તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વેક્સિન અપડેટ:50 વર્ષથી ઉપરના 27 કરોડ લોકોને પણ મફત રસી

નવી દિલ્હી2 કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પવન કુમાર
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આગામી તબક્કાની રૂપરેખા અંતિમ તબક્કામાં, મોદી ચાલુ મહિને મુખ્યમંત્રીઓ સાથે બેઠક કરશે

કેન્દ્ર સરકાર 50 વર્ષથી વધુની ઉંમરના 27 કરોડ લોકોને પણ કોરોનાની રસી મફત આપવાની તૈયારી કરી રહી છે. તેમને માર્ચ મહિનાના મધ્ય ભાગથી રસી મૂકવાનું શરૂ થશે. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી આ મહિને તમામ મુખ્યમંત્રીઓ સાથે તેની વ્યૂહરચના અંગે બેઠક કરશે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારના સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ 50 વર્ષથી ઉપરના 27 કરોડ લોકોને જુલાઈ સુધીમાં રસી આપવાનું લક્ષ્યાંક રખાયું છે. વડાપ્રધાન અને મુખ્યમંત્રીઓની બેઠકમાં રસીકરણના કુલ ખર્ચમાં કેન્દ્ર કેટલો હિસ્સો આપશે અને રાજ્યોનો હિસ્સો કેટલો રહેશે તે અંગે પણ ચર્ચા થશે.

જો કે સૂત્રોના જણાવ્યા મુજબ રસીકરણ માટેનો ખરીદીનો સંપૂર્ણ ખર્ચ ભોગવવા કેન્દ્ર તૈયાર થઈ ગયું છે. પરંતુ તે ઈચ્છે છે કે ટ્રાન્સપોટેશન અને સ્ટોરેજનો ખર્ચો રાજ્ય સરકારો ભોગવે. મોદીની બેઠક પછી નેશનલ એક્સપર્ટ ગ્રૂપ ઓન વેક્સિન એડમિનિસ્ટ્રેશન ફોર કોવિડ-19 અંતિમ નિર્ણય લેશે.

3 કરોડ લોકોને વેક્સિન માટે 1873 કરોડ રૂ.
1 કરોડ હેલ્થકેર વર્કર્સ અને 2 કરોડ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સને અપાનારી વેક્સિન પાછળ કુલ 1872.82 કરોડનો ખર્ચ થશે. તેમાં 1392.82 કરોડ રૂ. વેક્સિન ખરીદવા પાછળ ખર્ચાયા છે. જોકે 480 કરોડ રૂ. ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન અને સ્ટોરેજ પાછળ ખર્ચાશે. કેન્દ્ર સરકારે કોવિશીલ્ડનો એક ડૉઝ 210 રૂ., જોકે કોવેક્સિનનો 1 ડૉઝ 295 રૂ.માં ખરીદયો છે.

વેક્સિન ફંડના 35 હજાર કરોડ રૂ.થી 46 કરોડ લોકોને મફત વેક્સિન આપી શકાશે
1 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રજૂ કરાયેલા કેન્દ્રીય બજેટમાં વેક્સિન માટે 35 હજાર કરોડ રૂ.ની જાહેરાત કરાઈ હતી. સ્વાસ્થ્ય મંત્રાલયના એક વરિષ્ઠ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું કે આ રકમથી 46 કરોડ લોકોને વેક્સિનના બે-બે ડૉઝ મફત આપી શકાશે. જો રાજ્ય ખર્ચ ઉપાડવા ઈનકાર કરે તો બજેટમાં જાહેર કરાયેલી રકમને વધારી શકાય છે. જોકે અમે માનીને ચાલી રહ્યા છીએ કે રાજ્ય સરકારો વેક્સિનની સારસંભાળનો ખર્ચ ઉપાડવા રાજી થઈ જશે. કેમ કે વેક્સિન ખરીદીનો સંપૂર્ણ ખર્ચ કેન્દ્ર સરકાર ઉપાડવા તૈયાર છે.

70 લાખ વેક્સિન આપી ચૂકાઈ છે, હાલમાં રોજ 3.66 લાખ લોકોને રસી આપવામાં આવી રહી છે
ભારતમાં 70 લાખ લોકોને વેક્સિન આપી દેવાઈ છે. હાલ તમામ રાજ્યોમાં ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સને પણ વેક્સિન આપવાની શરૂઆત થઈ ચૂકી છે. સરકાર દેશભરમાં 2 કરોડ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સ માનીને ચાલી રહી છે, જોકે અત્યાર સુધી 1 કરોડ ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સે જ વેક્સિન માટે રજિસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવ્યું છે.

અલગ અલગ વય જૂથ બનાવવા વિચારણા
50 વર્ષથી ઉપરના 27 કરોડ લોકોને અલગ અલગ વયજૂથમાં રાખવા વિચારણા થઈ રહી છે. જેમ કે 50થી 55, 56થી 60, 61થી 65, 66 થી 70 અને 71થી ઉપરના. પહેલા 71થી વધુ વયના લોકોને વેક્સિન અપાશે કે 50થી ઉપરના બધા લોકોને એકસાથે અપાશે તેની રુપરેખા તૈયાર અંતિમ તબક્કામાં છે. જોકે અંતિમ નિર્ણય રાજ્યોથી મળનારા સૂચનો બાદ જ લેવાશે. रરસીની શરૂઆત ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કર્સથી કરવામાં આવી હતી. ત્યારપછી તેની નીચેના લોકોને રસી આપવાનું શરૂ કરાયું હતું. રાજકારણીઓને પણ હજી સુધી રસી અપાઈ નથી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશુક્રવારે મિથુન રાશિના લોકોએ જીવનને પોઝિટિવ દૃષ્ટિએ જોવાની કોશિશ કરવી, સ્વાસ્થ્યનું ધ્યાન રાખવું - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો