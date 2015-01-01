તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ન્યાય ન મળ્યો તો મોતને વહાલું કર્યું:બુલંદશહેરમાં LLBની વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ ગળેફાંસો લગાવીને આત્મહત્યા કરી; અપહરણ અને ગેંગરેપનો આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો, ઇન્સ્પેક્ટર સસ્પેન્ડ

બુલંદશહેરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મુખ્ય આરોપી કમરુદ્દીનની પોલીસે હરિયાણાના ફરીદાબાદથી ધરપકડ કરી છે
  • 24 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ પીડિતાએ આરોપીઓ સામે FIR નોંધાવી હતી
  • વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ 16 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ પોતાનું અપહરણ અને ગેંગરેપ થયો હોવાનો ઘટસ્ફોટ કર્યો હતો

ઉત્તરપ્રદેશના બુલંદશહેરમાં ગેંગરેપ પીડિત LLBની વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ ગળેફાંસો લગાવીને આત્મહત્યા કરી છે. વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ આત્મહત્યા કરતાં પહેલાં એક સુસાઈડ નોટ પણ લખી છે, જેમાં સમગ્ર ઘટનાક્રમ અને પોલીસની કાર્યવાહીનો ઉલ્લેખ કરાયો છે. વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ સ્થાનિક પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ કરી હતી, આમ છતાં કોઈ કાર્યવાહી થઈ ન હતી. SSPએ આ કેસમાં લાપરવાહી રાખવા બદલ એક ઈન્સ્પેક્ટરને સસ્પેન્ડ કરી દીધો છે. સોમવારે પોલીસે મુખ્ય આરોપીની હરિયાણાના ફરીદાબાદમાંથી ધરપકડ કરી છે.

પીડિતાએ આ આરોપ લગાવ્યા હતા
આ ઘટના અનુપશહેર કોતવાલી વિસ્તારની છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી LLBની વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે 3 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ કમરુદ્દીન નામના યુવકે પોતાના મિત્રો સાથે મળીને તેનું અપહરણ કરી ગેંગરેપ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. આની ફરિયાદ અનુપશહેર કોતવાલીમાં કરાઈ હતી, પરંતુ કમરુદ્દીને તેની માફી માગી હતી અને લગ્ન કરવાનું વચન આપ્યું હતું, આથી તેણે તેને માફ કરી દીધો હતો. 16 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ લગ્નની લાલચ આપી કમરુદ્દીન તેને તેના સંબંધીના ઘરે લઈ ગયો અને ત્યાં તેના પર ગેંગરેપ કરાયો.

પીડિતાએ 24 ઓક્ટોબરના રોજ અનુપશહેર કોતવાલીમાં પોલીસ ફરીયાદ કરી હતી, પરંતુ આરોપોને બનાવટી માનીને કેસમાં ફાઈનલ રિપોર્ટ લગાવી દેવાયો. બીજી તરફ, આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ ન થતાં હતાશ થયેલી વિદ્યાર્થિનીએ ઘરે ગળેફાંસો લગાવીને આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી હતી. મૃતકના પિતાએ કહ્યું કે તેની પુત્રી સાથે ખરાબ કામ થયું અને પોલીસે તેને ન્યાય અપાવ્યો ન હતો, આથી તેણે આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી.

આરોપીઓ સામે કોઈ પુરાવા ન મળ્યા
SSP સંતોષ કુમારે જણાવ્યું હતું કે પીડિતાએ પહેલાં છેડતીની FIR નોંધાવી હતી, પરંતુ એ કેસમાં પીડિતાના નિવેદનને બદલી દેવાયું હતું. SSPએ એ પણ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે પીડિતા દ્વારા બીજી FIRમાં પણ એવું કહેવાયું હતું કે આરોપીઓ સામે પુરાવા મળ્યા ન હતા.

