  • Five MLCs, Including A TMC MLA From Singur, Joined The BJP. The Candidate Whose Ticket Was Cut In The Morning Also Joined The BJP.

મમતાને વધુ એક ઝટકો:સિંગુરથી TMCના ધારાસભ્ય સહિત પાંચ MLA ભાજપમાં જોડાયા, સવારે જે ઉમેદવારની ટિકિટ કાપી તે પણ BJPમાં જોડાયા

કોલકાતા40 મિનિટ પહેલા
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં સાઉથ 24 પરગણામાં ચાર વખત ધારાસભ્ય રહી ચુકેલા તૃણમુલ કોંગ્રેસની સોનાલી ગુહાએ કહ્યું- જ્યારે મમતા દીદી મને છોડી શકે છે તો હું શા માટે તેમને છોડી શકું નહીં - Divya Bhaskar
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં સાઉથ 24 પરગણામાં ચાર વખત ધારાસભ્ય રહી ચુકેલા તૃણમુલ કોંગ્રેસની સોનાલી ગુહાએ કહ્યું- જ્યારે મમતા દીદી મને છોડી શકે છે તો હું શા માટે તેમને છોડી શકું નહીં
  • સોનાલી ગુહાએ કહ્યું- મમતા દીદી મને છોડી શકતી હોય તો હું તેમને શા માટે તેમને છોડી ન શકું

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં વિધાનસભા ચૂંટણી અગાઉ મમતા બેનર્જીની પાર્ટી સાથે ધારાસભ્યો દ્વારા છેડો ફાડવાનું વલણ યથાવત છે. સોમવારે પાર્ટીના સિંગુરથી ધારાસભ્ય રવિન્દ્ર ભટ્ટાચાર્ય સહિત પાંચ MLA ભાજપ સાથે જોડાઈ ગયા હતા. તેમાં ભટ્ટાચાર્ય ઉપરાંત સોનાલી ગુહા, જુટૂ લાહિડી, શીતલ કુમાર સરદાર અને ફૂટબોલર દિપેન્દુ વિશ્વાસનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

માલદા જીલ્લાના હબીબપુરની TMCની ભૂતપુર્વ ઉમેદવાર સરલા મુર્મુ પણ ભાજપ સાથે જોડાઈ ગયા છે. TMCએ આજે સવારે જ સરલાની ટિકિટ કાપી હતી. ભાજપ સાથે જોડાનાર અગ્રણીઓમાં અન્ય એક નામ અભિનેત્રી તનુશ્રી ચક્રવર્તી પણ છે. આ તમામને પાર્ટી અધ્યક્ષ દિલીપ ઘોષ, શુભેન્દુ અધિકારી અને મુકુલ રોયે ભાજપનું સભ્યપદ આપાવ્યું હતું.

TMCએ હબીબપુરથી પોતાનો ઉમેદવાર બદલ્યો હતો
TMCના માલદા જિલ્લાના હબીબપુરથી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર સરલા મુર્મુને બદલવામાં આવ્યા હતા. મુર્મુની જગ્યાએ પાર્ટીએ પ્રદીપ બાસ્કીને પોતાના ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા હતા. મુર્મુને લઈ એવી આશંકા વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવતી હતી કે તે ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ શકે છે. જોકે, પક્ષે ઉમેદવાર બદલવા પાછળ મુર્મુની અસ્વસ્થતાનું કારણ આપ્યું હતું.છેવટે સાંજે પાંચ વાગે મુર્મુ ભાજપમાં સામેલ થઈ ગયા.

બીજી બાજુ, ભાજપ સાથે જોડાનારી સાઉથ 24 પરગનાથી ચાર વખત ધારાસભ્ય રહી ચુકેલી તૃણમુલ કોંગ્રેસની સોનાલી ગુહાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે જ્યારે મમતા દીદી મને છોડી શકતી હોય તો હું તેમને શા માટે તેમને છોડી ન શકું. મે મુકુલ રોયને ફોન કર્યો અને તેમને કહ્યું કે હું ચૂંટણી લડવા ઈચ્છતી નથી, પણ મને એક સન્માનિત પદ મળવું જોઈએ. તેમણે આ માટે તૈયારી દર્શાવી અને હું ભાજપમાં આવી ગઈ.

PM મોદીની મેગા રેલી અગાઉ મિથુન ભાજપમાં આવ્યા હતા
કોલકાતાના બ્રિગેડ ગ્રાઉન્ડમાં 7 માર્ચના રોજ પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીની મેગા રેલીથી આશરે એક કલાક અગાઉ રવિવારે એક્ટર મિથુન ચક્રવર્તી ભાજપ સાથે જોડાયા હતા. તેમણે કહ્યું હતું કે બંગાળનો હક છીનવી લેવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આ માટે હું આજે ભાજપમાં આવ્યો છું.

તેમણે ફિલ્મી અંદાજમાં કહ્યું-હું જોલધરા કે બેલેબોરા સાપ નથી, હું કોબરા છું. એક જ દંખમાં કામ તમામ કરી દઉં છું.મંચ પરથી મિથુને પોતાની ફિલ્મોના અનેક પ્રસિદ્ધ ડાયલોગ્સ પણ સંભળાવ્યા હતા. તેમણે પોતાનો જાણીતો ડાયલોગ ' મારુંગા યહાં લાશ ગિરેગી સ્મશાન મેં' પણ સંભળાવ્યો હતો. તેમણે કહ્યું કે આ ડાયલોગ હવે જૂનો થઈ ગયો છે.

TMC છોડી ભાજપ સાથે જોડાઈ રહ્યા છે અનેક નેતાઓ
​​​​​​​છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાથી TMC નેતાઓનું ભાજપમાં સામેલ થવાનો સિલસલો આગળ વધ્યો હતો. તેની શરૂઆત ગયા વર્ષે 19 ડિસેમ્બરના રોજ મમતા સરકારના મંત્રી રહી ચુકેલા શુભેંદ્રુ અધિકારીએ કરી હતી. ત્યારે શુભેંદુ સાથે સાંસદ સુનીલ મંડલ, ભૂતપુર્વ સાંસદ દશરથ તિર્કી અને 10 ધારાસભ્યઓ પણ ભાજપ સાથે જોડાયા હતા. તેમા 5 ધારાસભ્ય તૃણમુલ કોંગ્રેસના હતા.​​​​​​​

ત્યારબાદ 21 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ શાંતિપુરથી ધારાસભ્ય અરિંદમ ભટ્ટાચાર્ય અને 30 જાન્યુઆરીના રોજ ભૂતપુર્વ મંત્રી રાજીવ બેનર્જી, ધારાસભ્ય વૈશાલી ડાલમિયા તથા બ્રબીર ઘોષાલ ભાજપમાં સામેલ થયા હતા. આ ઉપરાંત ડાયમંડ હાર્બરથી ધારાસભ્ય દીપક હલ્દરે 2 ફેબ્રુઆરી અને પાંડેશ્વરથી ધારાસભ્ય જીતેન્દ્ર તિવારી 2 માર્ચના રોજ ભાજપ સાથે જોડાયા હતા.

