  Gujarati News
  National
  Half A Km On The Ground. Long 'ship' !: Going To School On Horseback If The Bus Stops; Wedding At The Construction Site

વિશ્વભરના સમાચારો તસવીરોમાં:જમીન પર અડધો કિ.મી. લાંબું ‘જહાજ’!: બસ બંધ તો ઘોડા પર સ્કૂલે જવાનું; કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ પર લગ્ન

2 કલાક પહેલા
સ્કૂલે જવા માટે ઘોડાની સવારી

મધ્યપ્રદેશના ખંડવામાં એક વિદ્યાર્થીએ સ્કૂલે જવા માટે અનોખો રસ્તો શોધી કાઢ્યો છે. તે ઘોડા પર સવાર થઇને સ્કૂલે જાય છે. ખંડવા જિલ્લાના ગુરાડીમાલ ગામના રહેવાસી 12 વર્ષીય શિવરાજની સ્કૂલ ગામથી દોઢ કિ.મી. દૂર છે. તે પાંચમા ધોરણમાં ભણે છે. લૉકડાઉન ખૂલ્યા બાદ પણ તેની સ્કૂલ બસ શરૂ ન થતાં તેણે આ રસ્તો કાઢ્યો. તેના આ પ્રયાસની મુખ્યમંત્રી શિવરાજ સિંહ ચૌહાણે પણ પ્રશંસા કરી છે. તેમણે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લખ્યું- નાના શિવરાજને અઢળક આશીર્વાદ.
થાઇલેન્ડમાં ચાઇનીઝ લાલટેન

થાઇલેન્ડની રાજધાની બેંગકોકના એક શોપિંગ સેન્ટરની બહાર લ્યૂનર યરને અનુલક્ષીને તૈયાર કરાયેલી રંગબેરંગી ડેકોરેટિવ લાલટેન. અહીં પણ ચાઇનીઝ ન્યૂ યર પર લોકોને આકર્ષવા શોપિંગ મોલ્સમાં ડેકોરેશન કરાયું છે તથા અનેક પ્રકારની ઇવેન્ટ્સ પણ થઇ રહી છે.
કર્ણાટકમાં બળદગાડાની રેસ

કર્ણાટકના ચિકમંગલૂરના કેમ્પાનાહાલીમાં બળદગાડાંની રેસ દરમિયાન પોતાનું ગાડું દોડાવતા સ્પર્ધકો. આ રેસમાં રાજ્યના વિવિધ ભાગોમાંથી લોકો પોતાનું બળદગાડું લઇને પહોંચ્યા હતા. દર વર્ષે યોજાતી આ રેસનું સ્પર્ધકો તેમ જ મુલાકાતીઓમાં ભારે આકર્ષણ છે.
કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ પર લગ્ન

ચીનના હેફેઇમાં એક કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ પર લગ્ન બાદ ફોટોશૂટ કરાવતા જિયાંગ જિફેંગ અને ઝાંગ જિયાજોઉ. તેમના લગ્ન આમ તો ગત વર્ષે થવાના હતા પરંતુ કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે મોકૂફ રહ્યા હતા. તેમણે હવે કન્સ્ટ્રક્શન સાઇટ પર પ્રભુતામાં પગલાં પાડીને લગ્નને યાદગાર બનાવ્યા.
