવરણની મંજૂરી સાથે સંકળાયેલા નિયમો-શરતોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કર્યું છે. તેમાં સૌથી વધુ 259 પ્રોજેક્ટ્સ હરિયાણાના છે. ત્યાર પછી મહારાષ્ટ્ર, ઉત્તરાખંડમાં આશરે 200-200 પ્રોજેક્ટ્સ છે. આ ઉપરાંત સાત રાજ્ય એવા છે, જ્યાં 100થી વધુ પરિયોજનામાં પર્યાવરણની શરતોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરાયું છે.

ભારતમાં ‘ગ્લોફ’ની અર્લી વૉર્નિંગ સિસ્ટમ નથી
હિમાલયન ક્ષેત્રમાં નેપાળ અને ભુતાનમાં ત્રણ સ્થળે અર્લી વૉર્નિંગ સિસ્ટમના પરીક્ષણ કરાયા છે. તે કેટલું સફળ છે તે અંગે કોઈ સમીક્ષા નથી કરાઈ. હાલ ભારતમાં ગ્લેશિયર લેક આઉટબર્સ્ટ ફ્લડ (ગ્લોફ)ની અર્લી વૉર્નિંગ સિસ્ટમ મોજુદ નથી. દુનિયામાં ફક્ત સ્વિત્ઝર્લેન્ડ એવો દેશ છે, જ્યાં આલ્પ્સના પહાડો પર થનારા ગ્લોફ માટે અર્લી વૉર્નિંગ સિસ્ટમ છે.

આશંકા: અનિયંત્રિત વિકાસના કારણે ફરી દુર્ઘટના થઈ શકે
નિષ્ણાતોના મતે, અનિયંત્રિત વિકાસ કાર્યો અને ક્લાઈમેટ ચેન્જના કારણે ઉત્તરાખંડ જેવી દુર્ઘટનાઓ થયા કરે છે. સાઉથ એશિયા નેટવર્ક ઑન ડેમ, રિવર સંસ્થાના હિમાંશુ ઠક્કર કહે છે કે, આ દુર્ઘટનાથી અનુમાન લગાવી શકાય કે એશિયાની મોટી નદીઓ પર કેટલું દબાણ છે. આપણી ઈકોસિસ્ટમને બંધોના બાંધકામ અને પ્રદૂષણ ભયાનક રીતે નુકસાન પહોંચાડી રહ્યા છે.​​​​​​​

નિયમ તોડનારા 72% પ્રોજેક્ટ ઈન્ફ્રા અને ઉદ્યોગના
નિયમ તોડનારી પરિયોજનાઓમાં સૌથી વધુ 72% હિસ્સો ઔદ્યોગિક અને ઈન્ફ્રા પ્રોજેક્ટનો છે. ઉદ્યોગોની 679 પરિયોજનાઓમાં નિયમોનું ઉલ્લંઘન કરાયું છે, જ્યારે ઈન્ફ્રા અને સીઆરઝેડની 626 પરિયોજનામાં, બિન-કોલસો ખનનની 305 અને કોલસા ખનન સાથે સંકળાયેલા 92 પ્રોજેક્ટમાં નિયમો સામે આંખ આડા કાન કરાયા છે.

વિવિધ શરતો હેઠળ મંજૂરી લેવી ફરજિયાત
દેશમાં કોઈ પણ પ્રોજેક્ટને પર્યાવરણ સાથે સંકળાયેલા નિયમો હેઠળ પર્યાવરણ અને વન ખાતાની મંજૂરી લેવી ફરજિયાત છે. તે અંતર્ગત કોઈ પણ સરકારી કે ખાનગી પ્રોજેક્ટને ઔદ્યોગિક, ઈન્ફ્રાસ્ટ્રક્ચર કે ખનન પ્રોજેક્ટ શરૂ કરતા પહેલા પર્યાવરણની અસર સાથે સંકળયેલો રિપોર્ટ સોંપવાનો હોય છે. તેમાં પ્રોજેક્ટના કાકરણે પર્યાવરણ અને જંગલને થતા સંભવિત નુકસાન અને તેની ભરપાઈ કરવાની પદ્ધતિની માહિતી આપવાની હોય છે. ​​​​​​​(સંદર્ભઃ લોકસભા, પર્યાવરણ મંત્રાલય)

