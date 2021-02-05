તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Khalistani Terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla To Stage Tractor Rally In Pakistan Against Peasant Agitation, Spy Agencies Try To Provoke Farmers' Issue

વિરોધ:ભારતના ખેડૂતોના સમર્થનમાં પાકિસ્તાન, આતંકી ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા પાકિસ્તાનમાં ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી કાઢશે

ઈસ્લામાબાદ42 મિનિટ પહેલા
હાફિઝ સઈદની સાથે ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા. (ફાઈલ ફોટો) - Divya Bhaskar
હાફિઝ સઈદની સાથે ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા. (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
  • ગોપાલ સિંહે કહ્યું કે તે ભારત સરકારના કૃષિ કાયદાઓની વિરુદ્ધ પાકિસ્તાનની વાધા બોર્ડર સુધી રેલી કાઢશે
  • ચાવલાએ પાકિસ્તાની લોકોનો આ ટ્રેક્ટર રેલીના સમર્થનમાં સહયોગ માંગ્યો છે

ખાલીસ્તાની આતંકી અને લશ્કર-એ-તૈયબાના સંસ્થાપક હાફિઝ સઈદના સહયોગી ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલાએ જાહેરાત કરી છે કે તે ભારત સરકારના કૃષિ કાયદાઓની વિરુદ્ધ પાકિસ્તાનમાં ભારતીય સીમા સુધી ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી કાઢશે. ચાવલાએ કરેલી આ જાહેરાતથી સ્પષ્ટ થયું છે કે પાકિસ્તાનની જાસૂસી એજન્સી ભારતમાં ખેડૂતોના મુદ્દાને ભડકાવવાની કોશિશ કરી રહી છે. ISI જ ચાવલાને સંરક્ષણ આપતી રહી છે.

ચાવલા ભારતીય ખેડૂતોના અસંતોષને ભડકાવવા રેલી કાઢશે
ચાવલા ભારતીય ખેડૂતોના અસંતોષને ભડકાવવા માટે ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી કાઢવા જઈ રહ્યાં છે. તેના સમર્થનમાં ચાવલાએ પોતાનો એક-બે મિનિટનો વીડિયો પણ જાહેર કર્યો છે. ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલાએ પાકિસ્તાની લોકોનો આ ટ્રેક્ટર રેલીના સમર્થનમાં સહયોગ માંગ્યો છે. તેમણે કહ્યું કે આ ટ્રેક્ટર રેલી નનકાના સાહિબથી શરૂ થઈને ભારતીય સીમાના પાસે વાધા બોર્ડર સુધી જશે. આવુ પ્રથમ વખત નથી બન્યું કે ચાવલાએ ભારતના લોકોને ભડકાવવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હોય.

ચાવલાએ હાફિઝ સઈદની સાથે નજીકતા ધરાવતા હોવાની વાત સ્વીકારી
ભારતે વર્ષ 2018માં પાકિસ્તાનને એક ડોઝિયર આપ્યું હતુ. જેમાં કહ્યું હતું કે ચાવલા ભારતીયોને ભડકાવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરી રહ્યો છે. ચાવલા પાકિસ્તાની આતંકી હાફિઝ સઈદ સાથે નજીકતા ધરાવે છે. પાકિસ્તાનમાં ગોપાલ ચાવલા સાથે પંજાબના મંત્રી નવજોત સિંહ સિદ્ધૂની તસ્વીરો પ્રકાશમાં આવ્યા પછી તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે મને એ વાતથી કોઈ ફરક પડતો નથી કે ભારત મારા વિશે શું વિચારે છે.

ભારત મને આતંકી માને છે તો હા, હું આતંકી છુંઃ ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા
આ અંગે એક મીડિયાએ ચાવલાને પુછ્યું તો તેણે સ્પષ્ટ કહ્યું કે ભારત મને આતંકી માને છે તો હા, હું આતંકી છું. ચાવલાએ મુંબઈ હુમલાના માસ્ટરમાઈન્ડ હાફિઝ સઈદ સાથે નજીકતા હોવાની વાતનો પણ સ્વીકાર કર્યો છે. ચાવલાને જ્યારે પુછવામાં આવ્યું કે એક તરફ તેઓ પંથની વાત કરે છે અને બીજી તરફ હાફિઝ સઈદ જેવા આતંકીઓની સાથે ફોટા પડાવે છે. તો તેનો જવાબ આપતા તેણે કહ્યું કે હાફિઝ સઈદ તેની અને પાકિસ્તાનીઓની નજરે મસીહા છે. જોકે ચાવલાએ એ વાતનો ઈન્કાર કર્યો કે બ્રિટનના કેટલાક ચરમપંથી શીખ સંગઠનોએ પાકિસ્તાનમાં ઓફિસ ખોલી છે.

કોણ છે ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા
ગોપાલ સિંહ ચાવલા એ આતંકી છે, જેમણે 1980ના દશકામાં પંજાબમાં ડર પેદા કર્યો. હવે આ બધા આતંકીઓ બીજા દેશોમાં છુપાયેલા છે. માત્ર ચાવલા જ નહિ તેમના સિવાય પણ ચાર આતંકી હરમિત સિંહ ઉર્ફે હેપ્પી પણ હાલ પાકિસ્તાનમાં છે. ગુરજિંદર સિંહ ઉર્ફે શાસ્ત્રી ઈટાલીમાં હોવાના સમાચાર છે. ગુરુશરણબીર સિંહ ઉર્ફે ગુરુશરણ સિંહ વાલિયા ઉર્ફે પહલવાન (બ્રિટન) ગુરજંત સિંહ ઢિલ્લન(ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા)માં છે.

