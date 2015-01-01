તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  Kapil Sibal Critique On The Congress Leadership In Performance Of Bihar Assembly Polls

બિહારમાં હાર પર રાડ:કપિલ સિબ્બલે કહ્યું- કોંગ્રેસે કદાચ દરેક હારને નસીબ ગણી લીધું છે, લીડરશિપને બધું બરાબર લાગી રહ્યું છે

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
સિબ્બલનું કહેવું છે કે બિહાર અને પેટાચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામો એવાં લાગી રહ્યાં છે કે દેશની જનતા કોંગ્રેસને પ્રભાવી વિકલ્પ નથી ગણી રહી (ફાઈલ તસવીર).

બિહાર ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસના ખરાબ દેખાવ અંગે પાર્ટી નેતા કપિલ સિબ્બલે ટોપ લીડરશિપ, એટલે કે સોનિયા અને રાહુલ ગાંધી પર નિશાન સાધ્યું છે. સિબ્બલે કહ્યું હતું કે પાર્ટીને કદાચ દરેક ચૂંટણીમાં હારને નસીબ ગણી લીધું છે.

સિબ્બલે અંગ્રેજી છાપા ઈન્ડિયન એક્સપ્રેસને આપેલા ઈન્ટરવ્યુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે બિહારની ચૂંટણી અને અન્ય રાજ્યોની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસનું પર્ફોર્મન્સ અંગે અત્યારસુધી ટોપ લીડરશિપનું મંતવ્ય સામે નથી આવ્યું. કદાચ તેમને બધું બરાબર લાગી રહ્યું છે અને એને સામાન્ય ઘટના માનવામાં આવી રહી છે. મારી પાસે માત્ર લીડરશિપની આજુબાજુના લોકોનો અવાજ પહોંચે છે. મને બસ આટલી ખબર છે.

‘જનતા કદાચ કોંગ્રેસને અસરદાર નથી ગણી રહી’
સિબ્બલનું કહેવું છે કે બિહાર અને પેટાચૂંટણીનાં પરિણામોથી એવું લાગી રહ્યું છે કે દેશની જનતા કોંગ્રેસને પ્રભાવી વિકલ્પ નથી ગણી રહી. ગુજરાત પેટાચૂંટણીમાં આપણને એકપણ સીટ નથી મળી. લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં પણ આ જ સ્થિતિ રહી હતી. ઉત્તરપ્રદેશની પેટાચૂંટણીમાં અમુક બેઠકો પર કોંગ્રેસના ઉમેદવારોને 2%થી પણ ઓછા મત મળ્યા હતા. ગુજરાતમાં આપણા 3 ઉમેદવારના જામીન જપ્ત થઈ ગયા.

‘પાર્ટી લીડરશિપ નબળાઈને કબૂલવા માગતી નથી’
સિબ્બલે કહ્યું હતું કે પાર્ટીએ 6 વર્ષમાં આત્મમંથન નથી કર્યું તો હવે કેવી રીતે આશા રાખીએ? અમને નબળાઈ ખબર છે, એ પણ ખબર છે સંગઠનના સ્તરે શું સમસ્યા છે. કદાચ સમાધાન પણ બધાને ખબર છે, પણ તેને લાગુ નથી કરવા માગતા. જો આવી જ સ્થિતિ રહેશે તો પાર્ટીને નુકસાન થતું રહેશે. કોંગ્રેસની દુર્દશાથી બધા ચિંતામાં છે.

‘કોંગ્રેસ વર્કિંગ કમિટીમાં સુધારાની જરૂર’
તેમણે વધુમાં કહ્યું હતું કે કોંગ્રેસ વર્કિંગ કમિટી(CWC)ના મેમ્બર નોમિનેટેડ છે. CWCને પાર્ટીના કોન્સ્ટિટ્યુશન પ્રમાણે ડેમોક્રેટિક બનવું પડશે. તમે નોમિનેટેડ સભ્યો પાસેથી એવા સવાલ ઉઠાવવાની આશા ન રાખી શકો કે છેલ્લે પાર્ટી બધી ચૂંટણીમાં નબળી કેમ પડી રહી છે?

સિબ્બલ પહેલા પણ પાર્ટી લીડરશિપ પર સવાલ કરી ચૂક્યા છે
સિબ્બલ સહિત કોંગ્રેસના 24 નેતાઓને સોનિયા ગાંધી ચિઠ્ઠી લખીને પાર્ટીમાં ફેરફાર કરવાની જરૂર જણાવી હતી. ઓગસ્ટમાં થયેલા CWCની મીટિંગમાં આ ચિઠ્ઠી અંગે હોબાળો પણ થયો હતો. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ ચિઠ્ઠી લખનાર નેતાઓને ભાજપના મદદગાર ગણાવ્યા હતા.

