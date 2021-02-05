તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Not A Single Death In The Last 7 Days In 622 Districts, Meanwhile 80% Deaths Occurred In 10 Districts Of Maharashtra, Kerala And Karnataka Alone.

કોરોના દેશમાં:622 જીલ્લામાં છેલ્લા 7 દિવસથી એક પણ મૃત્યુ નહીં, આ દરમિયાન 80% મૃત્યુ માત્ર મહારાષ્ટ્ર, કેરળ અને કર્ણાટકના 10 જીલ્લામાં થયા

નવી દિલ્હી35 મિનિટ પહેલા
દેશમાં કોરોનાના નવા કેસ અને મૃત્યુમાં ઝડપથી ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો છે. સારા સમાચાર એ છે કે દેશના 741 જિલ્લાઓમાંથી 622 જિલ્લાઓ એવા છે કે, જ્યાં છેલ્લા 7 દિવસથી કોરોનાથી એક પણ મૃત્યુ નોંધાયું નથી. આ 7 દિવસમાં મહારાષ્ટ્ર, કેરળ અને કર્ણાટકના 10 જિલ્લામાંથી સૌથી વધુ મૃત્યુ નોંધાયા છે. જો તમે આંકડા પર નજર નાખો તો, આ 10 જિલ્લાઓમાં છેલ્લા અઠવાડિયામાં 80% લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. જો કે, અહીં પણ ગત દિવસોમાં દરરોજ થતા મૃત્યુની તુલનામાં 90%નો ઘટાડો થયો છે. મતલબ કે, આ 10 જિલ્લાઓમાં દરરોજ 10 થી 25 લોકોએ જીવ ગુમાવ્યો હતો, હવે અહીં 1-5 મૃત્યુ થઈ રહ્યા છે.

છેલ્લા 7 દિવસમાં 527 લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો
આંકડા મુજબ, છેલ્લા 7 દિવસની અંદર દેશભરમાં કોરોનાને કારણે 527 લોકોનાં મૃત્યુ થયા છે. તેમાંથી મહારાષ્ટ્ર, કેરળ અને કર્ણાટકમાં લગભગ 425 લોકોના મૃત્યુ થયા છે. તેમાં પણ મહારાષ્ટ્રના મુંબઇ, પુણે, નાગપુર, થાણે, કેરળના તિરુવનંતપુરમ, એર્નાકુલમ, કોઝિકોડ, કોલ્લમ અને કર્ણાટકના બેંગ્લુરુમાં સૌથી વધુ લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો છે. આંકડા covid19india.org પરથી લેવામાં આવ્યા છે.

ગુરુવારે 10 હજારથી ઓછા કેસ નોંધાયા અને 100થી ઓછા મૃત્યુ
ગુરુવારે દેશભરમાં 9,353 લોકો કોરોના પોઝિટિવ મળ્યા હતા અને 85 લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો હતો. આ દરમિયાન, 15 હજાર 722 લોકો સાજા થયા હતા. અત્યાર સુધી 1 કરોડ 8 લાખ 80 હજારથી વધુ લોકોને કોરોના સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે. તેમાંથી 1 કરોડ 5 લાખ 87 હજારથી વધુ લોકો સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 1 લાખ 55 હજાર 484 દર્દીઓ મૃત્યુ થયેલ છે. હાલ 1 લાખ 33 હજાર 86 દર્દીઓની સારવાર કરવામાં આવી રહી છે.

કોરોના અપડેટ્સ

  • પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં 9 થી 12 સુધીની શાળાઓ શુક્રવારથી ખુલી છે. આ દરમિયાન, વિદ્યાર્થીઓ, શિક્ષકો અને કર્મચારીઓએ કોવિડ-19 પ્રોટોકોલનું પાલન કરવું જરૂરી છે.
  • કોરોના સામે વેક્સિનેશનના મામલામાં ભારતે અમેરિકા અને બ્રિટનને પણ પાછળ છોડી દીધું છે. ભારત સૌથી ઝડપી 70 લાખ લોકોને વેક્સિન આપનારો દેશ બની ગયો છે. ભારતે 26 દિવસમાં આ આંકડો પ્રાપ્ત કર્યો. અમેરિકા 27 અને બ્રિટન 48 દિવસમાં આ આંકદા પર પહોંચ્યા હતા. ગુરુવારે 4 લાખ 13 હજાર 752 લોકોને કોરોનાની વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી હતી. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 74.30 લાખ લોકોને વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી ચૂકી છે. જેમાં 57.90 લાખ હેલ્થકેર અને 16.40 લાખ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન કામદારો સામેલ છે.
  • 138 કરોડની વસ્તી અને તમામ પ્રતિકૂળ સંજોગો હોવા છતાં, ભારતે ટૂંકા સમયમાં કોરોના પર કાબૂ મેળવ્યો છે. પરિણામ એ છે કે ડિસેમ્બર સુધીમાં, દર 10 લાખ વસ્તીએ 11 હજારથી વધુ લોકો સંક્રમિત મળી આવતા હતા, હવે 7830 દર્દીઓ મળી રહ્યા છે. મૃત્યુનાં કેસોમાં પણ ઘટાડો થયો છે. 31 ડિસેમ્બર સુધી દેશમાં દર 10લાખની વસ્તીમાં 168 લોકો પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવી રહ્યા હતા, હવે તે નીચે આવીને 112 થઈ ગયો છે.
  • આઇસીએમઆરના એપિડેમોલોજિસ્ટ અને કમ્યુનિકેબલ ડિસીઝના વૈજ્ઞાનિક ડો. સમીરન પાંડાએ ચેતવણી આપી છે. કહ્યું, 'રાષ્ટ્રીય સેરો સર્વેથી સ્પષ્ટ થઈ ગયું છે કે દેશમાં હજી પણ આશરે 75% લોકો માટે આ જોખમ ટળ્યું નથી.' હાલમાં, કુલ દર્દીઓમાંથી ફક્ત એક લાખ 43 હજાર (1.32%) સક્રિય દર્દીઓ છે. છેલ્લા એક અઠવાડિયામાં સરેરાશ મૃત્યુ જોવામાં આવે તો આ સંખ્યા પણ ઘટીને 96 થઈ ગઈ છે.
ફોટો તિરુવનંતપુરમનો છે. અહીં DGP લોકનાથ બેહરાને કોરોના વેક્સિન અપાઇ હતી.
ફોટો તિરુવનંતપુરમનો છે. અહીં DGP લોકનાથ બેહરાને કોરોના વેક્સિન અપાઇ હતી.

5 રાજયોની પરિસ્થિતી

1. દિલ્હી
ગુરુવારે અહીં 142 નવા દર્દીઓ મળી આવ્યા હતા. 135 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને બે લોકોનાં મૃત્યુ થયા. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 6.36 લાખ લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગી ચૂક્યું છે. જેમાં 6.24 લાખ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થઈ ગયા છે, જ્યારે 10,886 દર્દીઓ મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. 1051 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

2. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
ગુરુવારે અહીં 169 નવા દર્દીઓ મળી આવ્યા હતા. 199 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને એક દર્દીએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2.57 લાખ કેસ નોંધાઈ ચૂક્યા છે. આમાંથી 2.51લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 3,828 દર્દીઓ મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. અહીં 1920 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

3. ગુજરાત
ગુરુવારે અહીં 285 નવા દર્દીઓ મળી આવ્યા હતા. 302 દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા અને બે લોકોનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 2.64 લાખ લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગ્યું છે. આમાંથી 2.58લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 4,399 દર્દીઓ મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. અહીં 1,781 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

4. રાજસ્થાન
ગુરુવારે અહીં 111 નવા દર્દીઓ મળી આવ્યા હતા. 174 દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયા અને બે લોકોએ પોતાનો જીવ ગુમાવ્યો. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 3.18 લાખ લોકો સંક્રમણની ઝપેટમાં આવી ચૂક્યા છે. તે પૈકી 3.14 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થઇ ચૂક્યા છે, જ્યારે 2,779 દર્દીઓ મૃત્યુ પામ્યા છે. અહીં 1,385 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

5. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
અહીં ગુરુવારે 652 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા હતા. 6107 દર્દીઓ સજા થયા અને 25 લોકો મૃત્યુ પામ્યા હતા. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 20.52 લાખ લોકોને સંક્રમણ લાગી ચૂક્યું છે. જેમાં 19.70 લાખ દર્દીઓ સાજા થયા છે, જ્યારે 51,415 દર્દીઓના મૃત્યુ થઈ ચૂક્યા છે. અહીં 30,265 દર્દીઓ સારવાર લઈ રહ્યા છે.

વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

