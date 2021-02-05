તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Important Meeting Between Nadda Shah After Meeting CM Trivendrasinh Rawat; A Big Decision Will Be Taken After Meeting The PM Late At Night

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઉત્તરાખંડમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી બદલાશે?:CM ત્રિવેન્દ્રસિંહ રાવતને મળ્યા બાદ નડ્ડા-શાહ વચ્ચે મહત્વની બેઠક; મોડી રાત્રે PM સાથે મુલાકત પછી લેવાય શકે છે મોટો નિર્ણય

નવી દિલ્હી17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સાંસદ અનિલ બલૂની અને સતપાલ મહારાજ સહિત 4 ચહેરા મુખ્યમંત્રીની રેસમાં

ઉત્તરાખંડના અનેક મંત્રીઓ અને ધારાસભ્યોની નારાજગીને કારણે મુખ્યમંત્રી ત્રિવેન્દ્રસિંહ રાવતની ખુરસી પર ખતરો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. પાર્ટીના આ ધારાસભ્યોનો આરોપ છે કે જો CM ફેસ બદલાવવામાં નહીં આવે તો આગામી વર્ષે થનારી વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણીમાં પાર્ટીને ભારે નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે.

ચર્ચા છે કે પાર્ટી રાજ્યમાં કોઈ નવા ચહેરાને મુખ્યમંત્રીની ખુરસી સોંપવામાં આવી શકે છે. રાજકીય ગરમાગરમી વચ્ચે CM રાવતને પાર્ટીએ સોમવારે દિલ્હી બોલાવ્યા છે. રાવત સોમવારે રાજ્યની ગ્રીષ્મકાલીન રાજધાની ગેરસેંણ જવાના હતા, પરંતુ તેઓ પોતાની મુલાકાત રદ કરી દિલ્હી પહોંચી ગયા છે.

તેઓએ બપોરે પાર્ટી અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડા સાથે મુલાકાત કરી. તેઓ ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ અને પાર્ટીના સંગઠન મહામંત્રી બીએલ સંતોષને પણ મળશે. આ વચ્ચે નડ્ડા અને ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ વચ્ચે મહત્વપૂર્ણ બેઠક ચાલી રહી છે. જેમાં સંગઠનના મહામંત્રી સંતોષ પણ સામેલ છે. શક્યતા છે કે આ મીટિંગ પછી ત્રણેય રાવતને લઈને PM મોદી સાથે મુલાકાત કરશે અને મોડી રાત સુધીમાં રાજ્યમાં નેતૃત્વ પરિવર્તનને લઈને નિર્ણય આવી શકે છે.

આ વચ્ચે CMની રેસમાં રાજ્યના બે મંત્રી ધનસિંહ રાવત અને સતપાલ મહારાજનું નામ સૌથી આગળ જણાવવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. તો ચર્ચા એવી પણ છે કે જો બંનેમાંથી કોઈ એક નામ પર સહમતિ ન બની તો નૈનીતાલના સાંસદ અજય ભટ્ટ અને રાજ્યસભાના સાંસદ અનિલ બલૂનીમાંથી કોઈ એકને રાજ્યની કમાન સોંપવામાં આવી શકે છે.

પાર્ટીએ બે દિવસ પહેલાં મોકલ્યા હતા ઓબ્ઝર્વર
ભાજપે શનિવારે દિલ્હીથી રાષ્ટ્રીય ઉપાધ્યક્ષ રમન સિંહ, મહાસચિવ અને રાજ્યના પ્રભારી દુષ્યંત ગૌતમને ઓબ્ઝર્વર તરીકે ઉત્તરાખંડ મોકલ્યા હતા. રવિવારે બંનેને રાજ્યના ચાર સાંસદો અને 45 ધારાસભ્યોની સાથે બેઠક કરી હતી. સિંહ અને ગૌતમ રવિવારે દિલ્હી પરત ફર્યા હતા. રાજ્યની તાજા રાજકીય સ્થિતિને લઈને સોમવારે તેઓએ પાર્ટી અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડાને રિપોર્ટ પણ સોંપ્યો હતો.

સરકારમાં બ્યૂરોક્રેસી હાવી થઈ હોવાનો આરોપ
સૂત્રોનું કહેવું છે કે દેહરાદૂનમાં ભાજપ નેતૃત્વ તરફથી ગત શનિવારે મોકલવામાં આવેલા બંને ઓબ્ઝર્વરે અનેક ધારાસભ્યોની સાથે અલગથી બેઠક કરી હતી. આ દરમિયાન ધારાસભ્યોએ જણાવ્યું કે વર્તમાન મુખ્યમંત્રીના નેતૃત્વમાં ચૂંટણી લડવા પર નુકસાન થઈ શકે છે. સરકારમાં બ્યૂરોક્રેસી હાવી થવાને કારણે જનપ્રતિનિધિઓને નથી સાંભળવામાં આવતા. જેનાથી જનતામાં પણ નારાજગી જોવા મળી રહી છે.

ઉત્તરાખંડના 4 મંત્રી અને ડઝન જેટલાં ધારાસભ્યો દિલ્હીમાં હાજર
ખાસ વાત એ છે કે રાજ્યના શિક્ષણ મંત્રી અરવિંદ પાંડે સહિત અનેક ધારાસભ્યો છેલ્લાં બે દિવસથી દિલ્હીમાં ધામા નાખીને બેઠા છે. ભાજપની સંસદીય બોર્ડની 9 માર્ચે થનારી બેઠકમાં પણ ઉત્તરાખંડના મુદ્દે વિચાર થવાની સંભાવના છે. સૂત્રો દ્વારા મળતી માહિતી મુજબ ઉત્તરાખંડના 4 મંત્રી અને ડઝન જેટલાં ધારાસભ્યો દિલ્હીમાં ઉપસ્થિત છે. મંત્રી અરવિંદ પાંડે, સતપાલ મહારાજ, સુબોધ ઉનિયાલ, પૂર્વ સાંસદ બલરાજ પાસી, ધારાસભ્ય ખજાન દાસ, હરબંસ કપૂર, હરભજન સિંહ ચીમ જેવા નેતાઓ પણ દિલ્હીમાં ઉપસ્થિત છે.

ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલના પ્રયાસો પણ શરૂ
ઉત્તરાખંડમાં ભાજપ સાથે જોડાયેલાં એક નેતાએ ન્યૂઝ એજન્સીને કહ્યું કે આગામી વર્ષે એટલે કે 2022માં ચૂંટણી છે. અનેક ધારાસભ્યોની નારાજગીને કારણે વર્તમાન મુખ્યમંત્રીના નેતૃત્વમાં ચૂંટણી લડવી પડકારરૂપ માનવામાં આવે છે. જો કે પાર્ટી નેતૃત્વ ધારાસભ્યોને મનાવીને ડેમેજ કંટ્રોલ કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહ્યાં છે. ઓબ્ઝર્વરના રિપોર્ટમાં ભાજપના નેતૃત્વની આગળનો નિર્ણય કરશે.ચહેરો નહીં બદલાય તો મંત્રીમંડળમાં મોટા ફેરફાર થશે તે ચોક્કસ છે. તો કોંગ્રેસના વરિષ્ઠ નેતા અને પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી હરીશ રાવતે કહ્યું કે આ ભાજપનું ચરિત્ર છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપેરિસથી દિલ્હી આવતી ફ્લાઇટમાં ભારતીય પેસેન્જરે મચાવ્યું તોફાન; બલ્ગેરિયામાં ઇમર્જન્સી લેન્ડિંગ કરાયું - વર્લ્ડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો