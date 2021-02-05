તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • Have You Seen An Icy Volcano ?: Hurricane Darcy Hurricane Hits UK, Affects Transport Services

વિશ્વભરના સમાચારો તસવીરોમાં:બર્ફિલો જ્વાળામુખી જોયો છે?: ડાર્સી તોફાનથી યુકેમાં ભારે હિમવર્ષા, પરિવહન સેવાઓને અસર

કઝાકિસ્તાનના અલ્માટી પ્રાંતમાં રહસ્યમય રીતે 45 ફૂટ ઊંચો બરફનો ટેકરો ઊભરીને બહાર આવી ગયો છે. તેને બરફનો જ્વાળામુખી એટલે કે આઈસ વૉલ્કેનો પણ કહેવાય છે. કેગન અને શરગાનકના ગામ વચ્ચે બરફના મેદાનોમાં ઊભરેલા આ ટેકરામાંથી સતત પાણી નીકળી રહ્યું છે, જે તુરંત જ બરફ બની જાય છે. આ કારણસર તેની ઊંચાઈ વધી રહી છે. પૂર્વમાં અસ્તાનાના નૂર સુલતાનમાં ચાર કલાકના અંતરે હાજર આ કુદરતી અજાયબીને જોવા માટે હાડ થીજાવતી ઠંડીમાં પણ હજારો પ્રવાસીઓ આવે છે. ગયા વર્ષે અમેરિકન લેક મિશિગનમાં પણ આવો જ એક બર્ફીલો ટેકરો બન્યો હતો, પરંતુ તેની ઊંચાઈ છ ફૂટ જેટલી હતી. વિશ્વમાં પહેલીવાર ગરમ પાણીના કારણે બરફનો આટલો ઊંચો ટેકરો બન્યો છે. જમીન નીચે હલચલથી ગરમ પાણી જ્યારે સપાટી પર ફૂવારાના રૂપમાં આવે, ત્યારે ઠંડી હવાથી જામી જાય છે. આ દરમિયાન લાવા નીકળવા જેવી પ્રક્રિયા થાય છે અને જ્વાળામુખી પર્વત જેવો બરફનો પર્વત બને છે. - Divya Bhaskar
ડાર્સી તોફાનથી યુકેમાં ભારે હિમવર્ષા

ડાર્સી તોફાનથી યુકેના મોટાભાગના પ્રદેશોને અસર થઈ છે અને મોટા પ્રમાણમાં હિમવર્ષા થઈ છે. જેના કારણે પરિવહન સેવાઓને અસર પહોંચી. લોકો ડેવિલ્સ ડાઈક ખાતે બર્ફિલા માહોલમાં મોજ માણતા પણ જોવા મળ્યા.
