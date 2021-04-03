તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  National
  For The First Time, The Supreme Court Has Decided That A Tree Can Cost Rs. 74500, This Is A 950 Year Old Tree Worth Rs 10 Crore From Vadodara

આર્થિક મૂલ્યાંકન:પહેલીવાર સુુપ્રીમે નક્કી કર્યું કે એક વૃક્ષની 1 વર્ષની કિંમત રૂ. 74 હજાર 500 થાય, આ છે વડોદરાનું 10 કરોડની કિંમતનું 950 વર્ષ જૂનું વૃક્ષ

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
ડોદરા પાસે ભાયલી અને પાદરાથી 6 કિમીના અંતરે આવેલા ગણપતપુરા ગામે ગુજરાતનું સંભવત: સૌથી મોટું આફ્રિકન બાઓબાબનું 950 વર્ષ જૂનું વૃક્ષ છે. 200 ફૂટ મૂળિયા અને 80 ફૂટનો ઘેરાવો ધરાવતા વૃક્ષના થડમાં 50 હજાર લિટર પાણીનો સંગ્રહ થાય છે. - Divya Bhaskar
ડોદરા પાસે ભાયલી અને પાદરાથી 6 કિમીના અંતરે આવેલા ગણપતપુરા ગામે ગુજરાતનું સંભવત: સૌથી મોટું આફ્રિકન બાઓબાબનું 950 વર્ષ જૂનું વૃક્ષ છે. 200 ફૂટ મૂળિયા અને 80 ફૂટનો ઘેરાવો ધરાવતા વૃક્ષના થડમાં 50 હજાર લિટર પાણીનો સંગ્રહ થાય છે.
  • 100 વર્ષ જૂના હેરિટેજ વૃક્ષની કિંમત એક કરોડથી વધુ હોઈ શકે છે

સુપ્રીમ કોર્ટ દ્વારા નિયુક્ત એક નિષ્ણાત સમિતિએ વૃક્ષોનો મૂલ્યાંકન સંબંધિત રિપોર્ટ રજૂ કરી દીધો છે. આ સમિતિના તારણ પ્રમાણે, એક વૃક્ષનું એક વર્ષનું આર્થિક મૂલ્ય રૂ. 74,500 હોઈ શકે છે. એટલે કે વૃક્ષની ઉંમરમાં દર વર્ષે રૂ. 74,500નો ગુણાકાર કરીને તેનું મૂલ્ય નક્કી કરવું જોઈએ. દેશમાં પહેલીવાર વૃક્ષોનું આર્થિક મૂલ્યાંકન કરાયું છે. વડોદરા પાસે ભાયલી અને પાદરાથી 6 કિમીના અંતરે આવેલા ગણપતપુરા ગામે ગુજરાતનું સંભવત: સૌથી મોટું આફ્રિકન બાઓબાબનું 950 વર્ષ જૂનું વૃક્ષ છે. આ વૃક્ષનું વૈજ્ઞાનિક નામ એન્ડેસોનિયા ડીજીટાટા છે. આ વૃક્ષની કિંમત આશરે 10 કરોડથી વધારે છે.

આ સમિતિના અહેવાલમાં કહેવાયું છે કે, 100 વર્ષ જૂના એક હેરિટેજ વૃક્ષની કિંમત રૂ. એક કરોડથી વધુ હોઈ શકે છે. ચીફ જસ્ટિસ એસ.એ. બોબડેની અધ્યક્ષતા ધરાવતી ખંડપીઠે જાન્યુઆરી 2020માં આ સમિતિના સભ્યોને વૃક્ષોનું આર્થિક મૂલ્ય નક્કી કરવાનું કહ્યું હતું. આ કિંમત વૃક્ષો દ્વારા અપાતા ઓક્સિજનની કિંમત અને અન્ય લાભ પર આધારિત હોઈ શકે.

આ ખંડપીઠમાં ચીફ જસ્ટિસ સાથે જસ્ટિસ એ.એસ. બોપન્ના અને વી. રામસુબ્રમણ્યમ પણ સામેલ હતા. તેમણે ફક્ત વૃક્ષોનાં લાકડાનાં આધારે જ નહીં, પરંતુ પર્યાવરણમાં વૃક્ષોના સકારાત્મક પ્રભાવને ધ્યાનમાં રાખીને તેમનું મૂલ્યાંકન કર્યું છે.

એક વર્ષની વૃક્ષની કિંમતનું ગણિત
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ રેલવેએ ઓવરબ્રિજ બનાવવા માટે હેરિટેજ વૃક્ષ સહિત 356 વૃક્ષ કાપવાની મંજૂરી માંગી હતી. આ મુદ્દે સમિતિએ કહ્યું હતું કે, આ વૃક્ષોની કિંમત રૂ. 2.2 અબજ છે, જે આ પ્રોજેક્ટના મૂલ્યથી પણ વધુ છે.

  • વૃક્ષની ઉંમરમાં દર વર્ષે રૂ. 74,500નો ગુણાકાર કરીને તેનું મૂલ્ય નક્કી કરવું જોઈએ.
  • 100 વર્ષ જૂના હેરિટેજ વૃક્ષનું મૂલ્ય એક કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધારે, વૃક્ષ જેટલું જૂનું એટલું જ તેનું મૂલ્ય વધતું જાય છે
  • ઓક્સિજન: રૂ. 45,000
  • ખાતરની કિંમત: રૂ. 20,000
  • લાકડાની કિંમત: રૂ. 10,000
  • કુલ કિંમત: રૂ. 74,500
