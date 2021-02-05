તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • One Person Suddenly Started Speaking Another Language After Being Vaccinated Against Corona, Harsh Goenka Said 'The Effect Of The Chinese Vaccine' Watch The Video

વાઈરલ વીડિયો:કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવ્યા બાદ એક વ્યક્તિ અચાનક બીજી ભાષામાં બોલવા લાગ્યો, હર્ષ ગોયેન્કાએ કહ્યું- 'ચીની વેક્સિનની અસર'

43 મિનિટ પહેલા
હર્ષ ગોએન્કાએ તેના ટ્વિટર એકાઉન્ટ પર એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો, લોકો આ ફની વીડિયોને ખૂબ પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
હર્ષ ગોએન્કાએ તેના ટ્વિટર એકાઉન્ટ પર એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો, લોકો આ ફની વીડિયોને ખૂબ પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છે.

ઉદ્યોગપતિ હર્ષ ગોયેન્કા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અવારનવાર કોઈને કોઈ કારણોસર ચર્ચામાં રહે છે. જ્યારે હવે ફરી એકવાર તેઓ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર તેમની એક પોસ્ટને લઈને ચર્ચામાં આવી ગયા છે. હર્ષ ગોયેન્કાએ તેના ટ્વિટર એકાઉન્ટ પર એક વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે. જે ખૂબ જ ઝડપથી વાઈરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે અને લોકોને આ વીડિયો ખૂબ પસંદ આવી રહ્યો છે. સાથે જ લોકો તેના પર ભારે ફની કમેંટ્સ પણ કરી રહ્યા છે.

વીડિયોમાં વ્યક્તિ પોતાના અનુભવને રમૂજી અંદાજમાં જણાવી રહ્યો
હર્ષ ગોએન્કાએ તેના ટ્વિટર એકાઉન્ટ પર એક વીડિયો શેર કર્યો છે, જેમાં એક બાજુ ઈંજેક્શન દેખાય છે અને બીજી બાજુ એક વ્યક્તિનો ફોટો નજરે પડી રહ્યો છે. વીડિયોમાં દેખાતા આ વ્યક્તિનો અવાજ પણ સંભળાય છે. જેમાં તે કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવવાના પોતાના અનુભવને ખૂબ જ રમૂજી અંદાજમાં જણાવી રહ્યો છે. આ વીડિયોને શેર કરતાં હર્ષ ગોયેન્કાએ કેપ્શનમાં લખ્યું છે, ' ચીની વેક્સિનની અસર'. વીડિયોમાં આપ ધ્યાનથી સાંભળો કે તે વ્યક્તિ કેવી રીતે કહે છે કે "કોરોના વેક્સિન લગાવ્યા પછી તરત જ મને કોઈ આડઅસર થઈ નહીં, પણ પછી ધીરે ધીરે ..." આટલું કહેતા જ તે વ્યક્તિનો અવાજ બદલાઇ જાય છે અને તેનો ચહેરો પણ બદલાઇ જાય છે.

લોકો ફની કમેંટ્સ પણ કરી રહ્યા
સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લોકો આ ફની વીડિયોને ખૂબ પસંદ કરી રહ્યા છે.વીડિયો અત્યાર સુધીમાં 13 હજારથી વધુ વખત જોવામાં આવી ચૂક્યો છે. લોકો આ વીડિયો પર ઘણી રમૂજી કમેંટ્સ પણ કરી રહ્યા છે. એક યુઝરે કમેંટ્સ કરતાં કહ્યું કે, 'બીજી ભાષા શીખવાની સૌથી સહેલી રીત'. બીજાએ કહ્યું, "આનાથી વધુ સારું છે... કાયમી માસ્ક લગાવી દેવું જોઈએ '

