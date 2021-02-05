તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફેક ન્યૂઝ એક્સપોઝ:ભારત સરકાર કરી રહી છે ચાઈનીઝ એપ ‘કૂ’નો પ્રચાર? જાણો આ વાયરલ પોસ્ટની સત્યતા

શું થઈ રહ્યું છે વાયરલઃ સોશિયલ મીડિયા એપ કૂ ચીને બનાવી છે. આ દાવા સાથે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર અનેક પોસ્ટ વાયરલ થઈ રહી છે. દાવો એવો પણ થઈ રહ્યો છે કે કૂ એપના ઈન્વેસ્ટર્સ પણ ચાઈનીઝ છે, આમ છતાં ભારત સરકાર તેનો પ્રચાર કરી રહી છે.

અને સત્ય શું છે?

  • આ પોસ્ટની સત્યતા જાણવા માટે અમે સોશિયલ મીડિયા એપ કૂની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ ચેક કરી. વેબસાઈટમાં લખ્યું છે કે કૂને ભારત સરકાર અને પીએમ નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ દેશની આત્મનિર્ભર એપ તરીકે માન્યતા આપી છે.

  • તપાસના આગામી તબક્કામાં અમે આ એપના ફાઉન્ડર, કો-ફાઉન્ડર અને સીઈઓને ગૂગલ પર સર્ચ કર્યા. સર્ચ રિઝલ્ટમાં અમને ખ્યાલ આવ્યો કે એપના ફાઉન્ડરનું નામ મયંક બિદવાત્કા અને કો-ફાઉન્ડર અને સીઈઓ અપ્રમેયા રાધાકૃષ્ણ છે. તેનો ઉલ્લેખ એપની ઓફિશિયલ વેબસાઈટ પર પણ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.
  • તપાસ દરમિયાન અમને અપ્રમેયા રાધાકૃષ્ણનો મની કંટ્રોલ વેબસાઈટ પર ઈન્ટરવ્યૂ મળ્યો. જેમાં તેમણે કહ્યું કે આ એપ સંપૂર્ણપણે સ્વદેશી અને આત્મનિર્ભર છે. ચાઈનીઝ કનેક્શન પર તેમણે કહ્યું કે શરૂઆતમાં ચાઈનીઝ ઈન્વેસ્ટર શુનવેઈએ તેમાં રોકાણ કર્યુ હતું, પરંતુ હવે તેમને સંપૂર્ણપણે હટાવવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે અને તેમની હિસ્સેદારી એકદમ ઓછી છે.
  • કો-ફાઉન્ડર રાધાકૃષ્ણએ પોતાની સોશિયલ મીડિયા પોસ્ટમાં એ સ્પષ્ટ કર્યુ છે કે આ એપના ફાઉન્ડર્સ ભારતીય છે.
  • તપાસમાં અમને ખ્યાલ આવ્યો કે ભારત સરકારના લગભગ તમામ મંત્રી અને રાજ્યોનાં મુખ્યમંત્રીએ આ એપ પર એકાઉન્ટ બનાવી લીધું છે. તેઓ લોકોને આ એપ પર જોડાવાની અપીલ પણ કરી રહ્યા છે.
  • સ્પષ્ટ છે કે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર કૂ એપને લઈને થતો દાવો ફેક છે. આ એપના ફાઉન્ડર અને કો-ફાઉન્ડર તથા સીઈઓ ભારતીય છે. આ એપની હિસ્સેદારીથી ચાઈનીઝ ઈન્વેસ્ટર શુનવેઈને દૂર કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે.
