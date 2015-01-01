તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બે જનાદેશનું અંતર:ચાર જમાત આગળ વધ્યું બિહારમાં ડેપ્યુટી CMનું પદ, સૌથી ઓછા ભણેલા તેજસ્વી હતા, આઠમુ પાસ

પટના2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
નીતીશ સરકારમાં ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ બનવા જઈ રહેલા તારકિશોર (વચ્ચે) ઇન્ટર પાસ છે, જ્યારે ગઈ મહાગઠબંધન સરકારમાં ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ તેજસ્વી આઠમુ પાસ છે.
  • ગયા જનાદેશ વખતે તેજસ્વી બન્યા હતા ડેપ્યુટી CM, સુશીલ મોદી વચ્ચમાં આવી ગયા
  • આ સદીમાં સાક્ષર મુખ્યમંત્રીના રૂપમાં રાબડી દેવી જ ચર્ચામાં રહ્યા

બિહારમાં સામાન્ય રીતે નાયબ મુખ્યમંત્રીની પરંપરા નહોતી. ગઠબંધન ધર્મ નિભાવતા આ પરંપરા બની ગઈ. સુશીલ કુમાર મોદી પાસે આ પદનો સૌથી લાંબો અનુભવ છે. 2015માં રચાયેલી સરકારમાં તે ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ ન હતા, પરંતુ તે પહેલા જરૂર હતા. અને તે પછીની સરકારમાં વચ્ચે બની ગયા, જ્યારે નીતીશ આરજેડીથી છૂટા પડ્યા અને ભાજપમાં જોડાયા.

અગાઉના જનાદેશમાં આ પદ તેજસ્વી યાદવ પાસે હતું અને આ વખતે ભાજપના બે નવા ચહેરા આ પદ પર આવ્યા છે. તેજસ્વી 8મુ પાસ છે અને આ વખતે નવા બનેલા બંને નવા ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ ઇન્ટર પાસ છે. એટલે બંને જનાદેશમાં આ પદ પર આવેલા નેતાઓના શિક્ષણમાં ચાર જમાતનું અંતર છે.

આ પણ વાંચો: ભાજપમાં વિવાદ:બિહારમાં સીએમ પછાત તો ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ સવર્ણ કેમ નહીં? જો પાર્ટી તારકિશોર પર સહમત છે, તો નંદકિશોર પર કેમ નહીં?

મહાગઠબંધને શિક્ષણ પર પ્રશ્નો ઉઠાવ્યા હતા
તારકિશોર પ્રસાદ અને રેણુદેવીને ભાજપ અને એનડીએમાં મહત્વપૂર્ણ હોદ્દા આપવામાં આવ્યા બાદ રવિવારથી મહાગઠબંધન ભાજપ પર નિશાન સાધી રહ્યું છે. આરજેડીના પ્રવક્તા મનોજ ઝાએ બંને નામો પર તીવ્ર પ્રતિક્રિયા આપતા કહ્યું હતું કે, એનડીએ અને ભાજપ તેજસ્વીને શિક્ષણ માટે ઘેરી લે છે, પરંતુ તે પદના નામ પર તેમને પોતાને કોઈ શિક્ષિત વ્યક્તિ મળી નહીં.

સોમવારે જ્યારે ઔપચારિક રીતે રાજભવનમાં રાજેન્દ્ર મંડપમમાં મુખ્યમંત્રી નીતીશ કુમારની સાથે બંને બેઠા તો સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ચર્ચા શરૂ થઇ કે ગયા જનાદેશ વખતે નીતીશની બાજુમાં આઠમુ પાસ ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ બેઠા હતા અને આ વખતે જે બંને બેઠા છે, તે ઇન્ટર પાસ છે.

નીતીશ પોતે એન્જિનિયર છે
એન્જિનિયર નીતીશ કુમારે સદીના એકમાત્ર સાક્ષર મુખ્ય પ્રધાન રાબડી દેવી પાસેથી ચાર્જ સંભાળ્યો. રબ્રી દેવી પછી નીતિશ જ સતત મુખ્યમંત્રી રહ્યા છે. 2015માં દોઢ વર્ષ પછી મહાગઠબંધનની સરકાર બની ત્યારે પણ. તે પહેલા અને તે પછી પણ એન્જિનિયર નીતીશ જ CM પદ પર રહ્યા. પટના એન્જિનિયરિંગ કોલેજ (હવે NIT)થી સિવિલ એન્જિનિયરિંગ કરનાર નીતીશ કુમારે રાજધાની પટના સહિત સમગ્ર બિહારમાં માળખાગત વિકાસ માટે વિસ્તૃત કામગીરી કરી છે. એન્જિનિયર તરીકે તકનીકી વાતો કરતા ઘણા પ્રસંગોમાં પણ તે જોવા મળે છે.

આ પણ વાંચો: નીતીશના CM બનવાની કહાની:સતત 2 ચૂંટણી હાર્યા તો રાજકારણ છોડવા માગતા હતા નીતીશ; અટલજીના કહેવા પર પહેલીવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા

