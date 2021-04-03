તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  Neymar And Ronaldo, Two Of The Most Successful Footballers Of All Time, Were Born On This Day, Both Of Whom Spent Their Childhood In Poverty.

ઈતિહાસમાં આજે:2 સૌથી સફળ ફુટબોલર નેમાર અને રોનાલ્ડોનો જન્મ આજના દિવસે જ થયો, બંનેનું નાનપણ ગરીબીમાં જ વિત્યું

36 મિનિટ પહેલા
હાલના સમયમાં ફુટબોલની વાત કરવામાં આવે તો ત્રણ નામ સૌથી પહેલાં આવે છે, લિયોનેલ મેસી, ક્રિસ્ટિયાનો રોનાલ્ડો અને નેમાર જૂનિયર. આ ત્રણમાંથી બેનો જન્મ આજના દિવસે જ થયો હતો. 1985માં આજના દિવસે જ પોર્ટુગલના એક ગરીબ પરિવારમાં ક્રિસ્ટિયાનો રોનાલ્ડોનો જન્મ થયો. તો 1992માં આજના જ દિવસે બ્રાઝીલના એક ગરીબ પરિવારમાં નેમાર જૂનિયરનો જન્મ થયો હતો.

પહેલાં વાત રોનાલ્ડોની. તેના પિતા માળી હતી, માતા બીજાના ઘરમાં જઈને ખાવાનું બનાવતી હતી. ચાર ભાઈ-બહેનોમાં સૌથી નાનો રોનાલ્ડો હતો. રોનાલ્ડોનો પરિવાર ટીનની છતવાળા ઘરમાં રહેતો હતો. મુશ્કેલ સ્થિતિ વચ્ચે રોનાલ્ડોને સ્કૂલમાં બેસાડવામાં આવ્યો. અહીંથી જ રોનાલ્ડોની ફુટબોલ જર્ની શરૂ થઈ.

રોનાલ્ડોનું મન અભ્યાસથી વધુ ફુટબોલ રમવામાં લાગતું હતું. માત્ર આઠ વર્ષની ઉંમરે તેને લોકલ ટીમ માટે ફુટબોલ રમવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. તેના શાનદાર પ્રદર્શનના કારણે નાની વયે તેનું સિલેક્શન વર્લ્ડ અંડર-17 ટીમમાં થઈ ગયું.

તે જ્યારે 18 વર્ષનો હતો, ત્યારે ઈંગ્લિશ ફુટબોલ કલબ માનચેસ્ટર યુનાઈટેડે તેને 17 મિલિયન અમેરિકી ડોલરમાં સાઈન કર્યો. જે બાદ રોનાલ્ડોએ પાછળ વળીને નથી જોયું. અનેક વર્ષો સુધી તે સ્પેનના ફુટોબલ કલબ રિયલ મેડ્રિડની ટીમનો પર્યાય રહ્યો. હાલ તે ફ્રેંચ ફુટબોલ કલબ PSG માટે રમે છે.

ઝૂંપડપટ્ટીમાં વિત્યું છે નેમારનું બાળપણ
ક્રિસ્ટિયાનો રોનાલ્ડોની જેમજ આજના દિવસે જ નેમાર દ સિલ્વા સાન્ટોસ જૂનિયર એટલે કે નેમાર જૂનિયરનો પણ જન્મ 1992માં બ્રાઝીલમાં થયો હતો. નેમારનો પરિવાર સાઓ પાઉલોમાં મોગી ડાસ કુઝેસ નામની ઝુંપડપટ્ટીમાં રહેતો હતો. તેના પિતા પણ ફુટબોલના સારા ખેલાડી હતા, પરંતુ ઘરની આર્થિક સ્થિતિ સારી ન હતી.

પરિવાર ચલાવવા માટે નેમારના પિતા અલગ-અલગ પ્રકારની નોકરીઓ કરતા. ગરીબીના કારણે અનેક વખત પરિવાર વીજળીનું બિલ પણ ભરી શક્યા ન હતા. એવામાં ઘરની વીજળી કાપવામાં આવતી તો નેમાર અને તેમનો પરિવારને અંધારામાં દિવસ કાઢવો પડતો હતો.

નેમારે પહેલાં સ્ટ્રીટ ફુટબોલર તરીકે કેરિયર શરૂ કરી. પિતાએ ગરીબ હોવા છતાં પુત્રને ફુટબોલર બનવામાં પૂરી મદદ કરી. માત્ર 11 વર્ષની ઉંમરમાં જ નેમારે બ્રાઝીલનું પ્રખ્યાત એફસી સેન્ટોસ કલબ જોઈન કર્યું. જે બાદ તેને પણ પાછું ફરીને જોયું નથી.

17 વર્ષની ઉંમરે નેમારે એફસી સેન્ટોસની સાથે પહેલો સીનિયર કોન્ટ્રાક્ટ સાઈન કર્યો. 2009માં નેમાર અંડર-17 બ્રાઝીલની ટીમના કેપ્ટન હતો. 2017માં નેમારે વિશ્વનો સૌથી મોંઘો ફુટબોલર હતો.

ભારત અને વિશ્વમાં 5 ફેબ્રુઆરીની મહત્વપૂર્ણ ઘટનાઓ આ પ્રકારે છેઃ

  • 2020: યુક્રેન સ્કેન્ડલ મામલામાં અમેરિકાના સેનેટ ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ વિરૂદ્ધ ચાલી રહેલી મહાભિયોગની કાર્યવાહીને ફગાવવામાં આવી. ટ્રમ્પ પર અમેરિકાના નીચલા ગૃહ હાઉસ ઓફ રિપ્રેઝેન્ટેટિવે મહાભિયોગ પાસ કર્યો હતો.
  • 2008: આધ્યાત્મિક ગુરૂ મહર્ષિ મહેશ યોગીનું નિધન. સાંઈઠના દશકામાં પ્રખ્યાત રોક બેન્ડ બીટલ્સના સભ્યોની સાથે જ તેઓ અનેક મોટી હસ્તિઓના આધ્યાત્મિક ગુરૂ હતા.
  • 1994: સારાજેવોના બજારમાં નરસંહાર થયો. સારાજેવોની મુખ્ય માર્કેટમાં એક મોર્ટાર બોમ્બ ફાટવાથી 68 લોકોના મોત નિપજ્યા હતા અને 200 લોકો ઘાયલ થયા હતા.
  • 1992: બ્રાઝીલના ફુટબોલ સ્ટાર નેમાર જૂનિયરનો જન્મ થયો.
  • 1985: પોર્ટુગલના ફુટબોલ સ્ટાર ક્રિસ્ટિયાનો રોનાલ્ડોનો જન્મ થયો.
  • 1976: અભિનેતા અભિષેક બચ્ચનનો જન્મ થયો.
  • 1953: બ્રિટનમાં મિઠાઈના વેચાણ પર લગાડવામાં આવેલો પ્રતિબંધ ખતમ થયો.
  • 1917: મેક્સિકોમાં હાલ કાર્યરત બંધારણ લાગુ થયું.
  • 1916: હિંદી અને સંસ્કૃતના મહાન કવિ જાનકી વલ્લભ શાસ્ત્રીનો જન્મ થયો.
  • 1900: અમેરિકા અને બ્રિટન વચ્ચે પનામા નહેર સંધિ થઈ.
  • 664: પ્રસિદ્ધ ચીની બૌદ્ધ ભિક્ષુ હ્વેનસાંગનું નિધન થયું. હ્વેનસાંગ હર્ષવર્ધનના શાસન કાળમાં ભારત આવ્યા હતા.
