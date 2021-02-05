તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગઢચિરૌલીમાં 12 કલાકથી પોલીસ-નક્સલી વચ્ચે અછડામણ ચાલુ:એક C-60 કમાન્ડો શહીદ, ફસાયેલા કમાન્ડોઝને બહાર કાઢવા એરફોર્સની મદદ માંગી, ગોલીબાર ચાલુ

ઘટના સ્થળ પર કાંકેર પોલીસના 270થી વધારે પોલીસકર્મીઓને મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે - Divya Bhaskar
મહારાષ્ટ્રના નક્સલ પ્રભાવિત ગઢચિરૌલી જિલ્લામાં પોલીસકર્મીઓ અને નક્સલીઓ વચ્ચે એક મોટી અથડામણ થઈ છે. છેલ્લા 12 કલાકથી ચાલતા એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં એક C-60 કમાન્ડો શહીદ થયા હોવાની અને અમુક જવાન ઘાયલ થયા હોવાની માહિતી મળી છે. ઓફિશિયલ સંખ્યા હજી સ્પષ્ટ નથી થઈ. ઘાયલ કમાન્ડોઝને નાગપુર શિફ્ટ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. એન્કાઉન્ટરમાં અમુક કમાન્ડોઝ ફસાઈ ગયા હોવાની પણ માહિતી મળી છે. તેમને કાઢવા માટે એરફોર્સની મદદ માંગવામાં આવી છે.

પોલીસકર્મીઓ અને નક્સલીઓ વચ્ચેની આ અથડામણ કોરપર્શી જંગલમાં થઈ રહી છે. આ વિસ્તાર મહારાષ્ટ્ર-છત્તીસગઢ બોર્ડર પર આવે છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે અત્યારે બંને બાજુ ભીષણ ગોળીબાર ચાલી રહ્યો છે, ઘટના સ્થળ પર કાંકેર પોલીસના 270થી વધારે પોલીસકર્મીઓને મોકલવામાં આવ્યા છે.

દક્ષિણ ગઢચિરૌલીમાં સુરક્ષા બળ અને માઓવાદિઓ વચ્ચે ગોળીબારમાં ઘણાં સી-60 જવાનો અત્યારે પણ ફસાયેલા છે. સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે સી-60 જવાનો પર આ હુમલો ત્યારે થયો જ્યારે તેઓ અમુક ગામોમાં સર્ચ ઓપરેશન ચલાવી રહ્યા હતા. આ ગામમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં નક્સલીઓ હોવાની માહિતી મળી હતી.

