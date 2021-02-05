તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  In The 80s, The Father Swayed The Rajiv Gandhi Government, In The 21st Century, The Son Modi Government; Meet The Tiket Family, The Leader Of The Peasant Movement

બાપ તેવા બેટા:80ના દશકામાં પિતાએ રાજીવ ગાંધીની સરકારને ઝૂકાવી હતી, 21મી સદીમાં પુત્ર મોદી સરકાર સામે અડીખમ; મળો કિસાન આંદોલનના નેતા ટિકેત પરિવારને

13 મિનિટ પહેલા
રાજધાની દિલ્હીમાં બે માસથી જોવા મળેલા કિસાન આંદોલનને જોઈને ત્રણ દશકા જૂનું ખેડૂત આંદોલન યાદ આવી રહ્યું છે. આજથી 32 વર્ષ પહેલાં ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના સંસ્થાપક બાબા ટિકેટ એટલે કે ચૌધરી મહેન્દ્ર સિંહ ટિકેતે દિલ્હીને ઠપ કરી દિધું હતું. તે સમયે કેન્દ્રમાં રાજીવ ગાંધી સરકાર હતી, તેઓને ખેડૂતોની આગળ ઝુકવું પડ્યું હતું.

પંજાબ અને હરિયાણાના ખેડૂતોની સાથે જે નામ લોકચર્ચે ચડ્યું છે તે છે ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના રાષ્ટ્રીય પ્રવક્તા રાકેશ ટિકેત. ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયન એક એવું ખેડૂત સંગઠન છે જેની ઓળખ દેશભરમાં છે અને તેના અધ્યક્ષ છે રાકેશના મોટા ભાઈ નરેશ ટિકેત. જો કે વ્યવહારિક રીતે યુનિયન સાથે જોડાયેલાં નિર્ણયો રાકેશ ટિકેત જ લે છે. રાકેશ મોટા કિસાન નેતા અને ભારતીય યુનિયનના અધ્યક્ષ રહેલા સ્વર્ગીય મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતના બીજા પુત્ર છે. રાકેશ ટિકેત હાલ ખેડૂતોના તે કોર ગ્રુપમાં સામેલ છે જે કૃષિ સંશોધન બિલ પર સતત સરકાર સાથે વાત કરી રહી છે.

બાપ તેવા બેટાઃ બાબા ટિકેત જેવા જ મક્કમ રાકેશ
રાકેશ ટિકેતની ઓળખ એવી વ્યવહારિક નેતાની છે જે ધરણાં-પ્રદર્શનોની સાથે સાથે ખેડૂતોના વ્યવહારિક હિતની વાત રાખે છે. ખેડૂત નેતા મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતના બીજા નંબર પુત્ર રાકેશ ટિકેતની પાસે હાલ ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની કમાન છે અને આ સંગઠન ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ અને ઉત્તર ભારતની સાથે સાથે સમગ્ર દેશમાં ફેલાયેલું છે.

80ના દશકામાં પિતા મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેત દ્વારા દિલ્હીના લાલ કિલ્લા પર ડંકલ પ્રસ્તાવ હેતુ આંદોલનનો પ્રારંભ કર્યો હતો, જેમાં સરકાર દ્વારા રાકેશ ટિકેત પર દબાણ કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું કે તેઓ પોતાના પિતાને સમજાવે અને આંદોલનને ખતમ કરાવે. સરકાર દ્વારા રાકેશની ઉપર દબાણને કારણે 1993માં રાકેશ ટિકેતે પોલીસની નોકરીમાંથી રાજીનામું આપી દિધું હતું અને જે બાદથી તેઓએ ખેડૂતો માટે સક્રિય કામ કરતાં પોતાના પિતાની સાથે કામ કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું અને 1997માં ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના રાષ્ટ્રીય પ્રવક્તા બનાવવામાં આવ્યા.

મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેત ઉર્ફે બાબા ટિકેતના નેતૃત્વમાં અનેક આંદોલનો થયા પરંતુ એક આંદોલન એવું હતું, જેને જોઈને કેન્દ્ર સરકાર હચમચી ગઈ હતી (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
ખેડૂતોના હિતમાં 44 વખત જેલયાત્રા
ખેડૂતોના હિતમાં લડાઈ લડતા હોવાને કારણે રાકેશ ટિકેત 44 વખત જેલ યાત્રા પણ કરી ચુક્યા છે. BKUના ઉત્તર પ્રદેશ પ્રવક્તા આલોક એમ પણ જણાવે છે કે મધ્યપ્રદેશમાં એક સમયે કિસાનની ભૂમિ અધિકરણ કાયદા વિરૂદ્ધ તેમને 39 દિવસ સુધી જેલમાં રહેવું પડ્યું હતું. તેમ છતાં દિલ્હીમાં લોકસભાની બહારે ખેડૂતોની શેરડીના ભાવ વધારવાના હેતુસર સરકાર વિરૂદ્ધ પ્રદર્શનો કર્યા અને શેરડીને સળગાવી દિધી હતી, જેના કારણે તેમને તિહાડ જેલમાં મોકલી દેવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

ત્રણ દશકા પહેલાંના આંદોલને કેન્દ્ર સરકારને ઝુકાવી હતી
બાબા ટિકેતના નેતૃત્વમાં અનેક આંદોલનો થયા પરંતુ એક આંદોલન એવું હતું, જેને જોઈને કેન્દ્ર સરકાર હલબલી ગઈ હતી. 25 ઓક્ટોબર 1988નાં રોજ કિસાન પંચાયત મળી હતી, જેમાં 14 રાજ્યોના ખેડૂતો આવ્યા હતા. લગભગ પાંચ લાખ ખેડૂતોએ વિજય ચોકથી લઈને ઈન્ડિયા ગેટ સુધી કબજો કર્યો હતો. સાત દિવસ સુધી ચાલેલું આ આંદોલનનો એટલો વ્યાપક પ્રભાવ હતો કે તત્કાલીન કોંગ્રેસ સરકાર દબાણમાં આવી ગઈ હતી. અંતે તત્કાલીન વડાપ્રધાન રાજીવ ગાંધીએ ઝુકવું પડ્યું અને ખેડૂતોની તમામ 35 માગ માનવી પડી ત્યારે ખેડૂતોએ પોતાના ધરણાં ખતમ કર્યા હતા. આ આંદોલનથી ચૌધરી ટિકેતે તે કદ પ્રાપ્ત કરી લીધું હતું કે વડાપ્રધાનથી લઈને મુખ્યમંત્રી પણ તેમની આગળ ઝુકવા લાગ્યા હતા.

ખેડૂતોને સંબોધન કરતા મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેત સાથે પૂર્વ વડાપ્રધાન ચંદ્રશેખર અને યુપીના પૂર્વ CM મુલાયમસિંહ યાદવ (ફાઈલ ફોટો)
પોલીસની નોકરી છોડી ખેડૂતોની લડાઈમાં જીવન સમર્પિત
રાકેશ ટિકેતનો જન્મ મુઝફ્ફરનગર જનપદના સિસૌલી ગામમાં 4 જૂન 1969નાં રોજ થયો હતો. રાકેશ ટિકેત 1992માં દિલ્હી પોલીસમાં કોન્સ્ટેબલના પદ પર નોકરી પર હતા. રાકેશ ટિકેતે મેરઠ યુનિવર્સિટીમાંથી એમએનો અભ્યાસ પૂર્ણ કર્યો છે. પરંતુ 1993-94માં દિલ્હીના લાલ કિલ્લા પર સ્વર્ગીય મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતના નેતૃત્વમાં ચાલી રહેલા ખેડૂતોના આંદોલનને કારણે સરકારનું આંદોલન ખતમ કરાવવાનું જેવું જ દબાણ થવા લાગ્યું તે સમયે રાકેશ ટિકેતે 1993-94માં દિલ્હી પોલીસની નોકરી છોડી હતી.

નોકરી છોડીને રાકેશે સંપૂર્ણપણે ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની સાથે ખેડૂતોની લડાઈમાં ભાગ લેવાનું શરૂ કર્યું હતું. પિતા મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતનું કેન્સરથી મૃત્યુ થયા બાદ રાકેશ ટિકેતે સંપૂર્ણપણે ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની કમાન સંભાળી લીધી.

પરંપર મુજબ મોટા પુત્રને કમાન, પરંતુ સાચો વહિવટ રાકેશના હાથમાં જ
મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેત બાલિયાન ખાપથી આવે છે જ્યારે મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતનું મૃત્યુ થયું તો પોતાના મોટા પુત્ર નરેશ ટિકેતને ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના અધ્યક્ષ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા કેમકે ખાપના નિયમો મુજબ મોટો પુત્ર જ મુખીયા બની શકે છે, પરંતુ વ્યવહારિક રીતે ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની કમાન રાકેશ ટિકેતના હાથમાં છે અને તમામ મહત્વના નિર્ણયો રાકેશ ટિકેત જ લે છે. રાકેશ ટિકેતની સંગઠન ક્ષમતાને જોતા જ તેઓને ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના રાષ્ટ્રીય પ્રવક્તા બનાવી દિધા હતા જેને તેઓ આજે પણ યોગ્ય રીતે ભજવી રહ્યાં છે.

વ્યવહારિક રીતે ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની કમાન રાકેશ ટિકેતના હાથમાં છે અને તમામ મહત્વના નિર્ણયો રાકેશ ટિકેત જ લે છે
રાકેશ ટિકેતને ત્રણ સંતાન
રાકેશ ટિકેતના લગ્ન 1985માં બાગપત જનપદના દાદરી ગામના સુનિતા દેવી સાથે થયા હતા. તેમના એક પુત્ર ચરણ સિંહ અને દીકરી સીમા અને જ્યોતિ છે. રાકેશ ટિકેતના ત્રણેય બાળકોના લગ્ન થઈ ગયા છે. ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનનો પાયો 1987માં રાખવામાં આવ્યો હતો, જ્યારે વીજળીના ભાવને લઈને કિસાનોએ શામલી જનપદના કરમુખેડીમાં મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતના નેતૃત્વમાં એક મોટું આંદોલન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં બે ખેડૂત જયપાલ અને અકબર પોલીસની ગોળીમાં ઠાર થયા હતા. જે બાદ ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનની રચના કરવામાં આવી હતી, જેના અધ્યક્ષ સ્વર્ગીય ચૌધરી મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેતને બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા.

રાકેશ ટિકેતે બે વખત રાજકીય અખાડામાં જંપલાવ્યું
15 મે, 2011નાં રોજ લાંબી બીમારી બાદ મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટેકિતના નિધન પછી તેમના મોટા પુત્ર ચૌધરી નરેશ ટિકેતને પાઘડી પહેરાવીને ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના અધ્યક્ષની જવાબદારી સોંપી દેવાઈ હતી.

રાકેશ ટિકેત બે વખત રાજકીય અખાડામાં આવવાના પણ પ્રયાસ કર્યો. પહેલી વખત 2007માં તેઓએ મુઝફ્ફરનગરની ખતૌલી વિધાનસભા સીટ પરથી અપક્ષ તરીકે ચૂંટણી લડી હતી. જે બાદ રાકેશ ટિકિતે 2014માં અમરોહા જનપદથી રાષ્ટ્રીય લોક દળ પાર્ટીથી લોકસભા ચૂંટણી લડી હતી. પરંતુ બંને ચૂંટણીમાં તેઓને હારનો સામનો કરવો પડ્યો હતો.

રાકેશ ટિકેતના ત્રણ ભાઈ
ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના નેતા રહેલા સ્વર્ગીય મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ટિકેટના પુત્ર રાકેશ ટિકેતના કુલ ચાર ભાઈ છે, જેમાં સૌથી મોટા નરેશ ટિકેત છે જેઓ ભારતીય કિસાન યુનિયનના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ છે. તો રાકેશ ટિકેત BKUના રાષ્ટ્રીય પ્રવક્તા છે. આ ઉપરાંત રાકેશ ટિકેતના બે ભાઈ છે. જેમાં ત્રીજા નંબરના ભાઈ સુરેન્દ્ર ટિકેત મેરઠની એક શુગર મિલમાં મેનેજર તરીકે કામ કરે છે. જ્યારે સૌથી નાના ભાઈ નરેન્દ્ર ખેતી કરે છે.

