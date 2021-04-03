તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્રૂડ ઓઈલ ચોરી:ગુજરાત-મુંબઈના ક્રૂડ ઓઈલ માફિયા સાથે જોધપુર પોલીસની મિલિભગત, દરરોજ રાત્રે 40 હજારની કમાણી કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું​​​​​​​

જોધપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

જામનગરથી મથુરા અને પાણીપત સુધી બિછાવાયેલી આઈઓસીની પાઈપલાઈનને પંચર કરી રોજના હજારો લિટર ક્રૂડ ઓઈલ ચોરી કરનાર ગુજરાત અને મુંબઈના માફિયા સાથે જોધપુર પોલીસની મિલિભગત પણ ઝડપી લેવાઈ છે.

જાન્યુઆરી મહિનાના પ્રથમ સપ્તાહમાં દેવલીહુલ્લા ગામમાં આ પાઈપલાઈનમાં પંચર કરાયું હતું અને 330 મીટરની લાઈન જોડીને રોજ રાત્રે અંધારામાં 20-20 હજાર લિટર ક્રૂડ ટેન્કરમાં ભરાતું હતું. આ ટેન્કરને હાઈવે સુધી પહોંચાડીને મુંબઈના માફીયા એસ્કોર્ટ કરી લઈ જતા હતા તેમાં જોધપુરના બાગડી પોલીસ સ્ટેશનના અધિકારીઓની મીલિભગત બહાર આવી છે. તેમણે રોજ રાત્રે 40 હજાર રૂપિયાની કમાણી કરવાનું નક્કી કર્યું હતું. પોલીસે 19 જાન્યુાઆરીએ 11 લોકોની ધરપકડ કરી હતી. ત્યારપછી બે ટેન્કરચાલક અને પોલીસ અધિકારીને ઝડપી લેવાયા છે.

ધરપકડ કરાયેલાઓમાં ખેતરના માલિક રાજેન્દ્રસિંહ, ખેતર માટે એગ્રીમેન્ટ કરનાર સુખદેવ, મજૂર લાવી આપનાર કુંદન મિશ્રા, ગુજરાતના ક્રૂડ ચોર જયેશ ઉર્ફે મોદી ઉર્ફે રાજુ, ભગવાન ઉર્ફે ભગ્ગુનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

