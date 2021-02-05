તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  One More Announcement Of Farmers' Organizations After Chakkajam, Nationwide Rail Stop Agitation On February 18

ખેડૂત આંદોલનનો નવો એજન્ડા:ખેડૂતો 18 ફેબ્રુારીએ દેશભરમાં 4 કલાક રેલ રોકશે, 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજસ્થાનમાં તમામ ટોલ ફ્રી કરવામાં આવશે

એક કલાક પહેલા
સંયુક્ત કિસાન મોરચા (SKM)એ આજે રેલ રોકો અભિયાન ચલાવવાનું એલાન કર્યું છે - Divya Bhaskar
સંયુક્ત કિસાન મોરચા (SKM)એ આજે રેલ રોકો અભિયાન ચલાવવાનું એલાન કર્યું છે

દેશમાં કૃષિ કાયદાને લઈને સડકથી સંસદ સુધીનો સંગ્રામ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ વિશ્વાસ આપ્યો છતાં ખેડૂતો કાયદો પરત લેવામાં આવે તે સિવાય કોઈ વાત માનવા જ તૈયાર નથી. આંદોલન કરી રહેલા ખેડૂતોએ ચક્કાજામ બાદ હવે 18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રેલ રોકો આંદોલનની જાહેરાત કરી છે. દિલ્હીની સીમાઓ પર છેલ્લાં 77 દિવસથી આંદોલનનું નેતૃત્વ કરી રહેલા સંયુક્ત કિસાન મોરચા (SKM)એ આજે રેલ રોકો અભિયાન ચલાવવાનું એલાન કર્યું છે.

સંયુક્ત કિસાન મોરચાએ કહ્યું, '18 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ બપોરે 12 વાગ્યાથી સાંજે 4 વાગ્યા સુધી સમગ્ર દેશમાં રેલ રોકો અભિયાન ચાલશે.' મોરચાએ વધુમાં કહ્યું છે કે 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રાજસ્થાનના તમામ ટોલ પ્લાઝા કિસાન ફ્રી કરાવીશું. સાથે 14 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ પુલવામા હુમલાની વરસી પર જવાન અને ખેડૂત માટે કેન્ડલ માર્ચ અને મશાલ માર્ચનું આયોજન કરાશે. 16 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સર છોટૂ રામની જ્યંતિ પર કિસાન સોલિડેરિટી શો કરશે. કિસાન મોરચાએ વધુમાં કહ્યું કે, હરિયાણાના લોકો ભાજપ અને JJP નેતાઓ પર ખેડૂતોના હિતમાં દબાણ બનાવે કે પછી ગાદી છોડવાનું કહે.

PMએ લોકસભામાં ખેડૂત આંદોલનને પવિત્ર ગણાવ્યું હતું
આજે જ વડાપ્રધાન મોદીએ લોકસભામાં ખેડૂતોના આંદોલનને પવિત્ર ગણાવતા કહ્યું કે, આંદોલનજીવીઓએ આંદોલનને અપવિત્ર કર્યું છે. PMએ કહ્યું કે સંસદ અને સરકાર ખેડૂતોનું ઘણું જ સન્માન કરે છે અને ત્રણેય કૃષિ કાયદા કોઈના માટે પણ બાધ્યકારી નથી પરંતુ આ એક વૈકલ્પિક વ્યવસ્થા છે, એવામાં વિરોધનું કોઈ જ કારણ નથી.

ઉગ્ર બનતું ખેડૂત આંદોલન
ખેડૂત સંગઠનો દિલ્હીના સિંધુ, ગાજીપુર અને ટીકરી બોર્ડર પર લગભગ 77 દિવસથી ડેરા નાંખીને બેઠા છે. આ ખેડૂતોની માગ છે કે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર ત્રણેય નવા કૃષિ કાયદાને પરત ખેંચે. પોતાની માગને લઈને ખેડૂતોએ 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી કાઢી હતી. આ દરમિયાન દિલ્હીમાં અનેક જગ્યાએ હિંસાની ઘટના ઘટી હતી. જે બાદ કિસાન સંગઠનોએ 6 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ત્રણ કલાક માટે ચક્કાજામ કર્યું હતું.

લાલ કિલ્લા ઘટનાનો વધુ એક આરોપી પકડાયો
26 જાન્યુઆરીએ ખેડૂતોની ટ્રેક્ટર પરેડ દરમિયાન થયેલી હિંસાના મામલામાં બુધવારે સતત બીજા દિવસે દિલ્હી પોલીસે કાર્યવાહી કરી. પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા અને અન્ય સ્થળ પર થયેલી હિંસાના એક આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા છે. તેમની પર 50 હજાર રૂપિયાનું ઈનામ રાખવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

આરોપી સિદ્ધુની ધરપકડ, તેના પર એક લાખનું ઈનામ હતું
દિલ્હીમાં 26 જાન્યુઆરીએ ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી દરમિયાન લાલકિલ્લા પર હિંસા ભડકાવવાના આરોપી દીપ સિદ્ધુની પોલીસે મંગળવારે ધરપકડ કરી લીધી છે. પંજાબી સિંગર દીપ સિદ્ધુ પર લાલકિલ્લા પર ધાર્મિક ઝંડો લહેરાવવાનો અને લોકોને ઉશ્કેરવાનો આરોપ છે. તેના પર દિલ્હી પોલીસે એક લાખનું ઈનામ રાખ્યું હતું.

દિલ્હી પોલીસનાં સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, દીપ સિદ્ધુ અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયામાં રહેતી એક મિત્રના સંપર્કમાં હતો. તે એક્ટ્રેસ પણ છે. દીપ આ મિત્રને વીડિયો મોકલતો હતો અને તે એને દીપ સિદ્ધુના સોશિયલ મીડિયા અકાઉન્ટ પર અપલોડ કરતી હતી.

ખેડૂત આંદોલનમાં મંગળવારે વધુ એક ખેડૂતનું મૃત્યુ, 77 દિવસમાં 70 જીવ ગયા
આ અગાઉ કૃષિ કાયદાના વિરોધમાં આંદોલન કરતાં વધુ એક ખેડૂતનું મંગળવારે સવારે મોત થઈ ગયું હતું. મોતનું કારણ હાર્ટ એટેક જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. ઘટના દિલ્હી-હરિયાણા વચ્ચે આવેલા સિંધુ બોર્ડરની છે. મૃતકનું નામ હરિંદર અને ઉંમર 50 વર્ષ છે. તેઓ પાનીપત જિલ્લાના સેવા ગામમાં રહેચા હતા. આ પહેલાં સોમવારે પીજીઆઈ રોહતકમાં એક વૃદ્ધ જવાનનું મોત થયું હતું. તેમને 16 જાન્યુઆરીએ ઠંડી લાગવાના કારણે ટીકરી બોર્ડરથી લાવીને હોસ્પિટલમાં દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. આ આંદોલન દરમિયાન અલગ અલગ કારણોથી 70 લોકોના મોત નિપજ્યા છે. કેટલાંક લોકોએ આત્મહત્યા કરી છે તો કેટલાંકના મોત બીમારી કે ઠંડીના કારણે થયા છે.

