તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • If One Arrives As Hanuman, By Making A Lotus On One's Body; Jai Shri Ram's Slogans Were Echoing In The Ground For 2 Hours

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

10 તસવીરોમાં જુઓ PM મોદીની મેગા રેલી:કોઈ હનુમાન બનીને પહોંચ્યું તો કોઈ શરીર પર કમળ બનાવીને; મેદાનમાં 2 કલાક સુધી ગુંજતા રહ્યા જય શ્રી રામના નારા

કોલકાતાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
બંગાળમાં સરકાર બનાવવાનો દાવો કરી રહેલા ભાજપે રવિવારે PM મોદીની રેલીમાં લાખો લોકોની ભીડ એકત્રિત કરી શક્તિ પ્રદર્શન કર્યું - Divya Bhaskar
બંગાળમાં સરકાર બનાવવાનો દાવો કરી રહેલા ભાજપે રવિવારે PM મોદીની રેલીમાં લાખો લોકોની ભીડ એકત્રિત કરી શક્તિ પ્રદર્શન કર્યું

પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ રવિવારે કોલકાતાના ઐતિહાસિક બ્રિગેડ ગ્રાઉન્ડમાં મેગા રેલી યોજી હતી. તેમા લાખોની સંખ્યામાં ભાજપના સમર્થકો પહોંચ્યા હતા. સંપૂર્ણ ગ્રાઉન્ડ ભરાઈ ગયું હતું. આશરે 2 કલાક સુધી જય શ્રીરામના નારા ગુજતા રહ્યા. ભીડને લીધે કોલકાતાના જાણીતા હાવડા બ્રિજ અને માર્ગોથી લઈ બ્રિગેડ મેદાન સુધી ફક્ત ભગવો રંગ જ છવાયેલો દેખાતો હતો. સમર્થકો જોશથી ભરેલા હતા.

કોઈએ મોદીનું મુખોટુ પહેર્યું હતું, કોઈ હનુમાનજીનું રૂપ ધારણ કરીને તો કોઈ શરીર પર કમળ બનાવી આવ્યા હતા. મહિલાઓ પણ હાથમાં પાર્ટીના ઝંડા લઈ માર્ગો પર દેખાતા હતા. અમે અહીં તસવીરો રજૂ કરી રહ્યા છીએ, જેમાં અનેક સ્વરૂપ અને રંગો જોવા મળે છે...

PM મોદીની રેલીમાં સામેલ એક કાર્યકર્તા હનુમાનનું રૂપ ધારણ કરી પહોંચ્યો હતો. હાથમાં ગદા, માથા પર કમળનો તાજ અને મોદીનો ફોટો લગાવી આ વ્યક્તિ સૌથી આગળ દેખાઈ હતી.
PM મોદીની રેલીમાં સામેલ એક કાર્યકર્તા હનુમાનનું રૂપ ધારણ કરી પહોંચ્યો હતો. હાથમાં ગદા, માથા પર કમળનો તાજ અને મોદીનો ફોટો લગાવી આ વ્યક્તિ સૌથી આગળ દેખાઈ હતી.
બ્રિગેડ પરેડ મેદાનમાં ભીડને જઈ PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે તમારા લોકોનો હૂંકાર સાંભળ્યા બાદ કોઈ સંદેહ નહીં રહે. કેટલાક લોકોને તો લાગતુ હશે કે કદાંચ આજે 2 મેનો દિવસ આવી ગયો છે.
બ્રિગેડ પરેડ મેદાનમાં ભીડને જઈ PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે તમારા લોકોનો હૂંકાર સાંભળ્યા બાદ કોઈ સંદેહ નહીં રહે. કેટલાક લોકોને તો લાગતુ હશે કે કદાંચ આજે 2 મેનો દિવસ આવી ગયો છે.
રેલીમાં BJPની મહિલા કાર્યકર્તા મોટી સંખ્યામાં પહોંચ્યા હતા.બંગાળમાં 49 ટકા મતદાતા મહિલા છે. ભાજપ તેમને પોતાના પક્ષમાં કરવા માટે પ્રદેશમાં મહિલા સુરક્ષાનો મુદ્દો ઉઠાવી રહ્યો છે.
રેલીમાં BJPની મહિલા કાર્યકર્તા મોટી સંખ્યામાં પહોંચ્યા હતા.બંગાળમાં 49 ટકા મતદાતા મહિલા છે. ભાજપ તેમને પોતાના પક્ષમાં કરવા માટે પ્રદેશમાં મહિલા સુરક્ષાનો મુદ્દો ઉઠાવી રહ્યો છે.
સમર્થકોના હાથમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદી ઉપરાંત ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ અને ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડાના પોસ્ટર પણ જોવા મળતા હતા. બન્ને નેતા બંગાળમાં ખૂબ જ સક્રિય રહ્યા છે.
સમર્થકોના હાથમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદી ઉપરાંત ગૃહમંત્રી અમિત શાહ અને ભાજપના રાષ્ટ્રીય અધ્યક્ષ જેપી નડ્ડાના પોસ્ટર પણ જોવા મળતા હતા. બન્ને નેતા બંગાળમાં ખૂબ જ સક્રિય રહ્યા છે.
કેટલાક સમર્થકો તેમના શરીર પર ભાજપનું ચૂંટણી પ્રતિક કમળનું ફૂલ બનાવી પહોંચ્યા હતા. તેમણે શરીર પર ભાજપ, મોદી અને રામ પણ લખ્યું હતું.
કેટલાક સમર્થકો તેમના શરીર પર ભાજપનું ચૂંટણી પ્રતિક કમળનું ફૂલ બનાવી પહોંચ્યા હતા. તેમણે શરીર પર ભાજપ, મોદી અને રામ પણ લખ્યું હતું.
શરીરને સિંદૂર રંગથી રંગીને પહોંચેલી આ વ્યક્તિ પોતાના શરીર પર PM મોદીનું પેઇન્ટીંગ બનાવી રાખ્યું હતું. આ સ્વરૂપ જોઈને સમર્થકોની તેની આજુબાજુ ભીડ ભેગી થઈ ગઈ હતી.
શરીરને સિંદૂર રંગથી રંગીને પહોંચેલી આ વ્યક્તિ પોતાના શરીર પર PM મોદીનું પેઇન્ટીંગ બનાવી રાખ્યું હતું. આ સ્વરૂપ જોઈને સમર્થકોની તેની આજુબાજુ ભીડ ભેગી થઈ ગઈ હતી.
રેલી માટે અનેક લોકો અલગ-અલગ વેશભૂષામાં આવ્યા હતા. પોતાના મેકઅપને લીધે આ લોકો ભીડનું ધ્યાન ખેંચવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા.
રેલી માટે અનેક લોકો અલગ-અલગ વેશભૂષામાં આવ્યા હતા. પોતાના મેકઅપને લીધે આ લોકો ભીડનું ધ્યાન ખેંચવામાં સફળ રહ્યા હતા.
'ગુજરાત બનાવવા માટે 56 ઈંચની છાતી જોઈએ'વાળુ મોદીનું નિવેદન ચર્ચામાં રહ્યું હતું. આ વ્યક્તિએ છાતી પર PM મોદીનું પેઇન્ટીંગ બનાવી લીધું. તેની નીચે 56 ઈંચ પણ લખાવી લીધું.
'ગુજરાત બનાવવા માટે 56 ઈંચની છાતી જોઈએ'વાળુ મોદીનું નિવેદન ચર્ચામાં રહ્યું હતું. આ વ્યક્તિએ છાતી પર PM મોદીનું પેઇન્ટીંગ બનાવી લીધું. તેની નીચે 56 ઈંચ પણ લખાવી લીધું.
રેલીમાં કોલકાતાના માર્ગો પર આ રીતે કલાકાર જોવા મળ્યા હતા
રેલીમાં કોલકાતાના માર્ગો પર આ રીતે કલાકાર જોવા મળ્યા હતા
સમર્થકોની ભીડ જોઈ PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે અનેક રેલીઓમાં તેઓ ગયા છે, આજે આ વિશાળ જનસમૂહનો આશીર્વાદ મળ્યો છે, તેવો આ નજારો દેખાય છે.
સમર્થકોની ભીડ જોઈ PM મોદીએ કહ્યું કે અનેક રેલીઓમાં તેઓ ગયા છે, આજે આ વિશાળ જનસમૂહનો આશીર્વાદ મળ્યો છે, તેવો આ નજારો દેખાય છે.
અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપતિએ પરિવારથી અલગ રહેવા જવાની ના પાડી તો પત્નીએ આત્મહત્યા કરી, પત્નીની લાશ જોઈ પતિએ પણ આત્મહત્યા કરી લીધી - વલસાડ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે તમે શાંતિથી તમારું કામ પૂરું કરી શકશો. દરેકનો સાથ મળશે. સરકારી કામમાં સફળતા મળશે. ઘરનાં વૃદ્ધજનોનાં માર્ગદર્શનથી લાભ મળશે. નેગેટિવઃ- મન કન્ટ્રોલમાં રાખો. લોકોની&nb...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો