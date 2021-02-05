તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

રાજ્યસભામાં બજેટ પર ચર્ચા:નાણાં મંત્રીએ જમાઈ શબ્દને લઈને કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો, પછી સ્પષ્ટતા કરી- જમાઈ દરેક ઘરમાં હોય છે, જોકે કોંગ્રેસમાં આ સ્પેશિયલ નામ

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નાણાં મંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણે ગુરુવારે રાજ્યસભામાં બજેટ પર ચર્ચાનો જવાબ આપ્યો. આ દરમિયાન બજેટની વિશેષતા ગણાવવાની સાથે જ નાણાં મંત્રીએ વિપક્ષ પર પણ નિશાન સાધ્યું. તેમણે જમાઈ શબ્દનો ઉપયોગ કરીને કોંગ્રેસ પર કટાક્ષ કર્યો. તેની પર વિપક્ષે વાધો વ્યક્ત કર્યો તો નાણાં મંત્રીએ સ્પષ્ટતા કરવી પડી.

ક્રોની કેપિટલિસ્ટ માટે કામ કરવાના આરોપ પર નાણાં મંત્રીએ કહ્યું કે ઓગસ્ટ 2016થી જાન્યુઆરી 2020ની વચ્ચે UPI દ્વારા થતા ડિજિટલ ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શનની સંખ્યા 3.6 લાખ કરોડથી વધુ થઈ ગઈ છે. નાણાં મંત્રીએ સવાલ કરતા કહ્યું કે UPIનો ઉપયોગ કોણે કર્યો ? શું અમીરોએ કર્યો ? ના. મિડલ કલાસ અને નાના કારોબારીઓએ કર્યો. ત્યારે આ લોકો કોણ છે ? શું સરકાર અમીરોને ફાયદો પહોંચાડવા માટે UPI ક્રિએટ કરી રહી છે ? શું કેટલાક જમાઈ માટે ? ના.

નાણાં મંત્રીએ આગળ કહ્યું કે મુદ્રા યોજના અંતર્ગત 27 હજાર કરોડથી વધુ લોન આપવામાં આવી છે. આ યોજનાનો ફાયદો કોણે લીધો ? શું જમાઈએ ? નાણાં મંત્રીની આ કમેન્ટ પર વિપક્ષે વાધો વ્યક્ત કર્યો તો તેમણે સ્પષ્ટતા કરી. નાણાં મંત્રીએ કહ્યું કે મને લાગતુ નથી કે જમાઈ કોંગ્રેસનો ટ્રેડમાર્ક છે. જમાઈ દરેક ઘરમાં હોય છે, જોકે કોંગ્રેસમાં આ એક સ્પેશિયલ નામ છે.

વિપક્ષના કેટલાક લોકોને આરોપ લગાવવાની આદત
સીતારમણે કહ્યું કે ગરીબો માટે અમે જે કરી રહ્યાં છે અને જરૂરિયાતમંદો માટે જે પગલા ભરવામાં આવી રહ્યાં છે, તેના વિરોધમાં વિપક્ષના કેટલાક લોકોને આરોપ લગાવવાની આદત થઈ ગઈ છે. એવા પ્રકારની જુઠ્ઠી વાતો ફેલાવવામાં આવી રહી છે કે સરકાર માત્ર નજીકના દોસ્તો માટે કામ કરી રહી છે. એ મહત્ત્વની વાત છે કે 80 કરોડ લોકોને અનાજ ફ્રી આપવામાં આવ્યું. 8 કરોડ લોકોને રસોઈ ગેસ ફ્રીમાં ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. 40 કરોડ લોકો, ખેડૂતો, મહિલાઓ, દિવ્યાંગો અને ગરીબોના ખાતમાં સીધી જ રકમ પહોંચાડવામાં આવી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો