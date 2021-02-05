તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મરાઠા અનામત મુદ્દો:સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટનો રાજ્યને સવાલ- શું અનામત સીમા 50 ટકા સુધી વધારી શકાય છે?

2 કલાક પહેલા
  • મરાઠા અનામત સાથે જોડાયેલા પાંચ જજની બેન્ચ 18 માર્ચ સુધી સતત સુનાવણી કરશે
  • સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે સુનાવણી દરમિયાન કહ્યું, અનામત મુદ્દે દરેક રાજ્યને સાંભળવાં જરૂરી

મરાઠા અનામત મુદ્દે સોમવારે સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટમાં સુનાવણી શરૂ થઈ ગઈ છે. પાંચ જજની બેન્ચ આ મામલે 18 માર્ચ સુધી સુનાવણી કરશે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે સોમવારે સુનાવણી દરમિયાન કહ્યું, અનામત મુદ્દે દરેક રાજ્યને સાંભળવાં જરૂરી છે.

સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે દરેક રાજ્ય સરકારોને નોટિસ આપીને પૂછ્યું છે કે અનામતની સીમાને 50 ટકા સુધી વધારી શકાય છે? એ સાથે જ સુનાવણી હવે 15 માર્ચ સુધી ટાળી દેવામાં આવી છે.

વકીલોએ મુદ્દો ઉઠાવ્યો
સોમવારે સુનાવણી દરમિયાન વકીલ ગોપાલ શંકરનારાયણ દ્વારા જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે કે અનામત મુદ્દે ઘણાં રાજ્યોએ સવાલ ઊભા કર્યા છે, જે અલગ-અલગ વિષયો પર આધારિત છે. અનામત સાથે જોડાયેલા અલગ-અલગ કેસ છે. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે જણાવ્યું છે કે 122મી અમેન્ડમેન્ટ, આર્થિક આધાર પર 10 ટકા અનામત, જાતિઓમાં ક્લાસિફિકેશન જેવા મુદ્દા પણ ઉઠાવવામાં આવ્યા છે.
સુનાવણી દરમિયાન સિનિયર વકીલ મુકુલ રોહતગીએ કહ્યું હતું કે આ મામલે આર્ટિકલ 342Aની વ્યાખ્યા પણ સામેલ છે, જે દરેક રાજ્યને પ્રભાવિત કરશે, તેથી એક અરજી દાખલ કરવામાં આવી છે, જેમાં દરેક રાજ્યને સાંભળવાં જોઈએ. દરેક રાજ્યને સાંભળ્યા વિના આ વિશે ચુકાદો આપી શકાય નહીં.

સિનિયર વકીલ કપિલ સિબ્બલે કહ્યું હતું કે આ મામલે દરેક રાજ્યને બંધારણીય સવાલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. કોર્ટને માત્ર કેન્દ્ર અને મહારાષ્ટ્રની સુનાવણી ના કરવી જોઈએ; દરેક રાજ્યને નોટિસ આપવી જોઈએ.

શું છે વિવાદ?
નોંધનીય છે કે મહારાષ્ટ્રમાં મરાઠાઓને અનામત આપવાની વાત લાંબા સમયથી ચાલી રહી છે. વર્ષ 2018માં રાજ્ય સરકારને શિક્ષણ-નોકરીમાં 16 ટકા અનામત આપવાનો કાયદો બનાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. જોકે હાઈકોર્ટે તેમના એક આદેશમાં તેની સીમા ઘટાડી દીધી હતી.

પરંતુ જ્યારે કેસ સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ પહોંચ્યો ત્યારે કોર્ટે તેના પર પ્રતિબંધ લગાવી દીધો હતો. સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટે આ કેસ એક મોટી બેન્ચને સોંપી દીધો છે અને અલગ રીતે તેની સુનાવણી કરવાનું નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

