આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ પર સૈન્ય અધિકારીઓની પત્નીઓએ કહ્યું:વારંવાર ટ્રાન્સફર, પતિની ગેરહાજરીમાં બાળકોના ઉછેર વચ્ચે સ્વયં પોતાની ઓળખ બનાવવાનો પણ પડકાર

નવી દિલ્હી44 મિનિટ પહેલા
CDSના પત્ની મધુલિકા રાવત (ડાબે), એરફોર્સ પ્રમુખના પત્ની આશા ભદોરિયા (વચ્ચે), આર્મી ચીફના પત્ની વીણા નરવણે (જમણે).
CDSના પત્ની મધુલિકા રાવત (ડાબે), એરફોર્સ પ્રમુખના પત્ની આશા ભદોરિયા (વચ્ચે), આર્મી ચીફના પત્ની વીણા નરવણે (જમણે).
  • CDS, સેના પ્રમુખ અને વાયુસેના પ્રમુખની પત્નીઓએ મહિલા દિવસ પર ભાસ્કરને જણાવ્યુ કે તેઓ કેવી રીતે ઘરની સાથે સૈન્ય પરિવારનું ધ્યાન રાખે છે

રજા પર સૈનિક પિતાના આવવાની રાહ જોઈ રહેલા બાળકોની સામે જ્યારે તેમના પિતાનો મૃતદેહ તિરંગામાં વીંટળાઇને ઘરે આવે છે, ત્યારે તેમને સંભાળવા તે દુનિયાનું સૌથી મુશ્કેલ કામોનું એક હોય છે. આ એવો સમય હોય છે, જ્યારે સૈનિકોની પત્ની પોતાને જરૂરીથી વધારે મજબૂત બનાવી લે છે.

સૈનિકોની પત્ની પર વધુ જવાબદારીઓ
સામાન્ય ઘરની મહિલાઓની સરખામણીમાં સૈનિકોની પત્ની પર વધુ જવાબદારીઓ હોય છે. તેમને બાળકો માટે એક માતાની સાથે પિતાની પણ ફરજ નિભાવવી પડે છે. બાળકોના ઉછેર ઉપરાંત તેમણે પોતાના પરિવારની મુશ્કેલીઓને પણ ઉકેલાવી પડતી હોય છે. એવામાં આંતરરાષ્ટ્રીય મહિલા દિવસ પર ભાસ્કરે CDS, સેના પ્રમુખ અને વાયુસેનાના પ્રમુખની પત્ની સાથે વાત કરી. તેમણે જણાવ્યુ કે તેઓ કેવી રીતે પોતાના ઘરની સાથે સૈન્ય પરિવારની પણ સંભાળ રાખે છે.

મધુલિકા, CDS જનરલ બિપિન રાવતનાં પત્ની : CDS પદ સંવેદનશીલ, અમે વ્યવસાયને વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધોથી અલગ રાખીએ છીએ

મધુલિકા કહે છે- જ્યારે પણ જનરલ સાહેબ રાષ્ટ્રીય ફરજ નિભાવવા બહાર જાય છે, ત્યારે હું ખાતરી કરું છું કે ઘરમાં આવી કોઈ ઘટના ન બને જેનાથી તેમને મુશ્કેલી થાય.
મધુલિકા કહે છે- જ્યારે પણ જનરલ સાહેબ રાષ્ટ્રીય ફરજ નિભાવવા બહાર જાય છે, ત્યારે હું ખાતરી કરું છું કે ઘરમાં આવી કોઈ ઘટના ન બને જેનાથી તેમને મુશ્કેલી થાય.

ચીફ ઓફ ડિસેન્સ સ્ટાફ (CDS) જનરલ બિપિન રાવતના પત્ની મધુલિકા રાવતે કહ્યું, 'ઘટના મોટા નિર્ણય સાથેમળીને લઈને છીએ. તેમની વ્યસ્તતા ઘરના મુદ્દામાં સામેલ થવાની મંજૂરી આપતી નથી. હું મારી સત્તાવાર ફરજો ઉપરાંત, ઘરેલું મોરચે પણ કામ કરું છું.

સેનાએ મને જીવનમાં આત્મનિર્ભર બનવાનું શીખવ્યું
આ બંને ભૂમિકાઓ એક-બીજાની પૂરક છે. સેનાએ મને જીવનમાં આત્મનિર્ભર બનવાનું શીખવ્યું છે. જ્યારે પણ જનરલ સાહેબ રાષ્ટ્રીય ફરજ નિભાવવા બહાર જાય છે, તો સુનિશ્ચિત કરું છું કે ઘરમાં એવી કોઈ ઘટના ન બને જે તેમને મુશ્કેલી ન આપે. અમે આશંકાઓ અને ખુશી બંનેને શેર કરીએ છીએ.

જ્યાં સુધી તેમના જીવનમાં આગમન પછી પડકારની વાત છે, તો હું કહીશ કે મેં તેમના સખત કાંડા પર નરમ ગ્લોવ્ઝ પહેરાવવાનું કામ કર્યું છે. તે જાણીતું છે કે તેમનું પદ સંવેદનશીલ છે અને રાજકારણ અને લશ્કરી બંનેની હેઠળ આવે છે. તેથી, વ્યવસાયને વ્યક્તિગત સંબંધોથી અલગ રાખ્યો છે. અમે બંને સત્તાવાર પ્રવૃત્તિઓમાં સંયુક્ત ભાગીદારીથી પોતાને માટે સમય કાઢવાનો પ્રયત્ન કરીએ છીએ.

દાવા સાથે કહી શકું છું કે અમારી જવાબદારીઓ અમારા જીવનમાં રંગ ભરવા માટે પૂરતી છે. સશસ્ત્ર દળોમાં પત્નીઓના કલ્યાણ સંગઠનોની ભૂમિકા વધી છે. તેનાથી પારિવારિક અને વ્યાવસાયિક જીવનની વધતી મુશ્કેલીઓ અને કોરોના સામે લડવાની ભૂમિકા નિભાવી હતી. તેઓ પરિવાર અને કાર્ય વચ્ચેના પુલની જેમ છે. અમે બહાદુર મહિલાઓ અને પરિવારોમાં ઉદ્યોગસાહસિકતાની સુવિધા આપી છે, જેમ કે નૂતન, પંખુડી, આશા, જાગૃતિ, તર્શ, આરોહી, સજની જેવી પહેલ થકી વીર મહિલાઓની કુશળતાનો વિકાસ કર્યો.

વીણા, સેના પ્રમુખ જનરલ એમએમ નરવણેના પત્ની : એવું ક્યારેય નથી બનહયું કે હું કામમાં લાગેલી હોવ અને તેઓ આરામથી ટીવી જોઈ રહ્યા હોય

વીણા કહે છે કે તેના પતિ ક્યારેક ચા બનાવવા, શાકભાજી લાવવા અને બાળકોના નેપી બદલવા સુધી પણ ક્યારેય પાછળ હટયા ન હતા.
વીણા કહે છે કે તેના પતિ ક્યારેક ચા બનાવવા, શાકભાજી લાવવા અને બાળકોના નેપી બદલવા સુધી પણ ક્યારેય પાછળ હટયા ન હતા.

આર્મી ચીફ જનરલ એમ.એમ. નરવણેનાં પત્ની વીણા નરવણેએ કહ્યું, "અમે પરસ્પર સંમતિથી નિર્ણયો લઈએ છીએ. જીવનમાં દરેક વળાંક પડકારો લાવે છે. જ્યારે યુવાન હતા, તો સૌથી મોટી ચિંતા પુત્રીઓની સલામતી, તેમના શિક્ષણની અને સ્વાસ્થ્યની હતી. જેમ જેમ તેઓ મોટા થતા ગયા, તો માતાપિતાના આરોગ્ય અને સંભાળની જગ્યા લઈ લીધી.

હું કામ કરતી હતી, તેથી અમારી વચ્ચે કામની વહેંચણી સમાન હતી. હું એક પણ દિવસ યાદ નથી કે જ્યારે હું ઘર, રસોઇ અને બાળકોના કામમાં લાગેલી હોઉં અને તેઓ પગ ફેલાવીને ટીવી જોઈ રહ્યા હોય. તેઓ ઘણા વર્ષો સુધી મોર્ચે પર તૈનાત રહ્યા, પરંતુ જ્યારે પણ તે ઘરે આવે ત્યારે તેઓ પોતાનું સમગ્ર ધ્યાન અને પૂરો સમય આપતા હતા.

સેના એક મોટો પરિવાર છે.
ચા બનાવવા, શાકભાજી લાવવાનું અને બાળકોનું નેપી બદલવા સુધી પણ તેઓ પાછળ હટયા નથી. અને એક-બીજાના વ્યાવસાયિક કે પ્રોફેશનલ નિર્ણયોમાં ક્યારેય દખલ નથી દીધી. અમને ખુશ રહેવા માટે કઇં વધુની જરૂર નથી. પત્તા અથવા કેરમની થોડી રમત, બગીચામાં એક નાની વોક, દિવસની રસપ્રદ ઘટનાઓ શેર કરવાનું અથવા કોઈ સારું પુસ્તક વાંચવું અમને ખુશ કરે છે. સેના એક મોટો પરિવાર છે.

જે બહેનોના પતિ શહીદ થયા છે તેમને મદદ કરવા માટે હંમેશા તૈયાર
સૈનિક પત્નીઓએ વારંવાર ટ્રાન્સફર, પતિની ગેરહાજરીમાં બાળકોને ઉછેરવા અને કુટુંબની અન્ય સમસ્યાઓનો સામનો કરવો પડે છે. આની વચ્ચે તે પોતાની પણ ઓળખ બનાવવા માંગે છે. એવામાં મારા પ્રયાસ એ છે કે તમામ સૈનિકોની પત્નીઓને તેમની કુશળતામાં અને તેને સશક્તિકરણ કરવામાં મદદ કરું. અમારી સંસ્થા આર્મી વાઇવ વેલ્ફેર એસોસિએશન જે બહેનોના પતિ શહીદ થયા છે તેમને મદદ કરવા માટે હંમેશા તૈયાર છે.

આશા, વાયુસેના પ્રમુખ આરકેએસ ભદોરિયાના પત્ની: અમે જવાનોની પત્નીઓને સાયબર સતર્ક બનાવી રહ્યા છીએ

આશા કહે છે- જ્યારે કોઈ યુવતી વાયુસેનાના સૈનિક સાથે લગ્ન કરે છે, ત્યારે તે જાણતી નથી હોતી કે સૈન્ય જીવન કેવું હોય છે.
આશા કહે છે- જ્યારે કોઈ યુવતી વાયુસેનાના સૈનિક સાથે લગ્ન કરે છે, ત્યારે તે જાણતી નથી હોતી કે સૈન્ય જીવન કેવું હોય છે.

એરફોર્સ ચીફ આર.કે.એસ. ભદૌરિયાના પત્ની આશા ભદોરિયાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, "આપણો સમાજ ઘણો વિકસિત થયો છે. આપણી સંસ્થાઓ મોટે ભાગે ગૃહ નિર્માતા છે. તેથી પરસ્પર પરામર્શ, વ્યક્તિત્વ વિકાસના કાર્યક્ર્મ અને સાયબર જાગૃતિના મોડલ દ્વારા અમે તેમને કાર્યક્ષમ બનાવી રહ્યા છીએ.

એરફોર્સ ચીફની પત્ની હોવાને કારણે મારી પર એક મોટી જવાબદારી
અમે આ મુદ્દાઓ પર દર મહિને એક બેઠક પણ કરીએ છીએ. એરફોર્સ ચીફની પત્ની હોવાને કારણે મારી પર એક મોટી જવાબદારી છે. હું એવી વ્યક્તિ તરીકે ઓળખવા માંગું છું જે પડકારોથી પ્રેરિત હોય અને એક સાથે અનેક જવાબદારીઓ નિભાવવામાં સક્ષમ હોય. જ્યારે કોઈ યુવતી વાયુસેનાના સૈનિક સાથે લગ્ન કરે છે, ત્યારે તેને સૈન્ય જીવન કેવું હોય છે તે વિશે કોઈ જાણ હોતી નથી.

અહીંથી આપણી ભૂમિકા શરૂ થાય છે. વાયુ સેનાના પરિવારની તમામ મહિલાઓ આ બાબતમાં ખૂબ જ મૈત્રીપૂર્ણ છે અને તેઓ તકલીફમાં તમારી સાથે ઊભી થઈ જાય છે. આ ભાવનાત્મક સલામતી કોઈપણ મહિલા માટે મોટો આધારભૂત હોય છે. અમારે ત્યાં મહિલાઓને ફીલ્ડ ડ્યુટીનો અનુભવ દોઢ દાયકાથી છે અને એરફોર્સનું પણ યોગ્ય રીતે મૂલ્યાંકન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે અને લડાઇની ભૂમિકામાં સામેલ કરી લેવામાં આવેલ છે.

ગૌરવ કરતાં વધુ તે એક હિંમતવાન નિર્ણય હતો. નિવૃત્ત થયા પછી પણ એરફોર્સ સાથેના સંબંધ તૂટી પડતા નથી. આ સંબંધને સંસ્થાકીય બનાવતા અમે દેશભરમાં સાત ક્ષેત્ર બનાવ્યાં છે.મહિલાઓ સંગિની તરીકે તેની સભ્ય છે. હોમ મેકરના સંબંધે હોમ કેયર, બાળકોનો ઉછેર, પતિને માનસિક મજબૂતી આપવાનું કામ મહત્વપૂર્ણ હોય છે. આ કાર્યોને માન્યતા આપવી જ જોઇએ અન્યથા તે મેન્ટલ મેકઅપને બગાડે છે. કેટલાક પશ્ચિમી દેશો હોમમેકિંગને વ્યવસાયનો દરજ્જો આપવાનું વિચારી રહ્યા છે.

