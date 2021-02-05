તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • For The First Time In India, 1.4 Million Doses Of Corona Vaccine Were Given In A Single Day

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

દેશમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનેશન:ભારતમાં પ્રથમ વખત એક જ દિવસમાં કોરોના વેક્સિનના 14 લાખ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ભારતમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1.80 કરોડ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે
  • પ્રાઈવેટ હોસ્પિટલોમાં પણ વેક્સિનેશનમાં સામેલ થયા બાદથી આંકડામાં ઝડપી વધારો

વેક્સિનેશનમાં પ્રાઈવેટ સેકટરને સામેલ કર્યા બાદ ગુરુવારે પ્રથમ વખત ભારતમાં એક દિવસમાં લગભગ 14 લાખ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. બુધવારની સરખામણીએ આ 40% વધારે છે. છેલ્લા ચાર દિવસમાં આપવામાં આવેલા ડોઝની સંખ્યા બેગણાથી વધારે થઈ ગઈ છે. 1 માર્ચે 5.52 લાખ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા હતા, જે 4 માર્ચે વધીને 13.88 લાખ ડોઝ થઈ ગયા છે. એટલે કે સીધો જ બેગણાથી વધુનો વધારો.

આરોગ્ય મંત્રાલયના શુક્રવારે સવારે 8 વાગ્યા સુધીના ડેટા મુજબ ભારતમાં અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1.80 કરોડ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમાં 1.47 કરોડ લોકોને ઓછામાં ઓછો પ્રથમ ડોઝ મળ્યો છે, જ્યારે 32.08 લાખ લોકો બીજો ડોઝ પણ લઈ ચૂક્યા છે.

દેશમાં 16 જાન્યુયારીએ આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓને વેક્સિન આપવાની સાથે જ કોરોના વેક્સિનેશનની શરૂઆત થઈ હતી. 2 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સને પણ વેક્સિન આપવામાં આવી રહી હતી. 13 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી આરોગ્ય કર્મચારીઓને બીજો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યો અહતો. ફ્રન્ટલાઇન વર્કર્સને બીજો ડોઝ આપવાની શરૂઆત 2 માર્ચે થઈ હતી. 1 માર્ચથી સરકારે સિનિયર સીટીઝન અને 45-59 વર્ષના ગંભીર બીમારીથી પીડિત લોકોને પણ વેક્સિનેશનમાં સામેલ કરાયા હતા. સાથે જ પ્રાઈવેટ હોસ્પિટલોમાં પણ વેક્સિન આપવા માટેની મંજૂરી આપવામાં આવી. ત્યાર બાદથી આંકડામાં ઝડપી વધારો થયો.

વેક્સિનેશન અપડેટ

  • વેક્સિનેશનના 48માં દિવસે કુલ 13.88 લાખ ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા. તેમાં 10.56 લાખ પ્રથમ દોઝા હતા, જ્યારે 3.31 લાખ બીજો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવ્યા.
  • આમ મળીને અત્યાર સુધીમાં 1.48 કરોડ પ્રથમ ડોઝ અને 32.08 લાખ બીજો ડોઝ આપવામાં આવી ચુકાયા છે. કોલ થયા 1.80 કરોડ ડોઝ.

પ્રતિ દિવસ વેક્સિન ડોઝ લગાવવામાં ફ્ક્ત અમેરિકાથી જ પાછળ
સમગ્ર દુનિયામાં વસ્તી અનુસાર ઇઝરાઈલે વેક્સિનેશનમાં મોટી સફળતા મેળવી છે. Ourworldindataના આંકડા મુજબ ઇઝરાઈલે 96% વસ્તીને વેક્સિન આપી ચૂક્યું છે. ત્યાર બાદ યૂએઇ (61.62), યૂકે (31.5%), યુએસએ (23.51%), સર્બિયા (22%)એ વસ્તીને વેક્સિન આપી દીધી છે. દુનિયાભરમાં સૌથી વધુ વસ્તી ધરાવતા દેશ-ચીન (3.6%) અને ભારત (1.15%) આ મામલામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં વેક્સિનેશન બાદ પણ પાછળ જણાઈ રહ્યા છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત149-6 (60.0)
ભારત 56 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો