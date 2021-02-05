તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Investigation Handed Over To NIA, Body Of Explosive laden Scorpio Owner Found In Suspicious Condition

એન્ટિલિયા સ્કોર્પિયો કેસ:તપાસ NIAને સોંપવામાં આવી, વિસ્ફોટક ભરેલી સ્કોર્પિયોના માલિકનો મૃતદેહ શંકાસ્પદ હાલતમાં મળ્યો હતો

મુંબઈ18 મિનિટ પહેલા
મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે પણ આ કેસની તપાસ NIA પાસે કરવવાની માગ કરી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે પણ આ કેસની તપાસ NIA પાસે કરવવાની માગ કરી હતી.
  • એન્ટિલિયા સ્કોર્પિયો કેસની તપાસ NIAને સોંપવામાં આવી
  • સ્કોર્પિયોનો માલિક મનસુખનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો

ઉદ્યોગપતિ મુકેશ અંબાણીના ઘર એન્ટિલિયાની બહાર સ્કોર્પિયોમાં વિસ્ફોટક મળવાના મામલાની તપાસ રાષ્ટ્રીય તપાસ એજન્સી (NIA)કરશે. આ મામલે મહારાષ્ટ્ર ATS પણ તપાસ કરી રહી છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં ફરી એકવાર કેન્દ્ર અને રાજ્ય સરકાર સામસામે આવી શકે છે. સ્કોર્પિયોના માલિક મનસુખના શંકાસ્પદ મૃત્યુ મામલે રવિવારે મહારાષ્ટ્ર ATSએ એક FIR નોંધાવી છે.

એન્ટિલિયા સ્કોર્પિયો કેસની તપાસ NIA કરશે
મનસુખના મૃતદેહની તપાસ દરમિયાન તેના ચહેરા પર પાંચ રૂમાલ બાંધેલા હતા, જેને જોતાં જ હત્યા માનવામાં આવી રહી હતી. પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી અને મહારાષ્ટ્રના વિપક્ષી નેતા દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે પણ આ મામલાની તપાસ NIA પાસે કરાવવાની માગ કરી હતી. માનવામાં આવે છે કે આ જ બાબતને પગલે કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રાલયે તપાસ NIAને સોંપી છે.

સ્કોર્પિયોના માલિક મનસુખનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો. ફાઇલ ફોટો.
સ્કોર્પિયોના માલિક મનસુખનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો. ફાઇલ ફોટો.

મૃત્યુના દાવા સામે સવાલ ઊભા થવાનાં કારણ

1. જે દિવસે હિરેન મનસુખનો મૃતદેહ મળ્યો એ દિવસે મુંબઈના DCPએ કહ્યું હતું કે મનસુખે આત્મહત્યા કરી છે. આ અગાઉ મહારાષ્ટ્રના પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી દેવેન્દ્ર ફડણવીસે મનસુખ અને ક્રાઈમ બ્રાંચના અધિકારી સચિને વઝેના કનેક્શનને લઈને સવાલ ઊભા કર્યા હતા. તેમણે NIA પાસે તપાસની માગ કરી હતી. જોકે સચિને ફડણવીસના સવાલ પર પોતાનો ખુલાસો આપ્યો હતો.

2. મહારાષ્ટ્રના ગૃહમંત્રીએ દાવો કર્યો હતો કે મનસુખના શરીર પર કોઈ ઈજાના નિશાન જોવા મળ્યા નથી. હવે રિપોર્ટ સામે આવ્યો છે, જેમાં ઇજાઓ હોવાનો ઉલ્લેખ છે.

3. જ્યારે મનસુખનો મૃતદેહ કાઢવામાં આવ્યો હતો ત્યારે તેના મોઢા પર 5 રૂમાલ બાંધેલા મળી આવ્યા હતા. રૂમાલ બાંધ્યા બાદ આશંકા છે કે એ આત્મહત્યા નહીં પણ હત્યા હોઈ શકે છે.

4. મનસુખની પત્ની વિમલાએ આત્મહત્યાના એંગલને સંપૂર્ણપણે નકારી દીધો છે. તેણે કહ્યું હતું કે મનસુખ આત્મહત્યા કરવાનો વિચાર પણ કરી શકે નહીં. ગુરુવારે મનસુખને પોલીસે પૂછપરછ માટે બોલાવાયો હતો, પરંતુ એ પછી તે પરત ફર્યો નહીં. કાંદિવલીથી કોઈ તાવડેનો ફોન આવ્યો અને એ પછી તેમનો ફોન બંધ થઈ ગયો. મનસુખે આ અધિકારી સાથે મળવાની વાત કરી હતી.

5. મનસુખના મોબાઈલનું છેલ્લું લોકેશન પાલઘરના વિરારમાં મળ્યું હતું. જ્યારે મૃતદેહ થાણેના કલવા ક્રિકમાં મળી આવ્યો હતો. બંને લોકેશન વચ્ચે ઘણું જ અંતર છે.

6. એન્ટિલિયાની બહાર મળી આવેલી શંકાસ્પદ કાર મામલે મુંબઈના ગામદેવી પોલીસ સ્ટેશને કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ મામલે 286, 465, 473, 506(2),120(B) IPC and u/s 4 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 હેઠળ કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે.

શું છે સમગ્ર મામલો
25 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ દક્ષિણ મુંબઈમાં પેડર રોડ સ્થિત એન્ટિલિયા બહાર વિસ્ફોટકોથી ભરેલી એક સ્કોર્પિયો કાર પાર્ક કરેલી મળી હતી. 24 ફેબ્રુઆરીની મધરાતે 1 વાગે આ સ્કોર્પિયો એન્ટિલિયા બહાર પાર્ક કરવામાં આવી હતી. બીજા દિવસે ગુરુવારે તેના પર પોલીસની નજર પડી હતી અને કારમાંથી 20 જિલેટીન સ્ટિક્સ જપ્ત કરવામાં આવી હતી. 5 માર્ચે આ સ્કોર્પિયોના માલિક મનસુખ હિરેનનો મૃતદેહ મળી આવ્યો હતો. થોડા દિવસ પહેલાં જ મનસુખે આ કાર ખોવાઈ હોવાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

એન્ટિલિયા બહાર વિસ્ફોટકોથી ભરેલી એક સ્કોર્પિયો કાર પાર્ક કરેલી મળી આવી હતી.
એન્ટિલિયા બહાર વિસ્ફોટકોથી ભરેલી એક સ્કોર્પિયો કાર પાર્ક કરેલી મળી આવી હતી.
