મહારાષ્ટ્ર:આત્મહત્યાના જૂના કેસમાં મુંબઈ પોલીસે રિપબ્લિક ટીવીના એડિટર અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીની ધરપકડ કરી

22 મિનિટ પહેલા

ટીઆરપી સ્કેમ મામલે મુંબઈ પોલીસે રિપબ્લિક ટીવી ચેનલના એડિટર અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીની ધરપકડ કરી છે. જોકે સામે અર્નબે પોલીસ પર તેની સાથે મારઝૂડ કરવાનો આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે. આજે વહેલી સવારે મુંબઈ પોલીસે અર્નબ ગોસ્વામીના ઘરમાં જઈને તેની ધરપકડ કરી છે.

રિપબ્લિક ટીવીએ અર્નબના ઘરના લાઈવ ફૂટેજ પણ દેખાડ્યા હતા જેમાં અર્નબ અને પોલીસ વચ્ચે ઝપાઝપી દેખાતી હતી. અર્નબે મુંબઈ પોલીસ પર ગુંડાગરદીનો આરોપ લગાવતા કહ્યું છે કે, તેમને પરિવાર સાથે વાત કરતાં પણ રોકવામાં આવ્યા છે. ત્યારપછી અર્નબને મુંબઈ પોલીસ તેમની વાનમાં સાથે લઈ ગઈ હતી.

ન્યૂઝ એજન્સી એએનઆઈના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે અર્નબે આરોપ લગાવ્યો છે કે, મુંબઈ પોલીસે તેના સસરા, સાસુ, દીકરા અને પત્ની સાથે પણ મારઝૂડ કરી છે. રિપબ્લિક ટીવી પર જે વીડિયો ચલાવવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે તેમાં દાવો કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે કે, પોલીસે અર્નબ સાથે ખરાબ વર્તન કર્યું છે.

અમે આને સતત અપડેટ કરી રહ્યા છીએ…

