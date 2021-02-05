તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના દેશમાં:ફાઈઝરે ભારતમાં ઈમર્જન્સી અપ્રૂવલ માટે આપેલી અરજી પાછી લીધી, દેશમાં ડેથ રેટ 1.37% થયો

નવી દિલ્હી37 મિનિટ પહેલા
વેક્સિન બનાવનાર અમેરિકન કંપની ફાઈઝરે ભારતમાં પોતાની વેક્સિનના ઈમર્જન્સી યુઝ માટે આપેલી અરજીને પાછી લઈ લીધી છે. બુધવારે જ ફાઈઝરે ડ્રગ રેગ્યુલેટરી ઓથોરિટી ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાની સબ્જેક્ટ એક્સપર્ટ કમિટી સમક્ષ પોતાનો રિપોર્ટ રજુ કર્યો હતો. કમિટિએ ફાઈઝર સાથે ટ્રાયલ સાથે જોડાયેલી વધુ માહિતી માંગી હતી. ત્યારપછી કંપનીએ શુક્રવારે અરજી પાછી લેવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યોછે. કંપનીએ સૂચના જાહેર કરીને જણાવ્યું કે, ભવિષ્યમાં તે ફરીથી ભારતમાં ઈમર્જન્સી યુઝના અપ્રૂવલ માટે અરજી કરશે.

ડેથ રેટમાં 0.7%નો ઘટાડો
રાહતના સમાચાર છે કે દેશમાં કોરોનાથી થતા મોતમાં ઘટાડો થઈ રહ્યો છે. ડેથ રેટ 1.44%થી ઘટીને 1.37% થઈ ગયો છે. દરરોજ 200થી ઓછા લોકોના મોત થઈ રહ્યાં છે. 15-16 રાજ્ય એવા છે જ્યાં હવે સંક્રમણથી કોઈ મોત નથી થઈ રહ્યાં.

કોરોનાના એક્ટિવ કેસ, એટલે કે સારવાર કરાવી રહેલા દર્દીઓનો આંકડો 1.48 લાખ થઈ ગયો છે. જે છેલ્લા 8 મહિનામાં સૌથી ઓછો છે. આ પહેલા 12 જૂને 1.46 લાખ એક્ટિવ કેસ હતા. દેશમાં 29 રાજ્ય અને સાત કેન્દ્ર શાસિત પ્રદેશોમાંથી 20માં 1-1 હજારથી ઓછા એક્ટિવ કેસ છે. આ રાજ્યોમાં માત્ર 6,450 દર્દીઓની સારવાર ચાલી રહ્યો છે.

દેશમાં ગુરુવાર 12,401 સંક્રમિતોની ઓળખ થઈ, 15,888 સાજા થયા અને 120 લોકોના મોત થયાછે. અત્યાર સુધી 1.08 કરોડ લોકો સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાંથી 1.04 કરોડ સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 1.54 લાખ લોકોના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. આ આંકડા covid19india.org વેબસાઈટ પરથી લેવામાં આવ્યા છે.

કોરોના અપડેટ્સ

  • ઈન્ડિયન કાઉન્સિલ ઓફ મેડિકલ રિસર્ચ(ICMR)ના લેટેસ્ટ સીરો સર્વે પ્રમાણે દેશમાં 21.5% લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. આ સર્વે 17 ડિસેમ્બરથી 8 જાન્યુઆરી વચ્ચે કરવામાં આવ્યો. જેમાં 10 વર્ષ અથવા તેનાથી વધુ ઉંમરના લોકોને સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા.
  • સીરો સર્વેમાં 18 વર્ષ અથવા તેનાથી વધુ ઉંમરના 28,589 લોકોને સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા. જેમાંથી 21.4% લોકોમાં કોરોનાના એન્ટીબોડી મળી આવ્યા છે. 10થી 17 વર્ષની ઉંમરના 25.3% બાળકોમાં સંક્રમણની પુષ્ટી કરવામાં આવી છે. ગામમાં 19.1%, જ્યારે શહેર ઝૂપડ પટ્ટીમાં 31.7% વસતિ સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂકી છે. શરીરમાં એન્ટીબોડી મળવાનો અર્થ, વ્યક્તિ સંક્રમિત છે અથવા સંક્રમિત થઈને સાજો થઈ ચૂક્યો છે.
  • કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન અભિયાન હેઠળ તમામ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સને 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી વેક્સિનનો બીજો ડોઝ અપાશે.

પાંચ રાજ્યોની સ્થિતિ
1. દિલ્હી
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 158 નવા દર્દી નોંધાયા છે. 165 લોકો રિકવર થયા અને 7 લોકોના મોત થયા છે. અત્યાર સુધી 6 લાખ 35 હજાર 639 લોકો સંક્રમણના સકંજામાં આવી ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાં 6 લાખ 23 હજાર 574 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 10 હજાર 871 દર્દીઓના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે.1194 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

2. મધ્યપ્રદેશ
અહીં ગુરુવારે 166 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા. 263 દર્દી સાજા પણ થયા અને બે લોકોના મોત પણ થયા. અત્યાર સુધી 2.55 લાખ કેસ નોંધાઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાં 2.49 લાખ સંક્રમિત સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 3,818 દર્દીઓના મોત થયાછે. હાલ 2,331 દર્દી એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

3. ગુજરાત
અહીં ગુરુવારે 275 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા હતા. 430 દર્દી સાજા પણ થયા અને એકનું મોત પણ થયું. અત્યાર સુધી 2.62 લાખ કેસ નોંધાઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાં 2.55 લાખ સંક્રમિત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 4,392 દર્દીઓના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. હાલ 2,700 દર્દી એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

4. રાજસ્થાન
અહીં ગુરુવારે 139 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત નોંધાયા છે. 192 દર્દી સાજા પણ થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. અત્યાર સુધી 3.17 લાખ કેસ નોંધાઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાં 3.13 લાખ સંક્રમિત સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 2,770 દર્દીઓના મોત થયા છે. હાલ 1,639 દર્દી એવા છે, જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

5. મહારાષ્ટ્ર
રાજ્યમાં ગુરુવારે 2,736 લોકો કોરોના સંક્રમિત થયા છે. 5,339 લોકો રિકવર થયા અને 46ની મોત થયા છે. અત્યાર સુધી 20 લાખ 63 હજાર 2 લોકો સંક્રમણના સકંજામાં આવી ચૂક્યાં છે. જેમાં 19 લાખ 48 હજાર 674 લોકો સાજા થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે, જ્યારે 51 હજાર 215 દર્દીઓના મોત થઈ ચૂક્યાં છે. 34 હજાર 862 દર્દી એવા છે જેમની સારવાર ચાલી રહી છે.

