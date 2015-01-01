તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નીતીશની તાજપોશી આજે:નીતીશ કુમાર સાંજે 4.30 વાગ્યે CMપદના શપથ લેશે, બિહારમાં ચૂંટણીપ્રચારથી દૂર રહેલા શાહ સમારોહમાં આવશે

પટના27 મિનિટ પહેલા
નીતીશ કુમાર આજે સાંજે 4.30 વાગ્યે રાજભવનમાં 7મી વખત મુખ્યમંત્રીપદના શપથ લેશે. ભાજપ અને JDU જૂથમાંથી 9 ધારાસભ્ય સહિત 11 લોકો મંત્રીપદના શપથ લઈ શકે છે, સાથે જ બિહાર ચૂંટણીમાં પ્રચારથી દૂર રહેલા ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ સમારોહમાં સામેલ થશે. તેમની સાથે પાર્ટી-અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડા પણ રહેશે.

આ લોકો શપથ લઈ શકે છે ભાજપ જૂથમાંથી
તારકિશોર પ્રસાદ, રેણુ દેવી, નંદકિશોર યાદવ, મંગલ પાંડેય, ડો. પ્રેમ કુમાર જૂથમાંથી; નીતીશ સિવાય વિજેન્દ્ર યાદવ, નરેન્દ્ર નારાયણ યાદવ, શ્રવણ કુમાર, અશોક ચૌધરી.
હમમાંથીઃ જીતનરામ માંઝી VIPથીઃ મુકેશ સહની

તારકિશોર ડેપ્યુટી સીએમની રેસમાં સૌથી આગળ
શપથ લેનારમાં બીજા નંબર પર તારકિશોરનું પ્રસાદનું નામ છે. માનવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે કે ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ તારકિશોર જ હશે. ભાસ્કરે શનિવારે બપોરે સૌથી પહેલા ડેપ્યુટી સીએમપદ પરથી સુશીલ કુમાર મોદીની વિદાઈ અને તારકિશોરની એન્ટ્રીની માહિતી આપી હતી. તારકિશોર આજે પણ આ રેસમાં સૌથી આગળ છે.

સુશીલે રવિવારે ટ્વીટ કર્યું હતું, કાર્યકર્તાનું પદ તો કોઈ ન છીનવી શકે.

