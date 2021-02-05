તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • National
  • 4 Children Aged 2 To 8 Strangled To Death In Banswara, Rajasthan, Father's Body Found Hanging From A Tree

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

એક જ પરિવારના 5 લોકોના શબ મળ્યા:રાજસ્થાનના બાંસવાડામાં 2થી 8 વર્ષના 4 બાળકોની ગળુ દબાવીને હત્યા, પિતાનું શબ ઝાડ પર લટકેલુ મળ્યું

બાંસવાડા27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પિતાને દારૂની લત હતી, એવો શક છે કે તેણે બાળકોની હત્યા કરીને પોતે પણ ફાંસીએ ખાધી
  • ઘરમાં ઝધડો થતા પત્ની થોડા દિવસો પહેલા ગુજરાત આવી ગઈ, પોલીસે પુછપરછ માટે બોલાવી છે

રાજસ્થાનના બાંસવાડા જિલ્લામાં એક જ પરિવારેના 5 લોકોના શબ મળ્યા છે. આ ઘટના કુશલગઢના ડૂંગલાપાની ગામનો છે. ગામના બાબૂલાલ(40)નું શબ સવારે 7.30 વાગ્યે ઘરની સામે ઝાડ પર લટકતુ મળ્યું. લોકોએ ઘરની અંદર જઈને જોયું તો ચારેય પુત્ર રાકેશ(8), માંગીલાલ(6), વિક્રમ(4) અને ગણેશ(2)ની લાશ પડી હતી.

ઘરની બહાર ઝાડ પર ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં મળ્યા પિતા.
ઘરની બહાર ઝાડ પર ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં મળ્યા પિતા.

ઘટનાની માહિતી મળ્યા પછી પોલીસ અને FSLની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી હતી. પોલીસે જણાવ્યું કે બાળકની હત્યા કોઈ તાર જેવી વસ્તુથી ગળુ દબાવીને કરવામાં આવી છે. ઘટના સ્થળ પરથી સુસાઈડ નોટ ન મળવાના કારણે શરૂઆતની તપાસના આધારે એ શકા વ્યક્ત કરવામાં આવી રહી છે કે બાબૂલાલે બાળકોની હત્યા કર્યા પછી પોતે ફાંસી ખાઈ લીધી.

FSLની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે તપાસ કરી રહી છે.
FSLની ટીમ ઘટના સ્થળે તપાસ કરી રહી છે.

બાબૂને શરાબની લત હતી, પત્નીને ઘરેથી કાઢી મૂકી હતી
બાબૂની પત્ની હાલ ગુજરાતમાં મજૂરી કરી રહી છે. પોલીસે તેને તપાસ માટે ગામમાં બોલાવી છે. તેની પુછપરછ પછી આપણને મહત્વની કડી મળી શકે છે. ગામના લોકોનું કહેવું છે કે બાબુને શરાબની આદાત હતી. આ કારણે પતિ-પત્ની વચ્ચે ઝધડા થતા રહેતા હતા. બાબૂ પત્ની સાથે મારપીટ કરતો હતો. થોડા દિવસો પહેલા પત્નીને ઘરેથી કાઢી મૂકવામાં આવી ગતી. તે પછી તે થોડા દિવસો સુધી તેના પિયરમાં રહી, પછી તે મજૂરી કરવા ગુજરાત જતી રહી.

ગામના સરપંચ પારસિંહે જણાવ્યું કે બાબુના પિતાનું નિધન થઈ ચૂક્યું છે. માતા પહેલા બાબુની સાથે રહેતી હતી. જોકે તેની મારપીટથી કટાળીને સંબંધીઓની પાસે રહેવા જતી રહી. સરપંચનું કહેવું છે કે બાબુના પરિવારની કોઈની સાથે દુશ્મનાવટ ન હતી. આ સિવાય કોઈ વિવાદ પણ ન હતો.

બાબૂલાલનું ઘર, જ્યાં બાળકોના શબ મળ્યા.
બાબૂલાલનું ઘર, જ્યાં બાળકોના શબ મળ્યા.
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો