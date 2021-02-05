તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Mamata Banerjee Announced The List Of 291 Candidates Simultaneously, Giving A Chance To 100 New Faces For The First Time

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

TMCનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર:મમતાએ 291 ઉમેદવારોનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું; 50 મહિલાઓ અને 42 મુસ્લિમ ચહેરાઓને તક, દીદી નંદીગ્રામથી ચૂંટણી લડશે

કોલકાતા13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
મમતા બેનર્જી પોતે નંદીગ્રામ બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે. તે 10 માર્ચે હલ્દિયામાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. -ફાઇલ ફોટો - Divya Bhaskar
મમતા બેનર્જી પોતે નંદીગ્રામ બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે. તે 10 માર્ચે હલ્દિયામાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે. -ફાઇલ ફોટો
  • મમતા નંદીગ્રામ બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે
  • મમતા બેનર્જીએ 291 ઉમેદવારોનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળની ચૂંટણી માટે તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના સુપ્રીમો મમતા બેનર્જીએ 291 ઉમેદવારોનું લિસ્ટ જાહેર કર્યું છે. TMCના લિસ્ટમાં એવા 100 ચહેરાઓ છે, જેમને પહેલીવાર તક આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. TMC પહેલી પાર્ટી છે, જેણે પોતાના ઉમેદવારોની જાહેરાત કરી છે. જેમાં 50 મહિલાઓ અને 42 મુસ્લિમ ઉમેદવારોનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. દાર્જિલિંગની 3 બેઠકો પર પાર્ટી ચૂંટણી લડશે નહીં. આ બેઠક પાર્ટીની સહયોગો માટે છોડવામાં આવી છે. મમતાએ કહ્યું તે સ્વયં પોતે નંદીગ્રામ બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે. નંદીગ્રામને મમતાના નજીકના રહેલા અને હવે ભાજપમાં સામેલ શુભેન્દુ અધિકારીનો ગઢ માનવામાં આવે છે.

હાલના 24 ધારાસભ્યોની ટિકિટ કાપવામાં આવી
હાલમાં પાર્ટીમાં જોડાયેલા પૂર્વ ક્રિકેટર મનોજ તિવારી હાવડાના શિવપુરથી ચૂંટણી લડશે. ભવાનીપુર બેઠક પરથી શોભન દેવ ચટ્ટોપાધ્યાય ચૂંટણી મેદાનમાં ઉતરશે. મમતાની સરકારમાં નાણાં પ્રધાન રહેલા અમિત મિત્રા ચૂંટણી લડશે નહીં. હાલના 24 ધારાસભ્યોની ટિકિટ કાપવામાં આવી છે. મમતાએ TMCને ટેકો આપવા બદલ તેજસ્વી યાદવ, અરવિંદ કેજરીવાલ, હેમંત સોરેન અને શિવસેનાનો આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. તેમણે જણાવ્યુ કે તે 9 માર્ચે નંદીગ્રામ જશે. 10 માર્ચે હલ્દિયામાં ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવશે.

100 ઉમેદવારો 50 વર્ષ કરતાં ઓછી ઉંમરના
તૃણમૂલ ચૂંટણી સમિતિની અંતિમ બેઠકમાં 12 મુખ્ય નતાઓ અને CM મમતા બેનર્જી ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા. જાણકારોના મતે TMCની યાદીમાં ઘણા ચોંકાવનારા નામ છે. આ વખતે ઘણા નવા ચહેરાઓને તક આપવામાં આવી છે અને ઘણી બેઠકોમાં ફેરબદલ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. મમતા બેનર્જીનું કહેવું છે કે તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસ ભ્રષ્ટાચારના મુદ્દે કોઈની સાથે સમાધાન કરશે નહીં.

100 ઉમેદવારોની ઉંમર 50 વર્ષથી ઓછી, 30ની ઉંમર 40થી ઓછી
સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ જમીની સ્તરે છબી અને ભ્રષ્ટાચાર મુક્ત ચહેરાને મહત્વ આપવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. આ યાદીમાં ઘણા સ્ટાર ઉમેદવારો પણ છે. ઓછામાં ઓછા 100 ઉમેદવારોની ઉંમર 50 વર્ષથી ઓછી છે. ર્તેમાંથી 30ની ઉંમર 40 વર્ષથી ઓછી છે. 65 બેઠકો પર અનુસૂચિત સમુદાયના ઉમેદવારોને ટિકિટ આપવામાં આવી છે. એટલે કે અનુસૂચિત ઉમેદવારો માત્ર અનામત બેઠકો પર જ નહીં પણ અન્ય બેઠકો પરથી પણ ચૂંટણી લડશે.

બંગાળમાં 8 તબક્કામાં ચૂંટણી
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં આ વખતે 8 તબક્કામાં મતદાન યોજાશે. 294 બેઠકોવાળી વિધાનસભા માટે મતદાન 27 માર્ચ (30 બેઠકો), 1 એપ્રિલ (30 બેઠકો), 6 એપ્રિલ (31 બેઠકો), 10 એપ્રિલ (44 બેઠકો), 17 એપ્રિલ (45 બેઠકો), 22 એપ્રિલ (43 બેઠકો), 26 એપ્રિલ (36 બેઠકો), 29 એપ્રિલ (35 બેઠકો) યોજાવાનું છે. 2 મેના રોજ મતગણતરી કરવામાં આવશે.

ઉમેદવારોને જનસંપર્ક કરવા માટે જણાવ્યુ
મમતા બેનર્જી છેલ્લા 10 વર્ષથી બંગાળ પર રાજ કરી રહી છે, પરંતુ આ પહેલીવાર છે જ્યારે તેને કોઈ પાર્ટી તરફથી સખત પડકારનો સામનો કરવો પડી રહ્યો છે. સૂત્રો મુજબ, તેમણે 2019 લોકસભા ચૂંટણીના પ્રદર્શનને સુધારવા માટે તમામ ઉમેદવારોને જનસંપર્ક વધારવા પર ભાર આપવા જણાવ્યુ છે. તેમણે લોકોને કહ્યું હતું કે મારા પર વિશ્વાસ રાખો, ફ્ક્ત TMC જ બંગાળને નવી ઊંચાઈ પર લઈ જઈ શકે છે.

આ ઉમેદવારોના નામ પર મહોર લાગી

મમતા બેનર્જી

નંદીગ્રામ

કંચન મલિક

ઉત્તરપારા

જૂન માલિયા

મોદિનાયંતિકા બંકુર

મનોજ તિવારી

શિબપુર

રાજ ચક્રવતી

બારાબા-હંસદા-ઝારગ્રામ

બીબેક ગુપ્તા

જોરાસાંકો

પનિહાટી

નિર્મળ ઘોષ

કાજલ સિંહા

ખરદાહ

સાધના પાંડે

માનિકતલા

રત્ના ચેટર્જી

બેહલા

હુમાયું કબીર

દેબરા

અતિન ઘોષ

બેલગછિયા

મોનિરુલ ઇસ્લામ

ફરકકા

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત201-6 (77.1)
ભારત 4 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ9 મહિના પછી NCBએ 30 હજાર પેજની ચાર્જશીટ ફાઇલ કરી, આ કેસમાં રિયા અને શોવિક સહિત 33 આરોપી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો