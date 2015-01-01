તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  Nitish Retained The Home Ministry, With Tarakishore In Charge Of The Finance Department

બિહારમાં ખાતાંની ફાળવણી:નીતીશે પોતાની પાસે રાખ્યું ગૃહ મંત્રાલય, તારકિશોરને નાણાં વિભાગની જવાબદારી સોંપી

એક કલાક પહેલા
બિહારમાં નીતીશ કુમારના નેતૃત્વમાં NDAની સરકાર બની ગઈ છે. કાલે 14 પ્રધાને શપથ લીધા હતા. આજે તેમણે ખાતાંની ફાળવણી કરી છે. મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતીશ કુમારે પોતાની પાસે ગૃહ, સામાન્ય વહીવટ, વિજિલન્સ સહિતનાં ખાતાં રાખ્યાં છે, જ્યારે ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ તારકિશોર પ્રસાદને નાણાં વિભાગ, કોમર્શિયલ ટેક્સ, પર્યાવરણ અને વન મંત્રાલય, શહેરી વિકાસ અને માહિતી ટેક્નોલોજી વિભાગ સોંપવામાં આવ્યાં છે.

જ્યારે ડેપ્યુટી મુખ્યમંત્રી રેણુ દેવીને પંચાયતી રાજ, પછાત જાતિના ઉત્કર્ષ અને ઇબીસી કલ્યાણ સાથે ઉદ્યોગ મંત્રાલય મળ્યું છે. વિજય ચૌધરીને જળ સંસાધન, ગામ વિકાસ વિભાગ, સૂચના અને પ્રસારણ અને સંસદીય કાર્ય વિભાગની જવાબદારી સોંપવામાં આવી છે. બિજેન્દ્ર યાદવને ઊર્જાની સાથે નિષેધ, આયોજન અને ખોરાક અને ગ્રાહક બાબતોનું મંત્રાલય મળ્યું છે.

અશોક ચૌધરીને બિલ્ડિંગ કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન, સમાજ કલ્યાણ, સાયન્સ ટેકનોલોજી સાથે લઘુમતી કલ્યાણ વિભાગ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. મેવાલાલ ચૌધરીને શિક્ષણ મંત્રાલય મળ્યું છે. શીલા કુમારને પરિવહન મંત્રાલયની જવાબદારી સોંપવામાં આવી છે. સંતોષ માંજીને અનુસૂચિત જાતિ અને જનજાતિ કલ્યાણ વિભાગની જવાબદારી આપવામાં આવી છે, જ્યારે મુકેશ સાહનીને પશુપાલન અને મત્સ્યઉદ્યોગ મંત્રાલય મળ્યું છે.

ભાજપના કોટાના પ્રધાન મંગલ પાંડેના કદમાં વધારો થયો છે. તેમને આરોગ્યની સાથે સાથે માર્ગ મકાન અને કલા અને સંસ્કૃતિ મંત્રાલયની જવાબદારી પણ મળી છે. અમરેન્દ્રસિંહ, કૃષિ સહકારી અને શેરડી વિભાગનો હવાલો મળ્યો છે. રામપ્રીત પાસવાનને પીએચઈડી વિભાગ મળ્યો છે. જીવેશ કુમારને પર્યટન, શ્રમ અને ખાણકામ વિભાગ મળ્યો છે. રામસૂરતને મહેસૂલ અને કાયદા મંત્રાલયની જવાબદારી મળી છે.

