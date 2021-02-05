તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  In Kerala, BJP's Ally BDJS Broke The Alliance; Some Of Its Leaders Even Formed A New Party

NDA ફરી તૂટ્યું:કેરળમાં ભાજપની સાથી પાર્ટી BDJSએ ગઠબંધન તોડ્યું; તેના કેટલાક નેતાઓએ નવી પાર્ટી પણ બનાવી લીધી

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
વર્ષ 2016માં BDJS ભાજપની સાથી પાર્ટી તરીકે NDAમાં સામેલ થઈ હતી.
વર્ષ 2016માં BDJS ભાજપની સાથી પાર્ટી તરીકે NDAમાં સામેલ થઈ હતી.

વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી પહેલા જ કેરળમાં ભાજપને મોટો ઝટકો લાગ્યો છે. અહીં ભાજપનું સાથી અને NDAમાં સામેલ ભારત ધર્મ જન સેના (BDJS)એ ગઠબંધન તોડ્યું છે. BDJSના કેટલાક નેતાઓએ પાર્ટી છોડીને એક નવી પાર્ટી પણ બનાવી લીધી છે. તેને ભરતી જન સેના (BJS) નામ આપવામાં આવ્યું છે. હજી બે દિવસ પહેલા જ ભાજપના અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડા બે દિવસના કેરળના પ્રવાસે ગયા હતા.

કોંગ્રેસની આગેવાનીવાળા ગઠબંધનમાં સામેલ થયા
BJSના નેતાઓએ આ વર્ષે યોજાનાર વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં કોંગ્રેસની આગેવાનીવાળા ગઠબંધનની સાથે મળીને ચૂંટણી લડવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. તેમાં કોંગ્રેસ ઉપરાંત UDF પણ સામેલ છે. BJSના નેતાઓએ ભાજપ પર આરોપ લગાવ્યો હતો કે સત્તાધારી LDAFની સાથે ચોરી-છુપાઈને મળીને ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યું છે. BJSના નેતા વી ગોપાકુમાર અને એનકે નીલકંદને કહ્યું હતું કે LDAF સરકારે સબરીમાલા મંદિરમાં મહિલાઓના પ્રવેસને મંજૂરી આપી. તે હિન્દુઓની આસ્થા સાથે રમત છે. UDFની સરકાર બનતા જ તેની વિરુદ્ધ વટહુકમ લાવવામાં આવશે.

2015માં BDJSની રચના કરવામાં આવી હતી
BDJSની રચના 2015માં કરવામાં આવી હતી. તેના સંરક્ષક વેલ્લપ્પલ્લી નતેસન હતા. વર્ષ 2016માં BDJS ભાજપની સહયોગી પાર્ટી તરીકે NDAમાં સામેલ થઈ હતી.

