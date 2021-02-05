તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Member Of National Security Advisory Board Declared, VC Of National Defense University Prof. Bimal Patel Joined The Board

NSAB બોર્ડ મેમ્બર:નેશનલ સિક્યોરિટી એડવાઈઝરી બોર્ડના મેમ્બર જાહેર, રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટીના VC પ્રૉ. બીમલ પટેલ બોર્ડમાં સામેલ

એક કલાક પહેલા
યુનિવર્સિટીના વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર બીમલ પટેલ નેશનલ સિક્યોરિટી એડવાઈઝરી બોર્ડ (NSAB)ના મેમ્બર બન્યા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
યુનિવર્સિટીના વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર બીમલ પટેલ નેશનલ સિક્યોરિટી એડવાઈઝરી બોર્ડ (NSAB)ના મેમ્બર બન્યા છે.

રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા સલાહકાર બોર્ડનું નવું માળખું તૈયાર કરાયું છે. જેમાં પદ્મશ્રી પુરસ્કારથી સન્માનિત શ્રીધર વેંબૂ, રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટીના વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર પ્રોફેસર બીમલ એન પટેલ, ફોર્મર ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ ઓફ આર્મી લેફટનન્ટ જનરલ સુબ્રતા સારા (રિટાયર્ડ) સહિતના મહાનુભવોને સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે.

રાજ્યમાં કાયદા-વ્યવસ્થાની સ્થિતિ બનાવી રાખવા તેમજ આ ક્ષેત્રમાં શિક્ષણના અવસર વધારવાના હેતુસર તત્કાલીન મુખ્યમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ ગુજરાતમાં રક્ષાશક્તિ યુનિવર્સિટીની સ્થાપના કરી હતી. આ યુનિવર્સિટીને હવે સરકારના પ્રયાસથી રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરનો દરજ્જો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. ત્યારે આ યુનિવર્સિટીના વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર બીમલ પટેલ નેશનલ સિક્યોરિટી એડવાઈઝરી બોર્ડ (NSAB)ના મેમ્બર બન્યા છે.

NSABના બોર્ડ મેમ્બર

  • શ્રીધર વેંબૂઃ પદ્મ શ્રી એવોર્ડ વિજેતા, ઝોહો કોર્પોરેશનના ફાઉન્ડર અને સીઈઓ
  • અરૂણ સિંહઃ અમેરિકામાં ભારતીય રાજદૂત (2015-16)
  • ડૉ. કે રાધાક્રિષ્ણનઃ ISROના ભૂતપૂર્વ ચેરમેન
  • દેવેન્દ્ર કે. શર્માઃ HP ઈલેક્ટ્રીસીટી રેગ્યુલેટરી કમિશન
  • અંશુમાન ત્રિપાઠીઃ IIM બેંગ્લુરુ
  • પ્રૉફેસર વી કામાકોટીઃ IIT મદ્રાસ
  • આલોક જોશીઃ NTROના ભૂતપૂર્વ ચીફ
  • તિલક દેવસરઃ ભૂતપૂર્વ સ્પેશિયલ સેક્રેટરી, કેબિનેટ સચિવ
  • પ્રૉફેસર બીમલ એન. પટેલઃ વાઈસ ચાન્સેલર- રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટી
  • લેફટનન્ટ જનરલ એસ એલ નરસિમ્હાઃ ડાયરેક્ટર જનરલ, સેન્ટર ફોર કન્ટેમ્પટરી ચાઈના સ્ટડીઝ, MEA
  • કુલબીર ક્રિષ્ણાઃ DG - આસામ-મેઘાલય કેડર (IPS- 1976 બેંચ)
  • લેફટનન્ટ જનરલ સુબ્રતા સાહા (રિટાયર્ડ): ફોર્મર ડેપ્યુટી ચીફ ઓફ આર્મી

રક્ષા શક્તિ યુનિવર્સિટીને કેન્દ્રીય વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયનો દરજ્જો
ગત વર્ષે જ લોકસભામાં કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહ રાજ્યમંત્રી જી. કિશન રેડ્ડીએ રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટી બિલ-2020 રજૂ કર્યું હતું, જેને પાસ પણ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં રક્ષા શક્તિ યુનિવર્સિટીને રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટી બનાવી દેવામાં આવી છે. જેને રાષ્ટ્રીય મહત્વના સંસ્થાન તેમજ કેન્દ્રીય વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયનો દરજ્જો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે. લોકસભામાં આવેલા ખરડાથી ગુજરાતના ગાંધીનગર જિલ્લાના દહેગામ સ્થિત લવાડ ગામમાં કાર્યન્વિત રક્ષા શક્તિ યુનિવર્સિટી હવે રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટી તરીકે અપગ્રેડ થઈ છે. સ્વતંત્ર ભારતના ઈતિહાસમાં પહેલી વખત પોલીસ અને રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષાના ક્ષેત્રે ઉત્કૃષ્ટા પ્રાપ્ત કરવાની દિશામાં કામ કરી રહેલી એક શિક્ષણ સંસ્થાને આ પ્રકારનો રાષ્ટ્રીય દરજ્જો આપવામાં આવ્યો છે.

હાલમાં જ યોજાયો પાંચ દિવસનો તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમ
હાલમાં જ રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓ માટે 'ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ ટ્રેડક્ર્રાફ્ટ અને ડિસરપ્ટિવ એક્ટિવિટીઝમાં તેનો ઉપયોગ' વિષય પર પાંચ દિવસીય તાલીમ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો હતો. રાષ્ટ્રીય રક્ષા યુનિવર્સિટીના કુલપતિ પ્રો. (ડો.) બિમલ એન. પટેલે રાષ્ટ્રમાં પોલીસ અધિકારીઓ માટે વિવિધ તાલીમ પ્રવૃત્તિઓ કરવા માટે ગૃહ મંત્રાલય દ્વારા આર.આર.યુ.ને આપેલા સક્રિય પ્રોત્સાહનનો આભાર માન્યો હતો. તેમણે એ વાતને પણ મહત્વ આપ્યું હતું કે ભાગ લેનારા પોલીસ કર્મચારી તાલીમ અને સંશોધન સંબંધિત કોઈ પણ પ્રકારની સહાયતા માટે યુનિવર્સિટીનો સંપર્ક કરી શકે છે.

NSA અજીત ડોભાલનો આભાર
NSABમાં સામેલ કરવામાં આવતા વેંબૂએ રાષ્ટ્રીય સુરક્ષા સલાહકાર અજીત ડોભાલનો આભાર માન્યો હતો. તેઓએ પોતાના ટ્વિટર એકાઉન્ટ પર લખ્યું કે તેઓ પ્રોદ્યોગિકની સાથે ગ્રામીણ ક્ષેત્રોના વિકાસ કરવા માટે ભારત પરત આપ્યા છે. તેઓએ લખ્યું કે નવી ભૂમિકાથી તેઓને રાષ્ટ્રની સેવા કરવા માટેની વધુ એક તક મળી રહી છે.

