સુરક્ષા:ભારતીય વાયુદળના વડા ભદૌરિયાએ કહ્યું- રાફેલને કારણે ચીનની ચિંતા વધી, વાયુદળ કોઈ પણ પરિસ્થિતિને પહોંચી વળવા તૈયાર

બેંગ્લુરુએક કલાક પહેલા
ભારતીય વાયુદળના વડા આર.કે.એસ. ભદૌરિયા. - Divya Bhaskar
ભારતીય વાયુદળના વડા આર.કે.એસ. ભદૌરિયા.

ભારતીય વાયુદળના વડા આર.કે.એસ. ભદૌરિયાએ કહ્યું છે કે સરહદે સુરક્ષાદળ પૂરતી માત્રામાં તહેનાત કરાયા છે. વાયુદળમાં રાફેલ યુદ્ધવિમાન સામેલ કરાતા ચીનની ચિંતા વધી ગઈ છે તેમ છતાં વાયુદળ કોઈપણ પરિસ્થિતિને પહોંચી વળવા તૈયાર છે.

બેંગ્લુરુમાં એરો ઈન્ડિયા શો વચ્ચે ગુરુવારે વાયુદળના વડા ભદૌરિયાએ કહ્યું કે ચીને પૂર્વ લદાખ પાસે પોતાના જેટ-20 યુદ્ધ વિમાન તહેનાત કર્યા છે. પરંતુ આપણે જ્યારે આ ક્ષેત્રમાં રાફેલ વિમાન તહેનાત કર્યા તો તે વિમાનો પાછા જતા રહ્યા હતા. અમે તેમની કામગીરી અને ક્ષમતાને સારી રીતે જાણીએ છીએ. હાલમાં ભારત અને ચીન વચ્ચે વાટાઘાટો ચાલી રહી છે. આ વાતચીત કેવી ચાલે છે તેના પર ઘણું બધું નિર્ભર છે. પાછા હટવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થશે તો એ સારું હશે. પરંતુ જો કોઈ નવી પરિસ્થિતિ ઊભી થશે તો તેના માટે પણ વાયુદળ તૈયાર છે.

ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે છેલ્લા 10 મહિનાથી ભારત અને ચીન એકબીજા સામે સૈન્ય ગોઠવીને બેઠા છે. અનેક તબક્કાની વાતચીત છતાં પરિસ્થિતિ હજુ સામાન્ય થઈ નથી.

