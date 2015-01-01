તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નિધન:પૂજા કરતી વખતે પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્યનું નિધન, CCTV કેમેરામાં કેદ થઈ સમગ્ર ઘટના

જયપુર12 મિનિટ પહેલા

શ્વાસ ક્યારે રોકાઈ જાય અને જિંદગીનો દોરો ક્યારે તૂટ જાય એનું કંઈ નક્કી નથી. આવું જ કંઈક મધ્યપ્રદેશના બૈતુલમાં જોવા મળ્યું, જ્યાં બૈતુલના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય વિનોદ ડાગા મંદિરમાં પૂજા કરવા ગયા હતા અને પૂજા કરતાં-કરતાં ભગવાનનાં ચરણોમાં જ તેમનું નિધન થઈ ગયું. તેમના નિધનની સમગ્ર ઘટના CCTV કેમરામાં કેપ્ચર થઈ ગઈ.

ગુરુવારે ધનતરેસના દિવસે રોજની જેમ જ બૈતુલના પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્ય અને કોંગ્રેસના પૂર્વ પ્રદેશ કોષાઅધ્યક્ષ વિનોદ ડાગા જૈન દાદાવાડીસ્થિત મંદિરમાં પૂજા કરવા ગયા હતા. પહેલા તેમણે મંદિરમાં ભગવાન પાર્શ્વનાથની પૂજા કરી. એ પછી દાદા ગુરુદેવ મંદિરની પરિક્રમા કરી અને પૂજા શરૂ કરી. જેવી પૂજા સમાપ્ત થઈ અને તેમણે દાદા ગુરુદેવનાં ચરણોમાં માથું ટેકવ્યું, તેની ગણતરીની સેકન્ડોમાં જ તે મંદિર સાથે અથડાતાં નીચે પડ્યા અને તેમનું નિધન થયું.

​​​​​​​

એ સમયે દર્શન માટે એક બાળકી મંદિરમાં આવી અને તેણે જોયું તો વિનોદ ડાગા જમીન પર પડ્યા હતા. આ અંગેની જાણ પૂજારીને કરવામાં આવી. પૂજારી સહિત આસપાસના લોકોએ તેમને ઉઠાવવાની કોશિશ કરી. જોકે ત્યાં સુધીમાં તો ઘણો સમય થઈ ગયો હતો.

તેમને તાત્કાલિક એક ખાનગી હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવામાં આવ્યા હતા. ત્યાં ડોક્ટરોએ તેમને મૃત જાહેર કર્યા હતા. વિનોદ ડાગા બુધવારની રાતે જ ભોપાલ પરત આવ્યા હતા. ભોપાલમાં તેઓ પેટાચૂંટણીની બેઠકમાં સામેલ થવા આવ્યા હતા.

તેમના નિધનના સમાચારને લઈને લોકોને ભરોસો થઈ રહ્યો નથી. હંમેશાં સ્વસ્થ અને તદુરસ્ત રહેનાર વિનોદ ડાગાનું અચાનક નિધન થવાના સમાચારે તમામને હેરાન કરી દીધા હતા. તેમની અંતિમ યાત્રામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

મંદિરના પૂજારી ઓમ પ્રકાશ ત્રિપાઠીનું કહેવું છે કે વિનોદ ડાગા રોજની જેમ જ પૂજા કરવા મંદિર આવ્યા હતા. શાંતિ પાર્શ્વનાથ ભગવાનની પૂજા કર્યા પછી દાદા ગુરુદેવની પૂજા પૂરી થયા પછી તેઓ પડી ગયા અને એક છોકરીએ આવીને જણાવ્યું કે વિનોદ ડાગા પડી ગયા છે. દાદા ગુરુનું સાંનિધ્ય તેમને પ્રાપ્ત થયું છે.

ડાગા પરિવારના નજીકના સંબંધી ઉષભ ગોઠીનું કહેવું છે કે નિશ્ચિત રીતે આ ખૂબ પરેશાન કરનારો મામલો છે. કાકાજીને મોક્ષ મળ્યો છે. અમે ગુરુ મહારાજ પાસે સાંભળ્યું હતું કે આ રીતે મુક્તિ મળે છે. જોકે આજે અમે સાક્ષાત જોયું. આ પ્રકારની મુક્તિ મળવી બધા માટે શકય નથી. તેમણે અગાઉના જન્મમાં ઘણાં પુણ્ય કર્યાં હશે કે તેમને આ રીતે મુક્તિ મળી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપૂજા કરતી વખતે પૂર્વ ધારાસભ્યનું નિધન, CCTV કેમેરામાં કેદ થઈ સમગ્ર ઘટના - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજનો દિવસ તમારા માટે કોઇ મહત્ત્વપૂર્ણ ઉપલબ્ધિ લાવી રહ્યો છે. તમે તમારી પ્રતિભા તથા બૌદ્ધિક ક્ષમતા દ્વારા થોડા ઉત્તમ કાર્યો કરી શકશો, જેનાથી લોકો આશ્ચર્યચકિત થઇ જશે. નેગેટિવઃ- સંબંધીઓ સાથે...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો