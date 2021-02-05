તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Forced Movement In The Earth's Crust: Equipped With PPE Kits, These Passengers Are Not: Northern Lights; Lovely Views Of Nature

વિશ્વભરના સમાચારો તસવીરોમાં:પૃથ્વીના પેટાળમાં જબરી હલચલઃ PPE કિટમાં સજ્જ આ સહેલાણીઓ નથીઃ નોર્ધર્ન લાઈટ્સ; કુદરતનો મનોરમ નજારો

એક કલાક પહેલા
પૃથ્વીના પેટાળમાં જબરી હલચલ મચી છે. વધુ એક જ્વાળામુખી સક્રિય થયો. - Divya Bhaskar
પૃથ્વીના પેટાળમાં જબરી હલચલ મચી છે. વધુ એક જ્વાળામુખી સક્રિય થયો.

ઈન્ડોનેશિયા બાદ હવે ગ્વાટેમાલામાં પકાયા જ્વાળામુખી સક્રિય થયો છે. રાત્રીના અંધકાર દરમિયાન પકાયા જ્વાળામુખીમાંથી જ્યારે ધગધગતો લાવારસ આકાશમાં ઊંચે સુધી ફેંકાયો ત્યારે એક મનોરમ દૃશ્ય સર્જાયું હતું.

PPE કિટમાં સજ્જ આ સહેલાણીઓ નથી

કોવિડ-19 મહામારીએ સમગ્ર વિશ્વને બાનમાં લીધું છે ત્યારે વેક્સિનેશન પ્રક્રિયા જોરશોરથી ચાલી રહી છે.
હાલ દુનિયાભરમાં કોવિ-19 મહામારીનો કહેર વરસી રહ્યો છે. જો કે રસીકરણ શરૂ થવાથી લોકોએ થોડો રાહતનો દમ લીધો છે. આમાં આરોગ્યકર્મીઓની ભૂમિકા કાબિલેદાદ છે. તુર્કિના અંતરિયાળ અને હિમાચ્છાદિત ગામોમાં પગપાળા ચાલીને પણ લોકોને આરોગ્યકર્મીઓ દ્વારા રસી લગાવવામાં આવે છે.

નોર્ધન લાઈટ્સઃ કુદરતનો અદભૂત નજારો

ફિનલેન્ડમાં જ્યારે કુદરતી નજારારૂપે નોર્ધર્ન લાઈટ્સ જોવા મળી ત્યારે આકાશમાં એક અદભૂત દૃશ્ય રચાયું.
ફિનલેન્ડમાં નોર્ધર્ન લાઈટ્સનું આહલાદક દૃશ્ય જોવા મળ્યું. વાસ્તવમાં, સૌર પવનો જ્યારે પૃથ્વીના વાતાવરણ સુધી પહોંચે છે ત્યારે તેમાં રહેલા ઈલેક્ટ્રોન અને પ્રોટોન ઊર્જા મુક્ત કરે છે. બસ, આ જ પ્રક્રિયાના કારણે નોર્ધર્ન લાઈટ્સ પેદા થાય છે. આ પ્રક્રિયા ઉત્તર અને દક્ષિણ ધ્રુવ પ્રદેશોમાં ખાસ કરીને જોવા મળે છે.

