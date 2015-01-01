તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Minister Mewalal Questioned The Police Officer About The Death Of His Wife, 22 Minutes Later The PA's Phone Rang

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બિહારમાં ભાસ્કરની તપાસને લઈને અફરાતફરી:મંત્રી મેવાલાલના પત્નીના મોત મામલે પોલીસ અધિકારીને સવાલ કર્યા, 22 મિનિટ પછી પીએનો ફોન આવી ગયો

પટનાએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: અમિત જયસ્વાલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
ડો. મેવાલાલ ચૌધરી તારાપુરના જેડીયુના ધારાસભ્ય છે અને નીતીશ સરકારમાં મંત્રી બન્યા છે. તેમની પત્નીનું આગમાં દાઝી જવાથી મોત નીપજ્યું હતુ. આ જ મામલે પૂર્વ IPSએ બિહારના DGPને પત્ર લખ્યો છે.

બિહારના નવા પ્રધાન મેવાલાલ ચૌધરીના પત્નીના મોત મામલે એક પત્ર ભાસ્કરને મળી આવ્યો છે. પત્ર VRS લઈ ચૂકેલા IPS અમિતાભ કુમાર દાસે લખ્યો છે. આ પત્ર બિહારના DGP એસ.કે. સિંઘલને લખવામાં આવ્યો છે અને માંગ કરી છે કે મેવાલાલની પત્નીના મોત મામલે SIT તપાસ કરવામાં આવે.

જ્યારે આ પત્ર ભાસ્કરને મળ્યો ત્યારે અમે આ મામલે સામેલ પોલીસ અધિકારીને ફોન કર્યો અને કેટલાક પ્રશ્નો પૂછ્યા. રસપ્રદ વાત એ છે કે આ અંગે મંત્રી મેવાલાલના પી.એ.ને જાણ થઈ ગઇ. પોલીસ અધિકારી સાથે વાતચીત થયાના બરાબર 22 મિનિટ પછી, તેણે ભાસ્કરના પત્રકારને ફોન કર્યો અને પૂછ્યું- શું તેઓ મંત્રીજી બાબતે થોડી પૂછપરછ કરી રહ્યા હતા?

VRS લઈ ચૂકેલા IPS અમિતાભ કુમાર દાસ તરફથી DGP એસકે સિંઘલને લખવામાં આવેલો પત્ર.
VRS લઈ ચૂકેલા IPS અમિતાભ કુમાર દાસ તરફથી DGP એસકે સિંઘલને લખવામાં આવેલો પત્ર.

બપોરે 12.03 વાગ્યે પોલીસ અધિકારી સાથે વાત : ભાસ્કરે મુંગેરમાં તારાપુર પોલીસ મથકે ફોન કર્યો તો પોલીસ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે 27 મે 2019ના રોજ મેવાલાલની પત્ની નીતા ચૌધરી રસોડામાં હતા. આ સમય દરમિયાન આગ લાગવાના કારણે તે ગંભીર રીતે દાઝી ગયા હતા. 2 જૂને તેમનું મૃત્યુ થયું. પત્નીને બચાવતા મેવાલાલનો હાથ પણ ગંભીર રીતે દાઝી ગયો હતો.

પોલીસ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે નીતા દૂધ ઉકાળવા ગઈ હતી. ગેસ પાઇપ લિકેજ થતાં આગ ભભૂકી ઉઠી હતી. આ ઘટના રાત્રે 8 થી 9ની વચ્ચે બની હતી. પોલીસે અકુદરતી મોત (UD)નો ગુનો દાખલ કર્યો હતો.

બપોરે 12.27 વાગ્યે પીએનો ફોન: ભાસ્કરના પત્રકારને ફોન કરનારે પોતાને મંત્રીનો પીએ જણાવ્યો. કહ્યું કે મંત્રીજી વિશે શું પૂછપરછ કરી રહ્યા હતા. અમે પૂછ્યું તમને સમાચાર કેવી રીતે મળ્યા? તો જવાબ મળ્યો- 'બસ મળી ગઈ ખબર.' તેનો અર્થ એ કે તેઓએ પોલીસ અધિકારી સાથે વાતચીત થઈ. આ વાત પોલીસ મથકેથી જ મંત્રીજીના પીએને જણાવવામાં આવી. અમે પણ જ્યારે આ મૃત્યુ કેસમાં પીએને સવાલ કર્યા તો પોલીસ અધિકારીના જવાબ સાથે તેના જવાબનો મેળ ખાતો નહોતો. પોલીસ અધિકારીએ રાત્રે 8 થી 9 દરમિયાનની ઘટનાની વાત કરી હતી, જ્યારે પીએ એ કહ્યું કે કિસ્સો રાત્રે લગભગ 11 વાગ્યાનો છે. ગેસ આખા ઘરમાં ફેલાઈ ગયો હતો અને મેડમને ખબર જ ન હતી.

IPSએ પત્રમાં કાવતરું રચાયાનો દાવો કર્યો
જ્યારે મંત્રી મેવાલાલ ચૌધરી કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીના કુલપતિ હતા, ત્યારે તેમની ઉપર ભરતી કૌભાંડનો આરોપ લાગ્યો હતો. DGPને લખેલા પત્રમાં અમિતાભ દાસે નીતાના મોત અંગે મેવાલાલ સામે સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે લખ્યું કે નીતાના મોત પાછળ એક મોટું રાજકીય ષડયંત્ર છે. બની શકે છે કે આ મોતનું કનેક્શન કૃષિ યુનિવર્સિટીમાં ભરતી કૌભાંડ સાથે હોય. અમિતાભે માંગ કરી છે કે સુશાંતના કેસની જેમ આ મામલે પણ ઝડપથી તપાસ થાય અને SITની રચના કરીને તપાસ કરવામાં આવે. મંત્રી મેવાલાલની પણ પૂછપરછ કરવામાં આવે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમોદીએ કહ્યું- આતંકવાદને ટેકો આપનારા દેશોને જવાબદાર ગણો અને તેઓ સામે ઓર્ગેનાઇઝ્ડ રીતે લડવું પડશે - બિઝનેસ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો