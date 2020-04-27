Change Cookies Settings
  • Ganges River Dolphins spotted in Meerut. Internet is in love with viral video

વાઈરલ વીડિયો / મેરઠ શહેરમાં ગંગાના ચોખ્ખા પાણીમાં ડોલ્ફિનની જોડી રમતી દેખાઈ

Ganges River Dolphins spotted in Meerut. Internet is in love with viral video
દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર

Apr 27, 2020, 03:28 PM IST

મેરઠ. દેશભરમાં લોકડાઉનને લીધે ઘટી ગયેલા પ્રદૂષણમાં પ્રકૃતિ અને પશુ-પક્ષીઓ ખુશ લાગી રહ્યા છે. આ સમયે મનુષ્યો ભલે ઘરે બેસીને અકળાઈ ગયા હોય પણ ઘણી જગ્યાએ અત્યાર સુધી ક્યારેય ન જોયા હોય તેવા પશુ-પક્ષીના નજારા સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. હાલમાં સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં એક વીડિયો વાઈરલ થઇ રહ્યો છે, જેમાં મેરઠ શહેરમાં ગંગા નદીમાં બે ડોલ્ફિન ડૂબકીઓ લગાવી રહી છે.

ઇન્ડિયન ફોરેસ્ટ સર્વિસ (IFS) ઓફિસર આકાશ દીપ બાધવાને તેમના ટ્વિટર અકાઉન્ટ પર આ 7 સેકન્ડનો વીડિયો શેર કર્યો છે. તેમાં ગંગાના ચોખ્ખા પાણીમાં ડોલ્ફિનની જોડી રમતી દેખાઈ રહી છે. આ વીડિયોને અત્યાર સુધી 12 હજાર લોકોએ જોયો છે. 

