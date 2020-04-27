દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર Apr 27, 2020, 03:28 PM IST

મેરઠ. દેશભરમાં લોકડાઉનને લીધે ઘટી ગયેલા પ્રદૂષણમાં પ્રકૃતિ અને પશુ-પક્ષીઓ ખુશ લાગી રહ્યા છે. આ સમયે મનુષ્યો ભલે ઘરે બેસીને અકળાઈ ગયા હોય પણ ઘણી જગ્યાએ અત્યાર સુધી ક્યારેય ન જોયા હોય તેવા પશુ-પક્ષીના નજારા સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. હાલમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં એક વીડિયો વાઈરલ થઇ રહ્યો છે, જેમાં મેરઠ શહેરમાં ગંગા નદીમાં બે ડોલ્ફિન ડૂબકીઓ લગાવી રહી છે.

DYK?

Ganges River Dolphin, our National Aquatic Animal once lived in the Ganga-Brahmaputra-Meghna river system is now endangered. They live in fresh water and are practically blind, with small slits as eyes.

Was fortunate to spot these in Ganges in Meerut. pic.twitter.com/BKMj8LqaIi